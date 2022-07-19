eCommerce Content Marketing Tools for SEO Ranking

Hermes_Fang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtKWt_0gkHO9NU00
Photo by Caio

The e-commerce industry is ever more lucrative. By 2025, revenues will increase by 50%, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to Statista. Therefore, scaling your market share is no longer an option but a must. This is where content marketing comes in. However, content creation can be a handful, but with many sophisticated tools, you can automate your process.

Content marketing should be an essential part of your intelligent marketing plan. It brings your product to the limelight, attracts new customers, and increases online sales by creatively advertising digital content. Continue reading this article to learn the importance of content marketing and the best eCommerce content marketing tools. Let's dig in!

The Importance of Content Marketing

Content marketing focuses on promoting engaging content that will help improve an eCommerce ranking on search engines. This content includes blogs, videos, and social media posts. The aim is to stimulate product interest and drive the targeted audience's conversion rate.

Specifically, the ROI includes increased sales if you utilize content marketing because you will attract the right audience for your business. As a marketer, you might have lots of tasks to handle. Hence, eCommerce content marketing tools come in handy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zZwk_0gkHO9NU00
Photo by Judit Peter

eCommerce Content Marketing Tools

Of course, there are hundreds of content marketing tools out there. To avoid being swamped by too many tools, here are essential marketing tools to help you curate content reaching your customers' hearts.

1. BuzzSumo: Content Research

Content is king! This again, you’ll probably think? Yes, that is because content that speaks to your clients is the best way to gain visibility. And this is why BuzzSumo remains the go-to tool for industry content marketers.

It provides content insights that guide marketers in choosing the most suitable topic they need to cover for their specific audience. Additionally, you can access niche-specific influencers, analyses and comparisons of the competition, filters and export tools to organize and review data efficiently, and new content alerts.

Depending on your budget, the cost ranges from $99 to $499.

2. SEMRush: SEO Tool

Search engine optimization [SEO] has been the key to many businesses' staying relevant over the years. The dream of every eCommerce site is to rank highly on search engine result pages (SERPs). You can bring your A-game to the visibility competition using SEMRush. It gives you everything you need for SEO research for your store. This includes keyword analysis for top-ranking keywords in your industry, studies on your competitor sites, keyword management, etc.

Other exciting features include a country filter, which narrows your content research based on your country. For example, if your eCommerce products appeal to those in the US, conducting global keyword research may get your content to both interested and uninterested parties. Hence, your efforts seem to yield few results. However, you can develop the correct content by conducting country-specific keyword research.

This site's analytics tool is top-notch; you can run audits for your website to ascertain the credibility of your content. The Pro plan for SEM costs $99. Be sure you choose a plan that works for you.

3. ContentStudio

Another content marketing tool is ContentStudio, the ideal game changer if you want to level up your content game. This reliable tool for content submission provides you with feedback and social engagement data analytics. With this tool, your content can get more shares, and you can schedule your content automatically. In addition, users can access the predictive application as well as social media management. Likewise, you get access to influencers like other marketing tools.

Conclusion

Content marketing can be challenging. However, we’ve always got your back. Apart from the best eCommerce content marketing tools, you also need an eCommerce platform that suggests the best tools to work with your store.

(Contributed by Oluwafemi Adedeji & Hermes Fang)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# content marketing# ecommerce# online store

Comments / 0

Published by

6 years experience in digital marketing. A gracious loser, not a lousy winner.

N/A
435 followers

More from Hermes_Fang

Co-Brand with Influencers & Sell More to Fans

The quickest approach to getting more sales through social media is influencer marketing. It's a great way to expand your audience, increase brand recognition, and generate revenue. Influencers continually search the web for opportunities and customers to grow your brand.

Read full story

Newsletter Subject Writing Optimization for More Conversions

Over time, emails have become one of the most potent means of communicating with customers without the digital distractions of social media. Sending newsletters to your customers to get more conversions is a productive marketing strategy.

Read full story

Identify Different Types of E-commerce Customers & Earn Their Loyalty

Online shopping is the latest trend, and it’s booming. A lot of people spend hours checking out the products of their choice online. The increase in online shopping popularity also translates to a rise in potential online shoppers.

Read full story

Email Deliverability: Play Your Game Right & Clean

If you’re an eCommerce shop owner trying to get your email marketing game on, there’s a chance you’ve come across the term "email deliverability." If you haven’t, this is a parameter you need to know about. Email deliverability is a concept that describes the fraction of your emails that make it to your recipients’ inboxes.

