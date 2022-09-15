Using Text Messages for eCommerce Marketing

Hermes_Fang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BixD_0hwBiBfo00
Photo by cottonbro

The online shopping trend has become a popular and in-demand service, which makes it a highly competitive market. The post-Pandemic trend shows a sharp increase in online sales worldwide. According to statistics, e-commerce sales were $4.28 trillion in 2020, which is expected to be $5.4 trillion by 2022. In order to not lose the market and attract a more significant number of users and consumers, companies should adopt and effectively utilize the text messaging marketing approach.

The approach is known as SMS marketing and can be implemented using different platforms. Popular platforms like Shopify, Shoplazza, Wix, etc. support end-to-end operations for facilitating text messaging marketing and allowing businesses to grow and expand.

Research shows that, for people aged between 18 and 24, SMS is the marketing method that is the most widely used; Besides, one text message is sent or received by 97% of Americans each week. This article introduces five ways to use text messages as an eCommerce marketing strategy.

1. Time-sensitive Promos

It focuses on people with the psychology of not missing the offer sale deadline, which helps to convert the higher viewers into customers. It should consist of urgent and surprising phrases which allow viewers to react immediately; awareness of the schemes else forces them to scroll through the products.

However, it's crucial that you don't overdo this strategy and, more significantly, that you don't waste the opportunity on subpar offerings. Save this for multiple occasions, such as clearance sales for soon-to-be-discontinued goods or huge sales you infrequently organize.

2. Special Occasions

Festivals and events bring with them the need and desire for procuring different things in order to make occasions special and unique and add an essence of the new, which could be the best way to attract customers with inviting offers directly sent to their phones.

3. Generate Leads Inquiries & Sales Invoice

The SMS Chatbox is the best example for resolving product and service questions such as offers, purchases, payment questions, and customer support service questions. Digitalization has enabled and made a habit of not caring about bills in paper format, which allows sending sales invoices in the form of text messages, providing users with easy and accessible information as well as helping in keeping bills safely and permanently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EI2Fe_0hwBiBfo00
Photo by Bibhash (knapsnack.life) Banerjee

4. New Product or Price-drop announcements

Inform your customers as soon as possible if you've added a new good or service to your list of options. This should be important as it can be a requirement for many customers who are checking and purchasing from other e-commerce sites and will now prefer your platform.

A price-drop warning is the best way to convey urgency. Share the price reduction with your subscribers so they may benefit from it, whatever the cause may be (poor inventory, a sale, etc.).

5. Feedback Collection

One of the most important aspects of marketing as well for a brand is knowing customers’ preferences and behavior, mood, or dislike of every aspect of a business. Many people are frightened or irritated when filling out feedback forms or simply ignore them.

In order to avoid that, allow people to provide feedback through text messages instead of providing them links in SMS and allowing them to submit it on their site.

Conclusion

Text messaging, or SMS marketing, is considered a fantastic way to engage with customers and manage higher ROI. Analyzing and summarizing sent messages and received queries and responses should be done to get better results while investing at a higher cost.

It also enables the organization to use dropshipping techniques effectively while providing real-time information in the form of text messages. It is an easy, convenient, and popular strategy and one of the most influential and fast approaches.

(Contributed by Aloukik Rathore & Hermes Fang)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ecommerce# SMS marketing# business# digital marketing# text messages

Comments / 0

Published by

6 years experience in digital marketing. A gracious loser, not a lousy winner.

N/A
463 followers

More from Hermes_Fang

Off-Page SEO Audit for eCommerce Store

Although eCommerce store builders like Shopify and Shoplazza provide detailed SEO settings, they can only help you with the on-site SEO. In SEO, you need to work on two things: your on-site SEO and off-site SEO. You cannot ignore either because they are critical factors in ranking high on Google. In this article, I’ll help you with off-page SEO.

Read full story

eCommerce Business Downtime: Why It Happened & How to Avoid It

In this present climate of doing business, being online a hundred percent of the time is a necessity and means money. The contrary, which is downtime, means massive losses. Imagine yourself looking for a service or product from your preferred online or physical store, and you find out that they are offline or closed for some reason. What is your next logical step? You guessed right! You and others like you will seek an alternative option, which, as the old saying goes, "one man's loss is another man's gain.”

Read full story

Dynamic Pricing for E-commerce: Pros & Cons

Dynamic pricing is a strategy that’s been used by companies worldwide for a long time; the airline industry first developed it in the early 1980s. Due to the continuous digitization of the world, dynamic pricing has become more relevant in other industries like eCommerce. If you run an eCommerce store, dynamic pricing is a tool you must use as you stand to gain a lot from implementing it.

Read full story

Fight Against Procrastination as eCommerce Site Owners

Procrastination is that elephant in the room that you don't want to address because addressing it yourself just makes it appear more prominent. As an e-commerce site owner, it's imperative for you not to procrastinate if you want to see your store boom in the long run. Procrastination will keep you from properly managing your site, communicating the customers’ needs, and thus losing clients to your rival.

Read full story

Create Remarketing Campaigns for eCommerce Stores

A customer’s purchase isn’t always 100% guaranteed in your online store. Customers may browse around your eCommerce store, find their desired products, and still not make a purchase. This situation is common, as the slightest distraction can cause customers to leave your site. According to statistics, the cart abandonment rate is close to 70%.

Read full story

How QR Code Affects eCommerce Businesses

Approximately every person today uses or has access to a smartphone. As statistics show that 6.6 billion of the world's population today are smartphone users, As an eCommerce store owner, the easiest way to reach your target audience is through their cell phones. Imagine if there was a way your customers could find you by just scanning an image on their smartphones. This is exactly where QR codes come in.

Read full story

Leverage UGC for Online Stores

As an online store owner, getting your customers to trust you is not an easy task. However, developing a genuine brand narrative will help you establish the needed connection with customers and make your company more approachable to potential customers.

Read full story
1 comments

Optimize Product Recommendations to Increase eCommerce Sales

Almost every online shopper on earth has that story where they wanted to buy just a single product but ended up spending more than they planned. That’s the power of product recommendations. If you’re an eCommerce store owner who is not optimizing the use of product recommendations, you’re leaving a lot of money on the table. Studies show that online shoppers engaged with product recommendations have a 70% conversion rate.

Read full story

Processing Product Returns & Improve Customers Satisfaction

No matter how diligent you are in offering the most satisfactory customer experience and the highest-quality product, returns are a reality in e-commerce. About 30% of goods ordered online are returned. So, most e-commerce stores think complicating the return process for customers will reduce their return rate.

Read full story

Dropshipping Product Research for eCommerce Businesses

It might be challenging to find the best products to sell in your online store, especially if you're new to e-commerce. After all, it's crucial to run your business with items in high demand that you can offer to your clients at a competitive price.

Read full story

International SEO VS. Local SEO: Optimize Wisely for Your Online Business

When marketing your e-commerce business, you should never underestimate SEO. While it won’t give you instant results, it will help you get tons of free traffic in the long term.

Read full story

Reduce Cost of Shipping & Fulfillment for eCommerce Businesses

Shipping orders to customers is a common challenge every e-commerce business faces, regardless of their experience, size, or products. E-commerce business owners thrive on getting their products to their customers on time while reducing costs. Research shows that if shipping costs are too high, customers will abandon their carts.

Read full story

Improve Customers' eCommerce Order Tracking Experiences

Customer experience is the key to successful eCommerce marketing. It's not enough to have an attractive website and catchy ad copy. Customers need to trust your business and feel comfortable doing business with you. That's why you must walk your customers through every stage of the purchase process, especially regarding order tracking.

Read full story

Insights into Google Penalties: How Do They Damage Your eCommerce Store & How to Avoid Them

With over 63,000 searches per second, it’s no wonder why people want to be on the first page of a Google search. You may get free visitors to your eCommerce store, which could turn into acquiring new customers.

Read full story

E-commerce Store Coupon Distribution Guide: The More, the Merrier

Online shoppers nowadays expect some sort of discount on their purchases. Research shows that 60% of customers want coupons. E-commerce stores have now taken the initiative to offer digital coupons and discounts to their customers. E-commerce business owners who know how coupons work use them to increase customer loyalty and conversions, and boost sales.

Read full story

eCommerce Content Marketing Tools for SEO Ranking

The e-commerce industry is ever more lucrative. By 2025, revenues will increase by 50%, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to Statista. Therefore, scaling your market share is no longer an option but a must. This is where content marketing comes in. However, content creation can be a handful, but with many sophisticated tools, you can automate your process.

Read full story

Buy an Email List for Online Store Marketing: Pros & Cons

You probably run an e-commerce business but do not have the customer base to drive sales. Or you have a product or service you're sure the public will love if they know about your brand. Email marketing is an excellent way to reach a broader range of people and achieve business growth because there are over 3.8 billion email users worldwide.

Read full story

Co-Brand with Influencers & Sell More to Fans

The quickest approach to getting more sales through social media is influencer marketing. It's a great way to expand your audience, increase brand recognition, and generate revenue. Influencers continually search the web for opportunities and customers to grow your brand.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy