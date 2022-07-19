eCommerce Content Marketing Tools for SEO Ranking

Photo by Caio

The e-commerce industry is ever more lucrative. By 2025, revenues will increase by 50%, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to Statista. Therefore, scaling your market share is no longer an option but a must. This is where content marketing comes in. However, content creation can be a handful, but with many sophisticated tools, you can automate your process.

Content marketing should be an essential part of your intelligent marketing plan. It brings your product to the limelight, attracts new customers, and increases online sales by creatively advertising digital content. Continue reading this article to learn the importance of content marketing and the best eCommerce content marketing tools. Let's dig in!

The Importance of Content Marketing

Content marketing focuses on promoting engaging content that will help improve an eCommerce ranking on search engines. This content includes blogs, videos, and social media posts. The aim is to stimulate product interest and drive the targeted audience's conversion rate.

Specifically, the ROI includes increased sales if you utilize content marketing because you will attract the right audience for your business. As a marketer, you might have lots of tasks to handle. Hence, eCommerce content marketing tools come in handy.

eCommerce Content Marketing Tools

Of course, there are hundreds of content marketing tools out there. To avoid being swamped by too many tools, here are essential marketing tools to help you curate content reaching your customers' hearts.

1. BuzzSumo: Content Research

Content is king! This again, you’ll probably think? Yes, that is because content that speaks to your clients is the best way to gain visibility. And this is why BuzzSumo remains the go-to tool for industry content marketers.

It provides content insights that guide marketers in choosing the most suitable topic they need to cover for their specific audience. Additionally, you can access niche-specific influencers, analyses and comparisons of the competition, filters and export tools to organize and review data efficiently, and new content alerts.

Depending on your budget, the cost ranges from $99 to $499.

2. SEMRush: SEO Tool

Search engine optimization [SEO] has been the key to many businesses' staying relevant over the years. The dream of every eCommerce site is to rank highly on search engine result pages (SERPs). You can bring your A-game to the visibility competition using SEMRush. It gives you everything you need for SEO research for your store. This includes keyword analysis for top-ranking keywords in your industry, studies on your competitor sites, keyword management, etc.

Other exciting features include a country filter, which narrows your content research based on your country. For example, if your eCommerce products appeal to those in the US, conducting global keyword research may get your content to both interested and uninterested parties. Hence, your efforts seem to yield few results. However, you can develop the correct content by conducting country-specific keyword research.

This site's analytics tool is top-notch; you can run audits for your website to ascertain the credibility of your content. The Pro plan for SEM costs $99. Be sure you choose a plan that works for you.

3. ContentStudio

Another content marketing tool is ContentStudio, the ideal game changer if you want to level up your content game. This reliable tool for content submission provides you with feedback and social engagement data analytics. With this tool, your content can get more shares, and you can schedule your content automatically. In addition, users can access the predictive application as well as social media management. Likewise, you get access to influencers like other marketing tools.

Conclusion

Content marketing can be challenging. However, we’ve always got your back. Apart from the best eCommerce content marketing tools, you also need an eCommerce platform that suggests the best tools to work with your store.

(Contributed by Oluwafemi Adedeji & Hermes Fang)