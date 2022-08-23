Leverage UGC for Online Stores

Photo by Tim Samuel

As an online store owner, getting your customers to trust you is not an easy task. However, developing a genuine brand narrative will help you establish the needed connection with customers and make your company more approachable to potential customers.

You can achieve this by making use of user-generated content (UGC). Research shows that most shoppers believe UGC rather than content created by the brand, and UGC is more likely to be remembered than most mainstream and brand-created content.

This article will explain what UGC means and how you can use it for your business to maximize profit.

User-Generated Content Explained

User-generated content includes reviews, images, videos, and texts created by people, not the e-commerce brand. For example, a clothing store can add a lookbook on the e-commerce store, showing different ways customers can wear their trademarked joggers.

There are different types of user-generated content. They include:

Product Reviews

Blog Posts

Social Media Images and Posts

Forum Comments

Videos

Live Streams

Leverage UGC for Your Online Store

UGC has several benefits for your dropshipping business. It determines the level of sales. About 92% of shoppers see UGC as a determinant in whether they buy products. This alone is a convincing reason to use UGC for your store. The followings are ways you can use UGC to get more sales.

Social Media Reshares

Repost anything a customer posts about your product or brand on your social media accounts. There are different ways to go about reposting. You can personalize the post and invite people to engage, or you can edit the post.

Businesses use many well-designed Instagram editing applications to customize their visual content. This way, you can use diverse graphic elements to promote your brand presence and make products and characters stand out.

In-Site Shoppable Gallery

Many online store owners don't know this. Because UGC is formed on social media platforms doesn't mean you can't take it off social media. So, this means you can take UGC and even some Instagram edits to your e-commerce website. The combination gives a shoppable gallery.

A shoppable gallery is a collection of UGC that connects to the product page. It helps you show your collection of products. A shoppable gallery would be nice for a clothing store. Customers can select from various options, and you need to promote different clothes at a time.

It also saves your customers' time. They don't have to search through a long list of products. They will see products that other people with the same taste are using. Therefore, using UGC to create a shoppable gallery is very productive. You get more sales, and your customers apply with ease.

Social Media Ads

According to research , social media ads get more clicks when they contain UGC. And again, user-generated content's authenticity is shown to be more convincing than studio-quality images.

After all, ads take a few seconds to convince visitors to click on them. With UGC, customers can interact with people with similar tastes to them as they display the goods they care about.

Blog Posts

Blog posts are essential in any e-commerce marketing strategy. They inspire, inform, and help you start a discussion with your customers. Another feature of user-generated content for e-commerce is the ability to tell tales. User-generated content, a development in your business, or an event can inspire a blog post.

On the official blogs of the organization, marketers can talk about and collect UGC around a certain theme. In this manner, they use UGC's influence even though they use entirely different media. Images of products or excerpts from product reviews might offer fascinating subjects. Readers may quickly determine the best use for their present or future items by using UGC as examples of product attributes.

For example, a camera is a professional tool, effective for several purposes. Without prior knowledge, new owners may not be able to operate it. However, professionals can make learning easy and entertaining with a blog post.

Final Thoughts

As you have read, user-generated content has a lot of benefits in the e-commerce industry. This priceless resource is not limited to social media; it cuts across several platforms. Additionally, when users provide this material on their own, brands incur very little expense. Go through this guide to see how you can effectively use UGC for your e-commerce business to make more profit.

