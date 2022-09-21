Start Social Proof Marketing as eCommerce Beginners

Photo by Tobias Dziuba

Social proof marketing has been tested and determined to be one of the critical factors in an effective marketing strategy. It is one of the major determinants that compels a customer to purchase a product or visit a store.

As a beginner in e-commerce, are you confused about social marketing or how to use it effectively in your online store? If you belong to this category, this article is a must-read as we’ll discuss everything you need to know about social proof marketing.

Definition of Social Proof

Social proof is a term used to describe an act whereby people follow the actions of others to behave as if the majority would. Let’s say, for example, you are looking to purchase a skin cream. If a celebrity recommends a skincare brand, you are likely to buy from that brand. Social proof occurs when a customer uses a product or service because of a recommendation or testimonial.

Many e-commerce website builders, including Shoplazza , Shopify, WordPress, etc., allow store owners to add social proof links and pictures, because it is a source of endorsement to compel customers to buy. It also helps to improve customers’ trust in you and your products. To make your social proof authentic, it is best not to hide things like negative reviews; you can reply to them to explain conflicting issues. The use of social proof in e-commerce follows the principle of how humans behave. Studies also show that people tend to make decisions based on what others or a majority of a group of people say.

Types of Social Proof

Customer reviews

The customer review is one of the most common and best social proofs to display on your e-commerce store. This includes rankings like star reviews given to your store by customers who have used your services. The number of stars each customer gives your store determines and tells other customers how good your products, customer service, and overall store performance are. A four- or five-star review indicates a high-quality customer review.

Testimonials

Another social proof marketing method is adding testimonials from previous customers to your e-commerce site. Statistics show that 90% of people trust suggestions from friends and family, and also 70% of people trust recommendations from people they don’t know.

These testimonials are comments from customers who have purchased products from your store that worked for them. These can be products directly from your store's brand or suppliers through dropshipping. These comments greatly influence new potential customers to buy from you because the products have worked for other people.

Celebrity Endorsements

Celebrities significantly impact our society today as they can influence most people's decisions. If a celebrity can endorse your e-commerce store’s product or services, it will help drive traffic and improve your store's conversion rate.

However, in most cases, people pay celebrities to use or promote their products. This could usually cost a fortune and might not be advisable for a beginner. However, if you’re a dropshipper selling a popular product, your manufacturer could have such an advertisement video you can work with.

Photo by Mikael Blomkvist

Friends and acquaintances

When someone you know recommends a product to you, you are more motivated and driven to try out the product and give it a chance. You can get the ball rolling on these recommendations by introducing a referral-reward program . This program rewards your existing customers for each person they refer to your store that makes a purchase.

Approval of the masses

Approvals from many people can help create conversions for your store. So to take advantage of this, you need to showcase the number of satisfied customers your store has. It is said you can’t go wrong with the crowd. Therefore, new customers will feel safe purchasing from your store.

Conclusion

E-commerce stores use social proof marketing on their website pages because it is critical to the marketing strategy . These social proofs should also be visible to visitors, so they should be displayed right from the home page of your store's site. Also, as mentioned earlier, you may have some discouraging reviews, and you should handle them carefully; sometimes, it's the shadow that makes things more solid.

(Contributed by Oluwafemi Adedeji & Hermes Fang)