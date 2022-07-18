Buy an Email List for Online Store Marketing: Pros & Cons

Hermes_Fang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3BCo_0gjHQ3a300
Photo by Miguel Á. Padriñán

You probably run an e-commerce business but do not have the customer base to drive sales. Or you have a product or service you're sure the public will love if they know about your brand. Email marketing is an excellent way to reach a broader range of people and achieve business growth because there are over 3.8 billion email users worldwide.

However, getting people to sign up for your email newsletter could be challenging. This may make you consider buying an email list because of its low cost and simplicity. However, buying an email list has its advantages and disadvantages.

Buying an email list is not a terrible idea. But just like most decisions, there's a need for proper research. You need to know the benefits and risks of buying an email list. This guide will give a detailed description of the pros and cons of buying an email list to help you make the best decision.

Advantages of Buying an Email List

Quick Delivery of Contacts

Creating an email list takes a long time. However, buying it saves you time, and all the work is left to the vendor. Although it may be risky, it is effective when you find a trusted vendor. Buying an email list for online store marketing allows you to dedicate time to other projects.

Unlike email list creation, which gives only a few contacts, buying an email list will help you reach more potential customers. If your new contacts love your content, it'll increase engagement and customer retention, making your marketing strategies fruitful.

Reach a New Audience

If you decide to create your own email list, you probably won't cover all areas. You may miss out on some companies, markets, contacts, etc. If you want to reach a larger audience, buying an email list could be the answer. You can specifically ask for the target audience you want to reach. Even the new contacts can refer other contacts to you, further expanding your reach.

Saves Time

Creating your email list is a worthy task, but takes time and effort. When you buy an email list, you can start pitching to customers immediately and skip the research process. This is quite effective for e-commerce store owners who want to profit quickly.

Potentials for Business

Engagement will increase if you buy an email list that contains your target audience and potential customers. This leads to increased sales as you'll notice significant growth in your business. Both buying and creating email lists can lead to business growth, but buying may make the process faster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHVr7_0gjHQ3a300
Photo by Canva Studio

Disadvantages of Buying an Email List

Lower Engagements

Sometimes the contacts provided by vendors are obtained illegally, which can result in your mail reaching people who aren't interested in your content. It implies they'll get unwanted mail, including yours. This might increase the chance of your brand being marked as spam, making your marketing strategies futile. Unwanted mail will make contacts lose interest in your brand, resulting in lower engagement.

High Chance of Buying Same Contact Lists

Email list vendors are open to every e-commerce store owner. There's no evidence to prove that they don't sell the same list to everyone. Some vendors won't update their lists, which means you can buy a list your competitor already purchased. This can lead to low customer engagement and a waste of time.

Possible Damage to Brand Reputation

Every marketing campaign aims to create brand awareness. However, if done incorrectly, it can damage the brand's reputation. You aren't sure if the leads are cold or obtained illegally. If you buy a list that uses contact details without consent and invades privacy, your brand’s reputation may be on the line. Users may leave bad reviews on your e-commerce website and social media accounts. This translates to poor brand awareness and decreased customer retention.

Invasion of Privacy

Proper email etiquette is vital to how potential contacts notice you and respond to your marketing strategy. If you send emails to users when they didn't sign up for them, you risk losing them as potential customers.

Final Thoughts

Creating an email list may be time-consuming, but it is worth the effort and protects you from potential risks. E-commerce website builders allow you to take control of your email marketing strategy with a built-in email app that can create an email list for you, collect customers' information, and send emails to them.

With email marketing having a high ROI, it is a great strategy to add to your e-commerce store’s marketing campaign. If you’ve been thinking of buying email lists, you need to consider all the pros and cons discussed in this article.

(Contributed by Ayotomiwa Omotosho & Hermes Fang)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# email marketing# ecommerce# online store

Comments / 0

Published by

6 years experience in digital marketing. A gracious loser, not a lousy winner.

N/A
435 followers

More from Hermes_Fang

eCommerce Content Marketing Tools for SEO Ranking

The e-commerce industry is ever more lucrative. By 2025, revenues will increase by 50%, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to Statista. Therefore, scaling your market share is no longer an option but a must. This is where content marketing comes in. However, content creation can be a handful, but with many sophisticated tools, you can automate your process.

Read full story

Co-Brand with Influencers & Sell More to Fans

The quickest approach to getting more sales through social media is influencer marketing. It's a great way to expand your audience, increase brand recognition, and generate revenue. Influencers continually search the web for opportunities and customers to grow your brand.

Read full story

Newsletter Subject Writing Optimization for More Conversions

Over time, emails have become one of the most potent means of communicating with customers without the digital distractions of social media. Sending newsletters to your customers to get more conversions is a productive marketing strategy.

