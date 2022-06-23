Website Downtime Management for eCommerce Businesses

As an eCommerce website owner, you have that edge of your store always being available, unlike traditional brick-and-mortar stores with closing times. A client could order a product late at night and get it the next day (if you provide express delivery). You literally could make money in your sleep. However, your website could also have unexpected closing times - when they stop functioning or start malfunctioning.

Website downtime can be costly for an eCommerce store. Amazon loses over $200,000 for every minute its website is down. For smaller businesses, the estimate is about $137 - $427 per minute. Apart from losing money, the image website downtime portrays to customers could make them lose trust in your services.

If you want to know how to manage website downtime, you’re in the right place. This article will discuss the causes of website downtime and how you can handle it.

Pixabay

What Causes Website Downtime?

Knowing the cause of your website downtime is the first step to solving it. While there are various reasons, we’ll go over three of the most popular ones here:

1. Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack

Traffic on an eCommerce online store is the ultimate goal for most eCommerce owners. Traffic means more potential for conversions, right? Not in all cases. Especially not when your website is under a DDoS attack. A DDoS is a frequent tactic used by hackers to overload a website's servers and shut them down. This way, they can steal the data they want. Sometimes, these hacks could be directed at another store you share a server with. However, once the server shuts down, it affects all websites hosted on it.

2. Human Mistakes

Sometimes, an honest mistake could cause your server to go haywire. A coding error from the maintainers, hardware failure at the server base, etc., could leave your website malfunctioning. This leads to the reiteration of subscribing to a server that gives as much uptime as possible. A study on the top 50 eCommerce websites showed that 32 of these 50 recorded 100% uptime, and only 5 had an uptime percentile lower than 99.5%. Most in the latter category only have short but frequent outages.

3. Too Much Traffic

Sometimes, the traffic you get could be a positive one. Your product might have gone viral due to some of your social media ads, and everyone wants to get a unit. While that is good news, if your server isn’t sufficient to handle such requests, you might experience a website downtime.

Photo by Ann H

How to Manage Website Downtimes

Making sure you get your website online quickly is of the utmost importance. Statistics show that 40% of customers will leave a site if it has a site speed slower than 3 seconds. Imagine when your website is down. That could make a new visitor blacklist your store forever.

To manage any downtimes you might experience, you can follow these steps:

1. Log in on Your Ends

If some customers report difficulties with features on your site, you need to try it on your end. This will ensure the problem isn’t region-specific or from their ends. After ensuring the problem is general, you can move on to the next step. Tell the consumer to refresh their internet or log in from another device if it isn't.

2. Contact Your Hosting Provider

In most cases of downtime, the problem is with your website server. So, ensuring you’re on a server with minimal downtime and high security is vital to preventing website downtime. If it does happen a few times, reach out to them to know the cause and how to ensure a quick fix.

Photo by Negative Space

Your eCommerce Store Server Matters

The platform you decide to pitch your eCommerce tent with is what determines your uptime in most cases. WordPress, Shopify, Shoplazza, and other preset website builders can help you construct your store safely and stably. Use their free trial wisely if you don’t know what platform to choose.

(Contributed by Oluwafemi Adedeji & Hermes Fang)