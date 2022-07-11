Identify Different Types of E-commerce Customers & Earn Their Loyalty

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Online shopping is the latest trend, and it’s booming. A lot of people spend hours checking out the products of their choice online. The increase in online shopping popularity also translates to a rise in potential online shoppers.

Therefore, there are different types of customers, and you should be able to know and understand their peculiarities. Shoppers behave differently, and you should be ready to cater to a wide range of them. Knowing and understanding customers would help you make critical business decisions.

This article will describe the various types of e-commerce customers and how you can convert them into buyers.

1. The Discount Lovers

This group of e-commerce customers is always looking for stores offering discounts. According to Statista, 88% of US citizens have used a discount code and coupon redemption would rise to about $90 billion by 2022.

These customers only wait for seasonal discounts like Black Friday, making them less likely to be repeat customers. Even if your brand provides the best customer service, they won't be attracted to your store.

How to Encourage Discount Lovers

Discount

This is determined by the level of competition and the uniqueness of your product. However, you have to devise the right strategy so you won't run into losses, and shoppers might see you as an “always on sale” store.

Highlight Price

Highlighting price means you make the product price visible on the e-commerce site. It should be the first thing they see. You can also display specific promotions, sales, or discounts via pop-ups and banners on your e-commerce website.

2. The Browsers

This set of customers enjoy spending time on your e-commerce store but tend not to buy anything. They are also known as "window shoppers." Even after spending a lot on marketing, they often do not give anything in return.

However, window shoppers are prospective buyers so you can devise strategies to covert them.

How to Encourage Window Shoppers

Simple Checkout Page

Browsers want a stress-free experience on your site, so you should make your site checkout smooth. Here is how to make your checkout process simple:

Allow popular payment platforms such as PayPal, Skrill, and others;

Allow customers to check out without having to sign up;

Limit the number of processes to get to the purchase stage.

Use Augmented Reality

Augmented reality, or 360-degree images, allows shoppers to view the superimposed digital image of the product in their reality. They can place a cabinet they wish to buy in their kitchen with the help of their phone’s camera. Research shows that 3D images boost conversion rates by 40%. WordPress, Shopify, and Shoplazza now support 360° photos.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

3. The Spontaneous Snapper-uppers

This is the most common type of e-commerce consumer. They are impulsive buyers. An impulse buyer might come across your product online, visit your website immediately and purchase the product.

These kinds of customers are what any e-commerce business wishes for because they do not require much stress to convince them to buy. You have to properly understand these customers because they spend up to 40% of their money in online stores.

How to Encourage Impulsive Buyers

Create Urgency

These customers buy because they require the product immediately. Creating a sense of urgency will make them feel like they will miss out on the product if they do not believe it on time. Sense of urgency, like:

Few hours left;

Limited offer;

Special release.

Place Product at the Right Place

Another way to convince these customers is by placing your product in the right place on your website. Place them in the “new arrivals” section or “home page” where they can easily see them. Also, don't ignore reviews or complementary product suggestions on the checkout page. It triggers impulse buying.

4. The Retail Researchers

These customers know what they want and have an idea of what the product should look like. They also want to look through different stores before making a purchase. Price isn't their main issue, but getting the best of the product.

Statistics show that over 80% of customers do extensive research online before purchasing. Retail researchers are hard to convince, but they become loyal customers once you succeed.

How to Encourage Retail Researchers

Information

Retail researchers need information, so you must give it to them. Add relevant product details and keywords to rank higher in the search engine. Add webinars, blogs, videos, articles, and infographics to your site.

Add value to the Product.

Retail researchers do not care about the product's price but rather the product's value. Don't cut the price of your product; instead, add value by including a warranty, a good return policy, and excellent customer service.

Conclusion

There are different online shoppers, so understanding them is essential for business success. When you know them and their unique needs, you'll be able to direct your marketing strategies to each of these customers.

(Contributed by Ayotomiwa Omotosho & Hermes Fang)