Read full story

Identify Different Types of E-commerce Customers & Earn Their Loyalty

Online shopping is the latest trend, and it’s booming. A lot of people spend hours checking out the products of their choice online. The increase in online shopping popularity also translates to a rise in potential online shoppers.

Read full story

Email Deliverability: Play Your Game Right & Clean

If you’re an eCommerce shop owner trying to get your email marketing game on, there’s a chance you’ve come across the term "email deliverability." If you haven’t, this is a parameter you need to know about. Email deliverability is a concept that describes the fraction of your emails that make it to your recipients’ inboxes.

Read full story

Combining Gamification with eCommerce Businesses

No matter your niche, you’re always looking for ways to increase your conversion rates. And one of the latest ways of doing that is by implementing gamification in your online store.

Read full story

Avoid Copyright Infringement for Images on eCommerce Website

Images are a crucial aspect of every marketing campaign. The visual elements of images can draw people's attention, helping you get more clicks and potential sales than a text advertisement would do. Aside from sales, images also make your website more attractive, encouraging customers to engage more with your brand.

Read full story

Use Social Media for Online Store’s SEO

While eCommerce platforms like Shopify and Shoplazza allow store owners to optimize their product titles and descriptions for better search engine results, talking about social media in relation to search engine optimization may seem absurd to most.

Read full story
1 comments

ERP for E-commerce Store: How to Use It Wisely

The e-commerce industry has experienced massive growth after the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to a large number of orders, calling for improvements in the functionality of the e-commerce store. Disruption in the supply chain calls for a need to change the inventory amount and the stocking pattern.

Read full story

Email List Maintenance for Online Stores

The use of email in your marketing campaign is a potent tool for promoting your services and products. Above and beyond that, it incites customer loyalty. Integrating email marketing into your online stores has a significant impact on keeping your customers informed about sales/discounts, new products, and if you offer additional services.

Read full story

Website Downtime Management for eCommerce Businesses

As an eCommerce website owner, you have that edge of your store always being available, unlike traditional brick-and-mortar stores with closing times. A client could order a product late at night and get it the next day (if you provide express delivery). You literally could make money in your sleep. However, your website could also have unexpected closing times - when they stop functioning or start malfunctioning.

Read full story

Link Building Guide for Online Stores: DOs & DON'Ts

Visibility is the soul of business for every eCommerce store. The more people notice your store online, the higher your chances of converting them to customers. However, how exactly do you get your store noticed online? One of the easiest ways is to get yourself to the first page of Google using good SEO practices.

Read full story

Crowd Testing for E-commerce Stores

Rapid technological advancements have changed the way consumers relate to the e-commerce world. There is a constant need for immediate and ongoing testing to stay relevant and meet market needs. This is where crowd testing for e-commerce comes into play.

Read full story

Design a Professional Customer Service for E-commerce Businesses

As an e-commerce store owner, you likely invest time, money, and effort in your marketing strategy to boost your sales. Is this the same for customer service? Your customer service reflects your business, and it determines the success of any business. Many online store owners often ignore the role of effective customer service in their business growth.

Read full story

Content Marketing: Write More for Your Online Store Visitors

Creating helpful and quality content is an effective way to grow your business in today's world. To have a successful marketing strategy, it is imperative to add content creation to the plan. According to a study, content marketing generates over three times the lead volume, and it costs about 62% less. Even e-commerce platforms like Shopify and Shoplazza have a blog section for store owners to leverage content marketing.

Read full story

eCommerce Delivery: What to Do When You Offer Slow Shipping

eCommerce is bigger than ever. The average customer has shifted their shopping habits from physical to online. Storeleads noticed that there’re over 10 million live stores running on multiple eCommerce platforms like Shopify, Shoplazza, Wix, etc.

Read full story

Create a User-Friendly Search Bar for Your Online Store

It can be very frustrating if you have visited a website looking for something but don't know where to find it or how to go about it. You either exit the website or look for a search bar to resolve the problem.

Read full story

eCommerce Product Title Writing: Keyword Stuffing or Keep It Short

Setting up an eCommerce store isn’t something that can be done on a whim. It comes with a lot of thought. One of the more important things is creating suitable product titles for the products in your catalog. After all, it is the first thing customers see about the product. Statistics show that well-written product titles and descriptions could be a catalyst for increased sales.

Read full story

Social Media Marketing: Driving Traffic to Online Stores

You won't earn purchases if you don't attract visitors to your internet business. Every company's lifeline is foot activity, and even physical establishments depend on pedestrian traffic to generate revenue. On the internet, it is the equivalent idea. If you manage an online store, you're certainly fully informed of the growing importance of social networks in the industry's growth.

Read full story

Charge for Online Store Shipment: Zero Price or Lower Price

Have you ever seen food stands in grocery stores offering free samples? You’ve probably gone there and taken a bite if you have. But have you ever thought about why we’re doing it?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy