Insights into Google Penalties: How Do They Damage Your eCommerce Store & How to Avoid Them

Hermes_Fang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lyg2Q_0gsxDJw400
Photo by Deepanker Verma

With over 63,000 searches per second, it’s no wonder why people want to be on the first page of a Google search. You may get free visitors to your eCommerce store, which could turn into acquiring new customers.

All of your SEO efforts could crumble when Google penalizes you! But why does Google do that, and how can you avoid it?

What Is Google Penalty

First, let’s understand what Google Penalties are and why they use them. You could get penalized in two ways:

  • Through Algorithmic Penalties: While Google has a lot of employees, it’s not enough to search through all websites worldwide. Google has used algorithms to detect websites with black-hat SEO tactics or poor user experience.
  • Through Manual Penalties: This is a penalty given by a Google employee. It happens when the algorithm hasn’t found anything faulty on your website, but Google still suspects you, making it rarer.

While you now might know what a penalty is, you might still wonder why Google does that.

It’s for a simple reason—to maintain a great experience. The reason why Google is the biggest search engine is because of experience! But when anyone can manipulate the algorithm, it could make the search results worse.

When Will Google Issue Penalties

While there are countless reasons why websites get penalized, there are a couple of common ones. Here are six of them:

  1. Purchasing Links: Getting links to your website helps you rank higher in the search results. However, that doesn’t mean you should buy links. That’s because only low-quality sites link back to you, which could lead to a penalty.
  2. Keywords Stuffing: This happens when you put too many keywords into a webpage. Instead of doing that, make sure you add keywords naturally. If you don’t, you will have a more challenging time ranking as Google penalizes you.
  3. Bad Content: Google wants people to get great results when they search. They will check your content as well. If they find it’s plagiarized or people bounce off of it quickly, Google deems it of lousy quality and penalizes you for it. Thus, if you’re doing content marketing, make sure you’re offering valuable content.
  4. Slow Load Times: It’s not enough to just have good content. You must ensure your online store is fast so your visitors will have a great experience. You can use SEO audit tools to analyze your performance.
  5. Broken Links: These links either don’t lead to anything or get you to the 404 page. Since broken links don’t lead to anything useful, Google doesn’t deem it a good experience and may lead you to a penalty.
  6. Not Mobile-Friendly: Over half of the searches are done by mobile nowadays. If you still have a website that isn’t mobile-friendly, Google may penalize you for having a bad experience. Make sure you’ve got a mobile-optimized website.

However, violating the rules listed above doesn't mean Google will penalize you immediately. Google has a complex algorithm; You need to do the best you can to avoid triggering the alarm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQYi8_0gsxDJw400
Photo by Pixabay

How to Avoid Google Penalties

Now that you understand the most common Google penalties, you might be wondering how you could avoid them and any other penalties. While there is no guarantee you won’t get penalized, there are two best practices you should implement:

First, never use black hat SEO strategies. These strategies might help you get more traffic in the short term, but will make you suffer in the long term. Whenever you hear an SEO strategy that promises quick results, don’t use it. SEO is a long-term game. Anything quick tends to be too good to be true. Don't fall for it.

Secondly, I highly recommend you create a Google Search Console account. It’s a platform that gives you advice on where you should improve your store. For example, it tells you when some buttons might be hard to press on mobile and if there are any broken links. While it might not be as well known, having this account is necessary.

Conclusion

Google penalizes people by lowering their search rankings for those who use black-hat SEO tactics or give a bad experience. With the two best practices and knowledge of the most common penalties, you now know how to avoid penalties and get to the front page.

(Contributed by Andreas Ojala & Hermes Fang)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# SEO# ecommerce# online store# Google Penalties

Comments / 0

Published by

6 years experience in digital marketing. A gracious loser, not a lousy winner.

N/A
447 followers

More from Hermes_Fang

eCommerce Content Marketing Tools for SEO Ranking

The e-commerce industry is ever more lucrative. By 2025, revenues will increase by 50%, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to Statista. Therefore, scaling your market share is no longer an option but a must. This is where content marketing comes in. However, content creation can be a handful, but with many sophisticated tools, you can automate your process.

Read full story

Co-Brand with Influencers & Sell More to Fans

The quickest approach to getting more sales through social media is influencer marketing. It's a great way to expand your audience, increase brand recognition, and generate revenue. Influencers continually search the web for opportunities and customers to grow your brand.

Read full story

Newsletter Subject Writing Optimization for More Conversions

Over time, emails have become one of the most potent means of communicating with customers without the digital distractions of social media. Sending newsletters to your customers to get more conversions is a productive marketing strategy.

Read full story

Identify Different Types of E-commerce Customers & Earn Their Loyalty

Online shopping is the latest trend, and it’s booming. A lot of people spend hours checking out the products of their choice online. The increase in online shopping popularity also translates to a rise in potential online shoppers.

Read full story

Email Deliverability: Play Your Game Right & Clean

If you’re an eCommerce shop owner trying to get your email marketing game on, there’s a chance you’ve come across the term "email deliverability." If you haven’t, this is a parameter you need to know about. Email deliverability is a concept that describes the fraction of your emails that make it to your recipients’ inboxes.

Read full story

Combining Gamification with eCommerce Businesses

No matter your niche, you’re always looking for ways to increase your conversion rates. And one of the latest ways of doing that is by implementing gamification in your online store.

Read full story

Avoid Copyright Infringement for Images on eCommerce Website

Images are a crucial aspect of every marketing campaign. The visual elements of images can draw people's attention, helping you get more clicks and potential sales than a text advertisement would do. Aside from sales, images also make your website more attractive, encouraging customers to engage more with your brand.

Read full story

Use Social Media for Online Store’s SEO

While eCommerce platforms like Shopify and Shoplazza allow store owners to optimize their product titles and descriptions for better search engine results, talking about social media in relation to search engine optimization may seem absurd to most.

Read full story
1 comments

ERP for E-commerce Store: How to Use It Wisely

The e-commerce industry has experienced massive growth after the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to a large number of orders, calling for improvements in the functionality of the e-commerce store. Disruption in the supply chain calls for a need to change the inventory amount and the stocking pattern.

Read full story

Email List Maintenance for Online Stores

The use of email in your marketing campaign is a potent tool for promoting your services and products. Above and beyond that, it incites customer loyalty. Integrating email marketing into your online stores has a significant impact on keeping your customers informed about sales/discounts, new products, and if you offer additional services.

Read full story

Website Downtime Management for eCommerce Businesses

As an eCommerce website owner, you have that edge of your store always being available, unlike traditional brick-and-mortar stores with closing times. A client could order a product late at night and get it the next day (if you provide express delivery). You literally could make money in your sleep. However, your website could also have unexpected closing times - when they stop functioning or start malfunctioning.

Read full story

Link Building Guide for Online Stores: DOs & DON'Ts

Visibility is the soul of business for every eCommerce store. The more people notice your store online, the higher your chances of converting them to customers. However, how exactly do you get your store noticed online? One of the easiest ways is to get yourself to the first page of Google using good SEO practices.

Read full story

Crowd Testing for E-commerce Stores

Rapid technological advancements have changed the way consumers relate to the e-commerce world. There is a constant need for immediate and ongoing testing to stay relevant and meet market needs. This is where crowd testing for e-commerce comes into play.

Read full story

Design a Professional Customer Service for E-commerce Businesses

As an e-commerce store owner, you likely invest time, money, and effort in your marketing strategy to boost your sales. Is this the same for customer service? Your customer service reflects your business, and it determines the success of any business. Many online store owners often ignore the role of effective customer service in their business growth.

Read full story

Content Marketing: Write More for Your Online Store Visitors

Creating helpful and quality content is an effective way to grow your business in today's world. To have a successful marketing strategy, it is imperative to add content creation to the plan. According to a study, content marketing generates over three times the lead volume, and it costs about 62% less. Even e-commerce platforms like Shopify and Shoplazza have a blog section for store owners to leverage content marketing.

Read full story

eCommerce Delivery: What to Do When You Offer Slow Shipping

eCommerce is bigger than ever. The average customer has shifted their shopping habits from physical to online. Storeleads noticed that there’re over 10 million live stores running on multiple eCommerce platforms like Shopify, Shoplazza, Wix, etc.

Read full story

Create a User-Friendly Search Bar for Your Online Store

It can be very frustrating if you have visited a website looking for something but don't know where to find it or how to go about it. You either exit the website or look for a search bar to resolve the problem.

Read full story

eCommerce Product Title Writing: Keyword Stuffing or Keep It Short

Setting up an eCommerce store isn’t something that can be done on a whim. It comes with a lot of thought. One of the more important things is creating suitable product titles for the products in your catalog. After all, it is the first thing customers see about the product. Statistics show that well-written product titles and descriptions could be a catalyst for increased sales.

Read full story

Social Media Marketing: Driving Traffic to Online Stores

You won't earn purchases if you don't attract visitors to your internet business. Every company's lifeline is foot activity, and even physical establishments depend on pedestrian traffic to generate revenue. On the internet, it is the equivalent idea. If you manage an online store, you're certainly fully informed of the growing importance of social networks in the industry's growth.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy