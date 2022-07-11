Identify Different Types of E-commerce Customers & Earn Their Loyalty

Hermes_Fang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRCce_0gbDLp2500
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Online shopping is the latest trend, and it’s booming. A lot of people spend hours checking out the products of their choice online. The increase in online shopping popularity also translates to a rise in potential online shoppers.

Therefore, there are different types of customers, and you should be able to know and understand their peculiarities. Shoppers behave differently, and you should be ready to cater to a wide range of them. Knowing and understanding customers would help you make critical business decisions.

This article will describe the various types of e-commerce customers and how you can convert them into buyers.

1. The Discount Lovers

This group of e-commerce customers is always looking for stores offering discounts. According to Statista, 88% of US citizens have used a discount code and coupon redemption would rise to about $90 billion by 2022.

These customers only wait for seasonal discounts like Black Friday, making them less likely to be repeat customers. Even if your brand provides the best customer service, they won't be attracted to your store.

How to Encourage Discount Lovers

Discount

This is determined by the level of competition and the uniqueness of your product. However, you have to devise the right strategy so you won't run into losses, and shoppers might see you as an “always on sale” store.

Highlight Price

Highlighting price means you make the product price visible on the e-commerce site. It should be the first thing they see. You can also display specific promotions, sales, or discounts via pop-ups and banners on your e-commerce website.

2. The Browsers

This set of customers enjoy spending time on your e-commerce store but tend not to buy anything. They are also known as "window shoppers." Even after spending a lot on marketing, they often do not give anything in return.

However, window shoppers are prospective buyers so you can devise strategies to covert them.

How to Encourage Window Shoppers

Simple Checkout Page

Browsers want a stress-free experience on your site, so you should make your site checkout smooth. Here is how to make your checkout process simple:

  • Allow popular payment platforms such as PayPal, Skrill, and others;
  • Allow customers to check out without having to sign up;
  • Limit the number of processes to get to the purchase stage.

Use Augmented Reality

Augmented reality, or 360-degree images, allows shoppers to view the superimposed digital image of the product in their reality. They can place a cabinet they wish to buy in their kitchen with the help of their phone’s camera. Research shows that 3D images boost conversion rates by 40%. WordPress, Shopify, and Shoplazza now support 360° photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFQbD_0gbDLp2500
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

3. The Spontaneous Snapper-uppers

This is the most common type of e-commerce consumer. They are impulsive buyers. An impulse buyer might come across your product online, visit your website immediately and purchase the product.

These kinds of customers are what any e-commerce business wishes for because they do not require much stress to convince them to buy. You have to properly understand these customers because they spend up to 40% of their money in online stores.

How to Encourage Impulsive Buyers

Create Urgency

These customers buy because they require the product immediately. Creating a sense of urgency will make them feel like they will miss out on the product if they do not believe it on time. Sense of urgency, like:

  • Few hours left;
  • Limited offer;
  • Special release.

Place Product at the Right Place

Another way to convince these customers is by placing your product in the right place on your website. Place them in the “new arrivals” section or “home page” where they can easily see them. Also, don't ignore reviews or complementary product suggestions on the checkout page. It triggers impulse buying.

4. The Retail Researchers

These customers know what they want and have an idea of what the product should look like. They also want to look through different stores before making a purchase. Price isn't their main issue, but getting the best of the product.

Statistics show that over 80% of customers do extensive research online before purchasing. Retail researchers are hard to convince, but they become loyal customers once you succeed.

How to Encourage Retail Researchers

Information

Retail researchers need information, so you must give it to them. Add relevant product details and keywords to rank higher in the search engine. Add webinars, blogs, videos, articles, and infographics to your site.

Add value to the Product.

Retail researchers do not care about the product's price but rather the product's value. Don't cut the price of your product; instead, add value by including a warranty, a good return policy, and excellent customer service.

Conclusion

There are different online shoppers, so understanding them is essential for business success. When you know them and their unique needs, you'll be able to direct your marketing strategies to each of these customers.

(Contributed by Ayotomiwa Omotosho & Hermes Fang)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# online store# customers# ecommerce# marketing

Comments / 0

Published by

6 years experience in digital marketing. A gracious loser, not a lousy winner.

N/A
431 followers

More from Hermes_Fang

Co-Brand with Influencers & Sell More to Fans

The quickest approach to getting more sales through social media is influencer marketing. It's a great way to expand your audience, increase brand recognition, and generate revenue. Influencers continually search the web for opportunities and customers to grow your brand.

Read full story

Newsletter Subject Writing Optimization for More Conversions

Over time, emails have become one of the most potent means of communicating with customers without the digital distractions of social media. Sending newsletters to your customers to get more conversions is a productive marketing strategy.

