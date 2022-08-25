How QR Code Affects eCommerce Businesses

Photo by Pixabay

Approximately every person today uses or has access to a smartphone. As statistics show that 6.6 billion of the world's population today are smartphone users, As an eCommerce store owner, the easiest way to reach your target audience is through their cell phones. Imagine if there was a way your customers could find you by just scanning an image on their smartphones. This is exactly where QR codes come in.

Due to this fact, many e-commerce stores have adopted QR codes to run their business today. If you’re wondering why, follow me closely as I will be talking about what a QR code is and how it can benefit your business.

What Are QR Codes

With QR being short for quick response, QR codes are barcodes with information stored on them that you can access by scanning them with digital devices like smartphones.

The QR code has many uses. It can direct users to a phone number or website. QR codes are also used to view social media profiles, download apps, receive or send payments, and more.

How to Scan A QR Code

Scanning a QR code is easy, as most smartphones can scan QR codes using just their camera. However, if your smartphone doesn’t come with the feature, you can download a barcode scanner on your phone from the App store.

To scan a QR code, you launch the QR code scanner application, then position your camera on the code so it captures all sides of the code. When the code has been captured, a link should pop up; then, you click it to access the information stored on the QR code. Now that you’re familiar with what a QR code is and how to use it, let's see how your business can benefit when you make use of a QR code.

Photo by Kampus Production

Benefits of Using QR Codes in eCommerce

Editable Content

Imagine having printed out marketing materials only to discover you made an error. Now, you’ll have to spend time making the changes. However, you can change the information on a QR code as long as it is not printed.

When there is an update to your product, or you want to make changes to your links, URL, or profile, all you need to do is edit the information you have placed on the QR code. However, if you’ve printed it on marketing materials, you’ll need to reprint those with the new QR code.

Tracking Scan Activity

QR codes can track when and where they have been scanned. This feature helps business owners to know how well their marketing strategies are working. This way, you can split test the barcode in various areas and for various products to see what works best.

Reliable & Long Lasting

QR codes are not easily prone to damage, as they can take up to 30% structural damage and still function as they should. Due to this fact, scanning errors are at a minimum when dealing with QR codes. They also don’t need replacing.

Helps in Media Marketing

You can create awareness for your business by linking your business’s social media page to a QR code. Most people won't have the time or go through the trouble of searching for your business page online. However, when they can find your business by just scanning a code, it makes visibility much easier.

Can Store A Lots of Information

Despite their small size, QR codes can hold a lot of information, including phone numbers, website URLs, links to profile pages, or even up to 4,000 characters of text. They are also used in any size, making it possible to place them anywhere on marketing materials.

Conclusion

The need for QR codes also increases as technology progresses. The benefits listed above make it easy to see how QR codes can help eCommerce store owners . It’s a cheap strategy to adopt as it doesn’t require extensive learning and helps you monitor your business growth and marketing strategies.

(Contributed by Oluwafemi Adedeji & Hermes Fang)