Read full story

Combining Gamification with eCommerce Businesses

No matter your niche, you’re always looking for ways to increase your conversion rates. And one of the latest ways of doing that is by implementing gamification in your online store.

Read full story

Avoid Copyright Infringement for Images on eCommerce Website

Images are a crucial aspect of every marketing campaign. The visual elements of images can draw people's attention, helping you get more clicks and potential sales than a text advertisement would do. Aside from sales, images also make your website more attractive, encouraging customers to engage more with your brand.

Read full story

Use Social Media for Online Store’s SEO

While eCommerce platforms like Shopify and Shoplazza allow store owners to optimize their product titles and descriptions for better search engine results, talking about social media in relation to search engine optimization may seem absurd to most.

Read full story
1 comments

ERP for E-commerce Store: How to Use It Wisely

The e-commerce industry has experienced massive growth after the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to a large number of orders, calling for improvements in the functionality of the e-commerce store. Disruption in the supply chain calls for a need to change the inventory amount and the stocking pattern.

Read full story

Email List Maintenance for Online Stores

The use of email in your marketing campaign is a potent tool for promoting your services and products. Above and beyond that, it incites customer loyalty. Integrating email marketing into your online stores has a significant impact on keeping your customers informed about sales/discounts, new products, and if you offer additional services.

Read full story

Website Downtime Management for eCommerce Businesses

As an eCommerce website owner, you have that edge of your store always being available, unlike traditional brick-and-mortar stores with closing times. A client could order a product late at night and get it the next day (if you provide express delivery). You literally could make money in your sleep. However, your website could also have unexpected closing times - when they stop functioning or start malfunctioning.

Read full story

Link Building Guide for Online Stores: DOs & DON'Ts

Visibility is the soul of business for every eCommerce store. The more people notice your store online, the higher your chances of converting them to customers. However, how exactly do you get your store noticed online? One of the easiest ways is to get yourself to the first page of Google using good SEO practices.

Read full story

Crowd Testing for E-commerce Stores

Rapid technological advancements have changed the way consumers relate to the e-commerce world. There is a constant need for immediate and ongoing testing to stay relevant and meet market needs. This is where crowd testing for e-commerce comes into play.

Read full story

Design a Professional Customer Service for E-commerce Businesses

As an e-commerce store owner, you likely invest time, money, and effort in your marketing strategy to boost your sales. Is this the same for customer service? Your customer service reflects your business, and it determines the success of any business. Many online store owners often ignore the role of effective customer service in their business growth.

Read full story

Content Marketing: Write More for Your Online Store Visitors

Creating helpful and quality content is an effective way to grow your business in today's world. To have a successful marketing strategy, it is imperative to add content creation to the plan. According to a study, content marketing generates over three times the lead volume, and it costs about 62% less. Even e-commerce platforms like Shopify and Shoplazza have a blog section for store owners to leverage content marketing.

Read full story

eCommerce Delivery: What to Do When You Offer Slow Shipping

eCommerce is bigger than ever. The average customer has shifted their shopping habits from physical to online. Storeleads noticed that there’re over 10 million live stores running on multiple eCommerce platforms like Shopify, Shoplazza, Wix, etc.

Read full story

Create a User-Friendly Search Bar for Your Online Store

It can be very frustrating if you have visited a website looking for something but don't know where to find it or how to go about it. You either exit the website or look for a search bar to resolve the problem.

Read full story

eCommerce Product Title Writing: Keyword Stuffing or Keep It Short

Setting up an eCommerce store isn’t something that can be done on a whim. It comes with a lot of thought. One of the more important things is creating suitable product titles for the products in your catalog. After all, it is the first thing customers see about the product. Statistics show that well-written product titles and descriptions could be a catalyst for increased sales.

Read full story

Social Media Marketing: Driving Traffic to Online Stores

You won't earn purchases if you don't attract visitors to your internet business. Every company's lifeline is foot activity, and even physical establishments depend on pedestrian traffic to generate revenue. On the internet, it is the equivalent idea. If you manage an online store, you're certainly fully informed of the growing importance of social networks in the industry's growth.

Read full story

Charge for Online Store Shipment: Zero Price or Lower Price

Have you ever seen food stands in grocery stores offering free samples? You’ve probably gone there and taken a bite if you have. But have you ever thought about why we’re doing it?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy