Link Building Guide for Online Stores: DOs & DON'Ts

Photo by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi

Visibility is the soul of business for every eCommerce store. The more people notice your store online, the higher your chances of converting them to customers. However, how exactly do you get your store noticed online? One of the easiest ways is to get yourself to the first page of Google using good SEO practices.

Shopify, Shoplazza, BigCommerce, and many other eCommerce platforms have SEO plug-ins to help store owners get better results in search engines. Studies show that building links is one of the top two parameters in Google’s page ranking mechanism.

To get search engines to like and display your site, you need to build backlinks from reputable sites. However, that is easier said than done.

If you want to know how you can get those links and the practices you should avoid while trying to get them, this article is for you.

Photo by Pixabay

Dos

Create Quality Content

No one will want to link to your page if it doesn't bring value to their target audience. So, the first thing to do if you want any chance to build links is to produce great content. This could include linkable assets like infographics, statistical graphs, etc. You should make sure that your content is mostly informational and shouldn’t sound salesy. Finally, your content shouldn’t get outdated. If it is a topic that constantly evolves, make sure you give it regular updates, or it could get archived by search engines.

Also, make sure your content has the appropriate length. Studies have shown that long-form blog posts are likelier to get more backlinks than short forms. However, do not add fluff or filler content to lengthen your content.

Ask for Links

As an eCommerce store owner, you’re likely in business with some other companies. You can ask these companies to link to your page on their relevant web pages. If there’s a website with authority in your industry and you’d love for them to link to your page, you can send them an email. Since this is a cold pitch, you’ll need to write a convincing proposal as to why they should link to your page. You could also offer to write a guest blog for this page.

If you've been producing quality content for a while, it is also possible some websites have mentioned your store without linking to you. You could search for such websites and message them to make these mentions clickable. You could do the same for those who have broken links too.

Quality over Quantity

Although you want to get as many backlinks as possible, getting a few links to high-quality and authoritative websites is better than getting many links to spammy, low-quality sites. The latter would only get your store penalized and further reduce the traffic you’re getting. Also, you should only pursue backlinks to sites relevant to what you sell.

Photo by Miguel Á. Padriñán

Don'ts

Don’t Patronize Link Brokers

Link brokers are people who sell backlinks to online marketers. Using links from such sources violates Google’s code of conduct and would cause your store to be penalized.

Don’t Use Unrelated Anchor Text

You should allow a variety of anchor texts for your links. Insisting on the anchor text for your links, especially when they do not fit naturally into the text, will cause problems. If the site linking to your website repeatedly uses the same text for the same link, Google could flag your store. If you’re outsourcing your content to a writer, it's best to let them decide what the best anchor text is.

Don’t Use Links from Low-Quality Sites

Pursue quality links only. Getting no links is better than getting links from sites with low-quality articles and spam. Sites like these aren’t hard to detect. They are mostly overrun with ads and usually advertise by posting paid links. If Google discovers such backlinks to your site, it could lead to penalties on your site in Google rankings.

Slow and Steady Gets the Links

When building backlinks, don’t be in a rush to see results. According to one study, 51% of marketers believe it takes 1–3 months to see the results of backlinks. So, take your time to practice quality SEO link-building exercises, and you’ll get those backlinks in due time.

(Contributed by Oluwafemi Adedeji & Hermes Fang)

