Buy an Email List for Online Store Marketing: Pros & Cons

Photo by Miguel Á. Padriñán

You probably run an e-commerce business but do not have the customer base to drive sales. Or you have a product or service you're sure the public will love if they know about your brand. Email marketing is an excellent way to reach a broader range of people and achieve business growth because there are over 3.8 billion email users worldwide.

However, getting people to sign up for your email newsletter could be challenging. This may make you consider buying an email list because of its low cost and simplicity. However, buying an email list has its advantages and disadvantages.

Buying an email list is not a terrible idea. But just like most decisions, there's a need for proper research. You need to know the benefits and risks of buying an email list. This guide will give a detailed description of the pros and cons of buying an email list to help you make the best decision.

Advantages of Buying an Email List

Quick Delivery of Contacts

Creating an email list takes a long time. However, buying it saves you time, and all the work is left to the vendor. Although it may be risky, it is effective when you find a trusted vendor. Buying an email list for online store marketing allows you to dedicate time to other projects.

Unlike email list creation, which gives only a few contacts, buying an email list will help you reach more potential customers. If your new contacts love your content, it'll increase engagement and customer retention, making your marketing strategies fruitful.

Reach a New Audience

If you decide to create your own email list, you probably won't cover all areas. You may miss out on some companies, markets, contacts, etc. If you want to reach a larger audience, buying an email list could be the answer. You can specifically ask for the target audience you want to reach. Even the new contacts can refer other contacts to you, further expanding your reach.

Saves Time

Creating your email list is a worthy task, but takes time and effort. When you buy an email list, you can start pitching to customers immediately and skip the research process. This is quite effective for e-commerce store owners who want to profit quickly.

Potentials for Business

Engagement will increase if you buy an email list that contains your target audience and potential customers. This leads to increased sales as you'll notice significant growth in your business. Both buying and creating email lists can lead to business growth, but buying may make the process faster.

Photo by Canva Studio

Disadvantages of Buying an Email List

Lower Engagements

Sometimes the contacts provided by vendors are obtained illegally, which can result in your mail reaching people who aren't interested in your content. It implies they'll get unwanted mail, including yours. This might increase the chance of your brand being marked as spam, making your marketing strategies futile. Unwanted mail will make contacts lose interest in your brand, resulting in lower engagement.

High Chance of Buying Same Contact Lists

Email list vendors are open to every e-commerce store owner. There's no evidence to prove that they don't sell the same list to everyone. Some vendors won't update their lists, which means you can buy a list your competitor already purchased. This can lead to low customer engagement and a waste of time.

Possible Damage to Brand Reputation

Every marketing campaign aims to create brand awareness. However, if done incorrectly, it can damage the brand's reputation. You aren't sure if the leads are cold or obtained illegally. If you buy a list that uses contact details without consent and invades privacy, your brand’s reputation may be on the line. Users may leave bad reviews on your e-commerce website and social media accounts. This translates to poor brand awareness and decreased customer retention.

Invasion of Privacy

Proper email etiquette is vital to how potential contacts notice you and respond to your marketing strategy. If you send emails to users when they didn't sign up for them, you risk losing them as potential customers.

Final Thoughts

Creating an email list may be time-consuming, but it is worth the effort and protects you from potential risks. E-commerce website builders allow you to take control of your email marketing strategy with a built-in email app that can create an email list for you, collect customers' information, and send emails to them.

With email marketing having a high ROI, it is a great strategy to add to your e-commerce store’s marketing campaign. If you’ve been thinking of buying email lists, you need to consider all the pros and cons discussed in this article.

(Contributed by Ayotomiwa Omotosho & Hermes Fang)