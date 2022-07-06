Combining Gamification with eCommerce Businesses

Hermes_Fang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2idS_0gUqHWbC00
Photo by Ylanite Koppens

No matter your niche, you’re always looking for ways to increase your conversion rates. And one of the latest ways of doing that is by implementing gamification in your online store.

But what exactly is gamification, and how can you implement it? That and more will be discussed in this article.

What is Gamification & How Can It Benefit Your Online Store?

Let’s start by answering the big questions: what is gamification? Well, to put it simply, you make an experience more like a game. It usually means improving two aspects:

  • How fun it is
  • And how rewarding it is.

And the best example of this is a learning app named Duolingo. You can learn various languages like Spanish, Italian, Russian, and more. However, to make their users’ learning fun, they added gamification. That includes having streaks so they will learn daily and not break the chain. Look at their GDC *X* to learn more about gamification!

You might be thinking, “How does it benefit my store?” While you might not benefit from daily learning, gamification does have some fantastic benefits, including:

  • Increased Customer Engagement: Gaming is fun! So if your store is gamified, it’s much more engaging, which leads to better customer engagement.
  • Higher Chance of Collecting Customer Emails: According to Omnisend’s research, when you have an interactive Wheel of Fortune pop-up, it’s three times more likely your customer will give you the email.
  • Increased Brand Awareness: Another great benefit of gamification is that it works wonders for marketing campaigns. If you give a website visitor a positive feeling, your brand will be remembered for a long time, leading to increased sales.
  • Ability to Maintain Customer Relationships: Gamification can help your customers stay loyal to your brand. You can do that by periodically rewarding them for their loyalty and engagement.

And all of those four things will all lead to one thing – more conversions! So instead of just letting this information collect dust, let’s find some ways you can add gamification.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48uTZZ_0gUqHWbC00
Photo by Suzy Hazelwood

How to Gamify Your Online Store

Now that you understand gamification and the benefits, it’s time to find ways to implement this in your e-commerce store. Fortunately, it’s not complicated. So here are six ways to go about it:

#1 - Create a Loyalty Program

Getting new clients is essential, but most money comes from customer retention. That way, you’ll get multiple orders from a single customer, increasing your profitability drastically.

And the best way to build it is with a loyalty program. With it, your customers gain points after each purchase that they can trade for discount codes, free merchandise, and other goodies. Make sure you’ve got one too!

#2 - Wheel of Fortune Sign-Ups

The Wheel of Fortune sign-ups is like your usual pop-ups but with one twist. Instead of having a guaranteed 10% discount, your customer gives their email to spin the wheel for numerous rewards.

And as mentioned before, the Wheel of Fortune sign-ups convert exceptionally well; Compared to the usual pop-up converting 4.22%, these convert 12.74%! Having them is extremely important!

#3 - Customer Referrals

We all know the power of word-of-mouth marketing. It’s one of the highest converting ones out there! And the easiest way to encourage it is by asking your customers to make referrals to their friends.

That way, your customer recommends your products to their friends, and if one friend buys, they get a reward like a free gift, discount code, or something else.

#4 - Create Giveaways

Would you like to know the easiest ways to increase your brand awareness and boost your social media following? It’s by creating giveaway posts! With it, people sign up for your giveaway to hopefully win one of your products.

However, to be as effective, you need to include a couple of things:

  • For increased visibility, ask people to tag their friends on the post;
  • Have more than one prize;
  • A small ad budget to boost your post.

And then, all you have to do is wait and see your follower count grow!

#5 - Create Quizzes

Another way of adding gamification is by creating some quizzes for your customers. That can be something fun but within your niche or something that increases your conversions.

For example, you could create a quiz that helps your customers find the perfect product. With it, you’ll ask a couple of questions and then send their results by email. Then your customers will read the results and probably buy from you.

#6 - Scratch Coupons in Emails

Would you like to know how you can spruce up your emails and make your sales emails more engaging? It's easy; it’s by adding scratch coupons to your emails. It works like a lottery ticket, as you’ll scratch surfaces for symbols. However, instead of that, your customers get coupons!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4aLY_0gUqHWbC00
Pixabay

Conclusion

Gamification is an excellent way of increasing your customer engagement and orders. It creates a fun and interactive experience when visitors browse through your websites. Give it a try and the result may surprise you.

(Contributed by Andreas Ojala & Hermes Fang)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ecommerce# online store# marketing# gamification

Comments / 0

Published by

6 years experience in digital marketing. A gracious loser, not a lousy winner.

N/A
423 followers

More from Hermes_Fang

Email Deliverability: Play Your Game Right & Clean

If you’re an eCommerce shop owner trying to get your email marketing game on, there’s a chance you’ve come across the term "email deliverability." If you haven’t, this is a parameter you need to know about. Email deliverability is a concept that describes the fraction of your emails that make it to your recipients’ inboxes.

Read full story

Avoid Copyright Infringement for Images on eCommerce Website

Images are a crucial aspect of every marketing campaign. The visual elements of images can draw people's attention, helping you get more clicks and potential sales than a text advertisement would do. Aside from sales, images also make your website more attractive, encouraging customers to engage more with your brand.

Read full story

Use Social Media for Online Store’s SEO

While eCommerce platforms like Shopify and Shoplazza allow store owners to optimize their product titles and descriptions for better search engine results, talking about social media in relation to search engine optimization may seem absurd to most.

Read full story
1 comments

ERP for E-commerce Store: How to Use It Wisely

The e-commerce industry has experienced massive growth after the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to a large number of orders, calling for improvements in the functionality of the e-commerce store. Disruption in the supply chain calls for a need to change the inventory amount and the stocking pattern.

Read full story

Email List Maintenance for Online Stores

The use of email in your marketing campaign is a potent tool for promoting your services and products. Above and beyond that, it incites customer loyalty. Integrating email marketing into your online stores has a significant impact on keeping your customers informed about sales/discounts, new products, and if you offer additional services.

Read full story

Website Downtime Management for eCommerce Businesses

As an eCommerce website owner, you have that edge of your store always being available, unlike traditional brick-and-mortar stores with closing times. A client could order a product late at night and get it the next day (if you provide express delivery). You literally could make money in your sleep. However, your website could also have unexpected closing times - when they stop functioning or start malfunctioning.

Read full story

Link Building Guide for Online Stores: DOs & DON'Ts

Visibility is the soul of business for every eCommerce store. The more people notice your store online, the higher your chances of converting them to customers. However, how exactly do you get your store noticed online? One of the easiest ways is to get yourself to the first page of Google using good SEO practices.

Read full story

Crowd Testing for E-commerce Stores

Rapid technological advancements have changed the way consumers relate to the e-commerce world. There is a constant need for immediate and ongoing testing to stay relevant and meet market needs. This is where crowd testing for e-commerce comes into play.

Read full story

Design a Professional Customer Service for E-commerce Businesses

As an e-commerce store owner, you likely invest time, money, and effort in your marketing strategy to boost your sales. Is this the same for customer service? Your customer service reflects your business, and it determines the success of any business. Many online store owners often ignore the role of effective customer service in their business growth.

Read full story

Content Marketing: Write More for Your Online Store Visitors

Creating helpful and quality content is an effective way to grow your business in today's world. To have a successful marketing strategy, it is imperative to add content creation to the plan. According to a study, content marketing generates over three times the lead volume, and it costs about 62% less. Even e-commerce platforms like Shopify and Shoplazza have a blog section for store owners to leverage content marketing.

Read full story

eCommerce Delivery: What to Do When You Offer Slow Shipping

eCommerce is bigger than ever. The average customer has shifted their shopping habits from physical to online. Storeleads noticed that there’re over 10 million live stores running on multiple eCommerce platforms like Shopify, Shoplazza, Wix, etc.

Read full story

Create a User-Friendly Search Bar for Your Online Store

It can be very frustrating if you have visited a website looking for something but don't know where to find it or how to go about it. You either exit the website or look for a search bar to resolve the problem.

Read full story

eCommerce Product Title Writing: Keyword Stuffing or Keep It Short

Setting up an eCommerce store isn’t something that can be done on a whim. It comes with a lot of thought. One of the more important things is creating suitable product titles for the products in your catalog. After all, it is the first thing customers see about the product. Statistics show that well-written product titles and descriptions could be a catalyst for increased sales.

Read full story

Social Media Marketing: Driving Traffic to Online Stores

You won't earn purchases if you don't attract visitors to your internet business. Every company's lifeline is foot activity, and even physical establishments depend on pedestrian traffic to generate revenue. On the internet, it is the equivalent idea. If you manage an online store, you're certainly fully informed of the growing importance of social networks in the industry's growth.

Read full story

Charge for Online Store Shipment: Zero Price or Lower Price

Have you ever seen food stands in grocery stores offering free samples? You’ve probably gone there and taken a bite if you have. But have you ever thought about why we’re doing it?

Read full story

Online Marketplace or Brand Website: Where Should We Buy Things From

The online mode of buying and selling has now become the order of the day. With billions of shoppers worldwide, there are generally two different ways people get to buy things: the online marketplace or the brand website. Online marketplaces are websites that sell almost anything you need. They link buyers and sellers together and make profits by charging the sellers a fee.

Read full story
1 comments

Live Marketing: How Streaming Affects eCommerce Sales

Streaming is the new storytelling, but nobody is talking about how to use it to increase your e-commerce sales. With new technologies coming out every day, it's hard to stay ahead. With more and more brands using live streaming as a marketing strategy, you mustn't fall behind.

Read full story

Impact of Peer Recommendation on Millennials' eCommerce Purchasing Decision

When it comes to millennials' shopping decisions, social media plays a significant role. Businesses spend a lot of time and money targeting millennials on social media. Digital marketing is a heavy task, it may be costly, and there is intense competition.

Read full story

Content is King: What to Do if Your Online Store is Not Indexed in Search Engines

As an online store owner, you need all the visibility you can get. How else would most of your customers find you if not through Google? However, after taking your store online, you decide to do a Google search to confirm its availability. You type in your keywords, and your store doesn’t come up. You even type in the page name with no better luck. Now, you’re confused. Why is your site not coming up in Google search? The simple reason: Google hasn’t indexed your website yet.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy