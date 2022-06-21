Design a Professional Customer Service for E-commerce Businesses

As an e-commerce store owner, you likely invest time, money, and effort in your marketing strategy to boost your sales. Is this the same for customer service? Your customer service reflects your business, and it determines the success of any business. Many online store owners often ignore the role of effective customer service in their business growth.

The customer service you offer will get people talking about your brand, good or bad. You may take advantage of eCommerce platforms' professional website building or sourcing services. However, Shopify and Shoplazza are just vessels; the products and customer service you offer are what fill them up.

You do not want nasty comments about your business, so you should strive to give your customers the best service. This guide describes how to design professional customer service for your e-commerce business.

Photo by picjumbo.com

Benefits of Professional E-commerce Customer Services

Customer Loyalty

According to Salesforce, 91% of shoppers say they'll make further purchases if they experience positive customer service. Professional customer service increases the loyalty of your customers, thereby building a long-term relationship.

Conversion

Research shows that 78% of shoppers have stopped purchasing because of poor customer service. Good customer service can increase customers' confidence, increasing the conversion rate.

Recommendation

A positive review serves as a recommendation for new shoppers. According to statistics, positive reviews influence 90% of new shoppers to purchase. When customers experience positive customer service, they'll be moved to leave positive reviews.

Revenue

Good customer service increases conversion rates and customer loyalty, attracting new customers. All of this aims at bringing more profit.

Photo by Yan Krukov

How to Design a Professional Customer Service

Provide Multichannel Customer Support

Multichannel customer service allows customers to contact you in different ways. In this century, customers know the importance of their voice and how they can use it to get things done. Whether they're unhappy with your services or products, treated rudely, or cornered about the delivery status of their package, customers are quick to leave comments on social media.

This may lead to a scandal where the world will have to intervene. So how can you manage customers' complaints and answer their questions? The most effective way is by providing multi-channel customer service. Offering customers multiple channels gives them an avenue to use whichever channel they find more convenient. Examples of such channels are live chat, social media, email, phone, self-desk, and help desk.

If treated well and nicely, customers are more likely to recommend your brand and become stable customers. On the other hand, if mistreated, it could be a disaster for your business, especially if it gets to social media.

Make Customer's Service Channels Easy to Locate

Customers expect perfect customer service, which goes down to building their trust in your brand. They need to know your website is safe and that you'll be willing to answer when they call for help. If your customer service channels are challenging to locate, it won't cost them anything to exit your e-commerce website. Boldly display all device channels on your website; you could even have them on every page.

Solve Problems Fast

Your customer service team should try to reply to complaints quickly, if not immediately. If you know the problem, you can predict the questions that'll come up and the possible answers. Define a response time for email correspondence and open tickets. Even though the questions might be hard, you don't want to leave your customers hanging.

Train Your Employees

If you're not handling the customer service, ensure the person or people in charge have a deep understanding of the product and the industry. That way, customers will be able to trust your brand.

Ask for Feedback

If you want to offer professional customer service, you should know what customers think about your product, service, and brand. Good or bad feedback will help you identify the areas you're lacking and the areas you're excelling in. This way, you can make effective changes and improvements to your online store.

Photo by Thirdman

Conclusion

Customers are like kings in every business; their satisfaction determines the success of your business. The way you treat your customers is essential. Excellent and professional customer service plays a positive role in every e-commerce business. Follow the guidelines above to learn how you can offer professional customer service.

(Contributed by Ayotomiwa Omotosho & Hermes Fang)