Read full story

Email Deliverability: Play Your Game Right & Clean

If you’re an eCommerce shop owner trying to get your email marketing game on, there’s a chance you’ve come across the term "email deliverability." If you haven’t, this is a parameter you need to know about. Email deliverability is a concept that describes the fraction of your emails that make it to your recipients’ inboxes.

Read full story

Combining Gamification with eCommerce Businesses

No matter your niche, you’re always looking for ways to increase your conversion rates. And one of the latest ways of doing that is by implementing gamification in your online store.

Read full story

Avoid Copyright Infringement for Images on eCommerce Website

Images are a crucial aspect of every marketing campaign. The visual elements of images can draw people's attention, helping you get more clicks and potential sales than a text advertisement would do. Aside from sales, images also make your website more attractive, encouraging customers to engage more with your brand.

Read full story

Use Social Media for Online Store’s SEO

While eCommerce platforms like Shopify and Shoplazza allow store owners to optimize their product titles and descriptions for better search engine results, talking about social media in relation to search engine optimization may seem absurd to most.

Read full story
1 comments

ERP for E-commerce Store: How to Use It Wisely

The e-commerce industry has experienced massive growth after the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to a large number of orders, calling for improvements in the functionality of the e-commerce store. Disruption in the supply chain calls for a need to change the inventory amount and the stocking pattern.

Read full story

Email List Maintenance for Online Stores

The use of email in your marketing campaign is a potent tool for promoting your services and products. Above and beyond that, it incites customer loyalty. Integrating email marketing into your online stores has a significant impact on keeping your customers informed about sales/discounts, new products, and if you offer additional services.

Read full story

Website Downtime Management for eCommerce Businesses

As an eCommerce website owner, you have that edge of your store always being available, unlike traditional brick-and-mortar stores with closing times. A client could order a product late at night and get it the next day (if you provide express delivery). You literally could make money in your sleep. However, your website could also have unexpected closing times - when they stop functioning or start malfunctioning.

Read full story

Link Building Guide for Online Stores: DOs & DON'Ts

Visibility is the soul of business for every eCommerce store. The more people notice your store online, the higher your chances of converting them to customers. However, how exactly do you get your store noticed online? One of the easiest ways is to get yourself to the first page of Google using good SEO practices.

Read full story

Crowd Testing for E-commerce Stores

Rapid technological advancements have changed the way consumers relate to the e-commerce world. There is a constant need for immediate and ongoing testing to stay relevant and meet market needs. This is where crowd testing for e-commerce comes into play.

Read full story

Design a Professional Customer Service for E-commerce Businesses

As an e-commerce store owner, you likely invest time, money, and effort in your marketing strategy to boost your sales. Is this the same for customer service? Your customer service reflects your business, and it determines the success of any business. Many online store owners often ignore the role of effective customer service in their business growth.

Read full story

Content Marketing: Write More for Your Online Store Visitors

Creating helpful and quality content is an effective way to grow your business in today's world. To have a successful marketing strategy, it is imperative to add content creation to the plan. According to a study, content marketing generates over three times the lead volume, and it costs about 62% less. Even e-commerce platforms like Shopify and Shoplazza have a blog section for store owners to leverage content marketing.

Read full story

eCommerce Delivery: What to Do When You Offer Slow Shipping

eCommerce is bigger than ever. The average customer has shifted their shopping habits from physical to online. Storeleads noticed that there’re over 10 million live stores running on multiple eCommerce platforms like Shopify, Shoplazza, Wix, etc.

Read full story

Create a User-Friendly Search Bar for Your Online Store

It can be very frustrating if you have visited a website looking for something but don't know where to find it or how to go about it. You either exit the website or look for a search bar to resolve the problem.

Read full story

eCommerce Product Title Writing: Keyword Stuffing or Keep It Short

Setting up an eCommerce store isn’t something that can be done on a whim. It comes with a lot of thought. One of the more important things is creating suitable product titles for the products in your catalog. After all, it is the first thing customers see about the product. Statistics show that well-written product titles and descriptions could be a catalyst for increased sales.

Read full story

Social Media Marketing: Driving Traffic to Online Stores

You won't earn purchases if you don't attract visitors to your internet business. Every company's lifeline is foot activity, and even physical establishments depend on pedestrian traffic to generate revenue. On the internet, it is the equivalent idea. If you manage an online store, you're certainly fully informed of the growing importance of social networks in the industry's growth.

Read full story

Charge for Online Store Shipment: Zero Price or Lower Price

Have you ever seen food stands in grocery stores offering free samples? You’ve probably gone there and taken a bite if you have. But have you ever thought about why we’re doing it?

Read full story

Online Marketplace or Brand Website: Where Should We Buy Things From

The online mode of buying and selling has now become the order of the day. With billions of shoppers worldwide, there are generally two different ways people get to buy things: the online marketplace or the brand website. Online marketplaces are websites that sell almost anything you need. They link buyers and sellers together and make profits by charging the sellers a fee.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy