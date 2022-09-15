Using Text Messages for eCommerce Marketing

Photo by cottonbro

The online shopping trend has become a popular and in-demand service, which makes it a highly competitive market. The post-Pandemic trend shows a sharp increase in online sales worldwide. According to statistics , e-commerce sales were $4.28 trillion in 2020, which is expected to be $5.4 trillion by 2022. In order to not lose the market and attract a more significant number of users and consumers, companies should adopt and effectively utilize the text messaging marketing approach.

The approach is known as SMS marketing and can be implemented using different platforms. Popular platforms like Shopify, Shoplazza, Wix, etc. support end-to-end operations for facilitating text messaging marketing and allowing businesses to grow and expand.

Research shows that, for people aged between 18 and 24, SMS is the marketing method that is the most widely used; Besides, one text message is sent or received by 97% of Americans each week. This article introduces five ways to use text messages as an eCommerce marketing strategy.

1. Time-sensitive Promos

It focuses on people with the psychology of not missing the offer sale deadline, which helps to convert the higher viewers into customers. It should consist of urgent and surprising phrases which allow viewers to react immediately; awareness of the schemes else forces them to scroll through the products.

However, it's crucial that you don't overdo this strategy and, more significantly, that you don't waste the opportunity on subpar offerings. Save this for multiple occasions, such as clearance sales for soon-to-be-discontinued goods or huge sales you infrequently organize.

2. Special Occasions

Festivals and events bring with them the need and desire for procuring different things in order to make occasions special and unique and add an essence of the new, which could be the best way to attract customers with inviting offers directly sent to their phones.

3. Generate Leads Inquiries & Sales Invoice

The SMS Chatbox is the best example for resolving product and service questions such as offers, purchases, payment questions, and customer support service questions. Digitalization has enabled and made a habit of not caring about bills in paper format, which allows sending sales invoices in the form of text messages, providing users with easy and accessible information as well as helping in keeping bills safely and permanently.

Photo by Bibhash (knapsnack.life) Banerjee

4. New Product or Price-drop announcements

Inform your customers as soon as possible if you've added a new good or service to your list of options. This should be important as it can be a requirement for many customers who are checking and purchasing from other e-commerce sites and will now prefer your platform.

A price-drop warning is the best way to convey urgency. Share the price reduction with your subscribers so they may benefit from it, whatever the cause may be (poor inventory, a sale, etc.).

5. Feedback Collection

One of the most important aspects of marketing as well for a brand is knowing customers’ preferences and behavior, mood, or dislike of every aspect of a business. Many people are frightened or irritated when filling out feedback forms or simply ignore them.

In order to avoid that, allow people to provide feedback through text messages instead of providing them links in SMS and allowing them to submit it on their site.

Conclusion

Text messaging, or SMS marketing, is considered a fantastic way to engage with customers and manage higher ROI . Analyzing and summarizing sent messages and received queries and responses should be done to get better results while investing at a higher cost.

It also enables the organization to use dropshipping techniques effectively while providing real-time information in the form of text messages. It is an easy, convenient, and popular strategy and one of the most influential and fast approaches.

(Contributed by Aloukik Rathore & Hermes Fang)