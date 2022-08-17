Processing Product Returns & Improve Customers Satisfaction

Photo by cottonbro

No matter how diligent you are in offering the most satisfactory customer experience and the highest-quality product, returns are a reality in e-commerce. About 30% of goods ordered online are returned. So, most e-commerce stores think complicating the return process for customers will reduce their return rate.

But statistics further show that customers will likely not buy from an online store again if the return process is complicated. Many consumers may leave negative reviews about the store because of this.

The common reasons why shoppers return their goods include:

Change of mind

Customer’s mistake

Vendor’s mistake

Fraudulent customer

Product’s error

You need practical tools and strategies to reduce the return rates and keep customers returning. These are five strategies to process product returns and improve customer satisfaction.

1. Understand Uncontrollable and Controllable Returns

The first step in processing returns is understanding uncontrollable and controllable returns.

Controllable returns are returns that may probably be decreased or eliminated by improved forward logistics procedures. This entails looking for issues like inaccurate product descriptions, sluggish shipping, shoddy packaging, general management errors, and so on.

Uncontrollable returns are those over which a seller typically has no control. For instance, when a shopper makes a purchase but then changes their mind.

When you understand both types of returns, you’ll be able to avoid them by putting strategic policies in place. For uncontrollable returns, you can reduce the time customers have to return products. On the other hand, you can try different packaging materials, inventory practices, couriers, and more informative production.

2. Understand the Cost of Returns

A solid return policy is important to maintaining customer satisfaction, and shoppers adore shops that provide free returns. However, it's essential to understand how much returns cost you financially in terms of paying for reverse shipping and tracking. You must also consider how many hours are needed to manage returns, from answering phones to refilling shelves.

These calculations can provide a lot of information. For instance, suppose the data reveals that customer returns cost nearly as much as developing a new product or buying one in bulk. In that case, you might consider offering a refund and letting customers keep the original to decrease your losses immediately.

If the figures make sense, it might be advisable to refrain from doing so. Research indicates that 79% of buyers won't purchase an online business that charges return shipping costs. Additionally, providing free returns may result in a significant boost in overall sales.

3. Have a Clear Return Policy

A transparent and clear return policy is key to a swift customer experience. Like shipping policies, it is important to make your return policy easily accessible to shoppers. Make it visible on your website and any partner websites you sell on, and package the hardcopy with the product when shipping. It puts you and your customers on the same page and prevents frustrations resulting from returns, exchanges, refunds, and deadlines.

Most e-commerce website builders have a built-in feature that helps you generate a clear and transparent refund policy. Usually, by choosing where your business is located and what you sell, the platforms can generate a policy for you. You don’t have to write everything from scratch.

4. Analyze Your Returns

Whenever a customer returns a product, it allows you to learn more about your customers and products. Therefore, you should ask them why they returned it. It is good to have a feedback forum where customers can tell you what you did wrong or right. This will help you make adjustments and improve your dropshipping business.

Consider splitting customer feedback into many variables and aggregating it. You can have categories like the type of product returned, product properties, product manufacturer, etc. By analyzing the similarities between these variables, you'll be able to identify the root of the problem.

5. Process E-commerce Returns Quickly

Studies show that about 88% of shoppers would reduce or stop shopping with an online store if it took too long to make a refund. Some consumers even said they wouldn't recommend an online store that takes too long to refund to their friends and family. So to boost customer satisfaction, you need to attend to returns quickly.

Conclusion

Product returns are almost inevitable in the e-commerce industry. However, with the right strategies, you can effectively process the returns and improve customer satisfaction. Use the abovementioned strategies to process returns and make your customers happy effectively.

(Contributed by Ayotomiwa Omotosho & Hermes Fang)