Making Online Stores Eco-Friendly

Photo by ready made

Many people, including online stores, are trying to contribute positively to a better environment. This accounts for why there are many environment-friendly online businesses nowadays. As an e-commerce store owner, you might be motivated to adopt more sustainable behaviors due to your desire to protect the planet. However, going green as a company is a smart strategy to increase profits.

The demand for eco-friendly products is growing considerably. Research shows that 72% of consumers worldwide buy more ecologically friendly goods. Additionally, they are more likely to support companies that support environment-friendly business practices. You can do different things to make your e-commerce store eco-friendly, and this guide describes four of them.

1. Use Eco-friendly Packaging

Amazon has frequently been listed as one of the worst offenders for excess packaging. However, it is a general issue across the e-commerce industry. According to the Chartered Institute of Marketing, about 85% of consumers think companies use excessive packaging. As a result, online businesses are now looking into alternatives like plastic, cardboard packaging, or recyclable and biodegradable packaging.

Samsung has released a variety of eco-friendly packaging for its TVs. The packages are made of corrugated cardboard and are easy to recycle. However, because reuse is better for the environment than recycling, Samsung also used a dot matrix design on each side of its cardboard boxes. This allowed customers to easily cut the boxes into different household items like magazine racks, shelves, and pet houses.

2. Explore Green Delivery Options

Speedy fulfillment and delivery are essential components of every online shopping experience. Suppose retailers and logistics firms want to keep up. In that case, they must create new, more environmentally friendly delivery systems that let them manage rising parcel volumes while having fewer environmental and financial constraints.

When customers order many things at once, it's common for each item to be shipped separately from various warehouses and arrive at different times. To get around this, e-commerce business owners now allow customers to delay orders for longer, deliver everything in one package, or even choose more environmentally friendly shipping methods.

According to the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics , customers who choose standard home delivery over faster options might reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 30% in the final mile of delivery.

Photo by Alena Koval

3. Stock Sustainable Products & Brands

Aside from customers' desire to buy more eco-friendly products, they also want to purchase sustainable products. As a result, several online stores are now built on sustainable ideas, such as selling goods that have been recycled or made with sustainable usage of resources.

Traditional retailers like Zara and H&M are also making the transition at the same time. For instance, they have started offering sustainable product lines and "return, repair, and recycle" campaigns to close the loop, encourage durability over the speed of use, and cut waste.

Online marketplaces are also moving toward sustainability by collaborating more with green and eco-friendly products. These products are highlighted to their clients through distinct tags and eco-friendly categories.

4. Reduce Wastes

Manufacturers have felt the need to overproduce in a world of limitless consumerism and fast fashion, contributing to more food ending up in the garbage. However, a taste for more deliberate retail is now emerging. Sézane is a well-known French slow fashion brand that releases seasonal collections four times a year in addition to smaller, curated capsule collections.

ASOS, a leading global online fashion retailer, unveiled a small circular collection of trend-driven apparel and accessories. These items were all created and designed under circularity principles. To reduce waste, every item in the collection is designed to endure as long as possible and can be reused or recycled.

Others are utilizing technology to place orders for the appropriate quantities and reduce the possibility of overstocks. For example, business intelligence tools and AI-powered forecasting can help e-commerce businesses understand the amount to order for each category, group, and kind of product.

These methods consider internal data, such as past sales and consumer behavior, and external data, such as the impact of holidays, weather patterns, and other factors. You can use this intelligence to cut costs while reducing waste and overproduction.

Conclusion

All of us, as global citizens, are concerned about sustainability and the future of the planet. Even the e-commerce business owners are not left out, particularly the young ones who will inherit our world in the future.

We've discussed different ways to make your online store eco-friendly. Go through them and pick the most convenient one. However, you have to check your kind of business and customers to know which one works better for you.

(Contributed by Ayotomiwa Omotosho & Hermes Fang)