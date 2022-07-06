Combining Gamification with eCommerce Businesses

Photo by Ylanite Koppens

No matter your niche, you’re always looking for ways to increase your conversion rates. And one of the latest ways of doing that is by implementing gamification in your online store.

But what exactly is gamification, and how can you implement it? That and more will be discussed in this article.

What is Gamification & How Can It Benefit Your Online Store?

Let’s start by answering the big questions: what is gamification? Well, to put it simply, you make an experience more like a game. It usually means improving two aspects:

How fun it is

And how rewarding it is.

And the best example of this is a learning app named Duolingo. You can learn various languages like Spanish, Italian, Russian, and more. However, to make their users’ learning fun, they added gamification. That includes having streaks so they will learn daily and not break the chain. Look at their GDC *X* to learn more about gamification!

You might be thinking, “How does it benefit my store?” While you might not benefit from daily learning, gamification does have some fantastic benefits, including:

Increased Customer Engagement: Gaming is fun! So if your store is gamified, it’s much more engaging, which leads to better customer engagement.

Gaming is fun! So if your store is gamified, it’s much more engaging, which leads to better customer engagement. Higher Chance of Collecting Customer Emails: According to Omnisend’s research, when you have an interactive Wheel of Fortune pop-up, it’s three times more likely your customer will give you the email.

According to Omnisend’s research, when you have an interactive Wheel of Fortune pop-up, it’s three times more likely your customer will give you the email. Increased Brand Awareness: Another great benefit of gamification is that it works wonders for marketing campaigns. If you give a website visitor a positive feeling, your brand will be remembered for a long time, leading to increased sales.

Another great benefit of gamification is that it works wonders for marketing campaigns. If you give a website visitor a positive feeling, your brand will be remembered for a long time, leading to increased sales. Ability to Maintain Customer Relationships: Gamification can help your customers stay loyal to your brand. You can do that by periodically rewarding them for their loyalty and engagement.

And all of those four things will all lead to one thing – more conversions! So instead of just letting this information collect dust, let’s find some ways you can add gamification.

How to Gamify Your Online Store

Now that you understand gamification and the benefits, it’s time to find ways to implement this in your e-commerce store. Fortunately, it’s not complicated. So here are six ways to go about it:

#1 - Create a Loyalty Program

Getting new clients is essential, but most money comes from customer retention. That way, you’ll get multiple orders from a single customer, increasing your profitability drastically.

And the best way to build it is with a loyalty program. With it, your customers gain points after each purchase that they can trade for discount codes, free merchandise, and other goodies. Make sure you’ve got one too!

#2 - Wheel of Fortune Sign-Ups

The Wheel of Fortune sign-ups is like your usual pop-ups but with one twist. Instead of having a guaranteed 10% discount, your customer gives their email to spin the wheel for numerous rewards.

And as mentioned before, the Wheel of Fortune sign-ups convert exceptionally well; Compared to the usual pop-up converting 4.22%, these convert 12.74%! Having them is extremely important!

#3 - Customer Referrals

We all know the power of word-of-mouth marketing. It’s one of the highest converting ones out there! And the easiest way to encourage it is by asking your customers to make referrals to their friends.

That way, your customer recommends your products to their friends, and if one friend buys, they get a reward like a free gift, discount code, or something else.

#4 - Create Giveaways

Would you like to know the easiest ways to increase your brand awareness and boost your social media following? It’s by creating giveaway posts! With it, people sign up for your giveaway to hopefully win one of your products.

However, to be as effective, you need to include a couple of things:

For increased visibility, ask people to tag their friends on the post;

Have more than one prize;

A small ad budget to boost your post.

And then, all you have to do is wait and see your follower count grow!

#5 - Create Quizzes

Another way of adding gamification is by creating some quizzes for your customers. That can be something fun but within your niche or something that increases your conversions.

For example, you could create a quiz that helps your customers find the perfect product. With it, you’ll ask a couple of questions and then send their results by email. Then your customers will read the results and probably buy from you.

#6 - Scratch Coupons in Emails

Would you like to know how you can spruce up your emails and make your sales emails more engaging? It's easy; it’s by adding scratch coupons to your emails. It works like a lottery ticket, as you’ll scratch surfaces for symbols. However, instead of that, your customers get coupons!

Conclusion

Gamification is an excellent way of increasing your customer engagement and orders. It creates a fun and interactive experience when visitors browse through your websites. Give it a try and the result may surprise you.

(Contributed by Andreas Ojala & Hermes Fang)