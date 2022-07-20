E-commerce Store Coupon Distribution Guide: The More, the Merrier

Online shoppers nowadays expect some sort of discount on their purchases. Research shows that 60% of customers want coupons. E-commerce stores have now taken the initiative to offer digital coupons and discounts to their customers. E-commerce business owners who know how coupons work use them to increase customer loyalty and conversions, and boost sales.

Some shoppers use coupons and capitalize on cash-back offers to save money while getting what they need. Therefore, you need to know how to effectively use this strategy so that it won’t hurt your business profit margin. In this article, we’ll describe how you can offer coupons to your customers while still making a profit.

Why Coupons Are Important to eCommerce

A coupon is a promotional discount business owners offer prospective or current customers. The offering aims to trigger customers to purchase on their site by providing free shipping, a percentage discount, and other kinds of deals. Here are some fantastic facts about digital coupons:

Types of Digital Coupons

There are several types of coupons, but these are the most common ones:

1. Automatic Coupons

Due to the ease of use for the customer, discounts applied automatically at checkout are becoming increasingly common. They are effective for e-commerce businesses because they entice clients with discount offers. This reduces churn rates and shopping cart abandonment.

2. Downloadable Coupons

Customers can easily access these kinds of coupons from different locations. They can download the coupon directly from email, social media, or e-commerce sites. These kinds of coupons are also accessible from mobile devices.

3. Promo Codes

The promo code is now famous because of the rise of the e-commerce industry. Promo codes make it easy for customers to complete a purchase and is faster than downloading a coupon. The codes are letters and brand-unique digits used at the checkout stage. They could be a generic code that one can share, one-time use, or designed for an individual.

4. Mobile Coupons

Some e-commerce website builders have mobile applications integrated with their websites. This allows users to offer mobile-only coupons to increase sales.

Tips to Use Coupons for More Sales

Coupons can boost your store's revenue when used wisely. However, it is better to use it more often to get more benefits. Here are some of the ways to increase your profit by using more coupons:

1. Get Rid of Slow-Selling Items

Not all products sell well, so how do you eliminate them? Offer a high discount so you can at least make some profit from it.

Percentage discounts as low as 10% can get items sold out. The percentage you choose depends on your gross profit. 15% or even 25% might work fine for you.

2. Create Your Email List

Data is beneficial, particularly if it comes from potential clients. Many online stores give a little discount if customers join their mailing list. By merely offering a 10% discount, you can also quickly build a mailing list of 1,000+ people! Although higher discounts are available online, a 10% discount is still a valid offer.

3. Encourage Customers to Spend More

Another excellent way to increase average order values is by using automatic coupons during sales and adding spending thresholds.

For example, adding a message like “You’re only $15 away from your 20% discount on your whole order.” This triggers customers to purchase on your site and add to their orders.

4. Check the Efficiency of Your Channel

E-commerce store owners can also use coupons to test channels. Put a 10% code on the email campaign, Instagram, or Facebook, and check which one has the highest conversion. Even though it's not a scientific test, if there is enough volume, it will eventually show you which channel your clients respond best to such offerings. You may learn much from this and know where to concentrate your marketing.

5. Strengthen Your Referral Program

The majority of referral programs depend primarily on discounts and coupons. Referrals are for both potential customers and existing customers. They receive deals or coupons for performing tasks.

An existing customer brings a new potential customer into the store and gives them a coupon. The current customer receives a coupon or discount that they can use on their subsequent order after the new prospective customer places an order.

Final Thoughts

An efficient way to increase sales and volume is by using coupons. Adding them to your marketing strategies can increase conversion rates and build customer trust. Lack of planning and budgeting before using coupons can cause loss. Read this guide to learn how to add coupons to your business without losing money.

(Contributed by Ayotomiwa Omotosho & Hermes Fang)

