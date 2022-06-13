eCommerce Product Title Writing: Keyword Stuffing or Keep It Short

Hermes_Fang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CA2c1_0g8m5yNY00
Photo by SHVETS production

Setting up an eCommerce store isn’t something that can be done on a whim. It comes with a lot of thought. One of the more important things is creating suitable product titles for the products in your catalog. After all, it is the first thing customers see about the product. Statistics show that well-written product titles and descriptions could be a catalyst for increased sales.

The product title serves as a gateway to the product description. Therefore, it has to be captivating enough to get a click from your potential customer. If you skip eCommerce marketplaces like Amazon or eBay, and open a shop on Shopify or Shoplazza, it is essential to know that advertisement sites like Google Ads have specific requirements for product titles and will reject all items if you don’t comply.

What are Title Tags?

This is one of the most basic parts of search engine optimization. It gives the product title its identity. It's a unique identifier that lets the search engine and the user know what the title is. It's easy to implement and increases your product's ranking. It is written in code as:

<title> Product Title </title>

Title tags are essential as they draw your customer's attention by appearance alone. They are easily identifiable because they have larger font sizes, bolder fonts, and sometimes different font styles. Also, the product title is identified by the search engine software because of its unique code.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGySi_0g8m5yNY00
Photo by Pixabay

Writing Product Titles

When writing product titles, there are a few things you should keep in mind to ensure you have the best possible title that will rank high and attract customers' attention. You also need to avoid doing many things that may be detrimental to your ranking or might dissuade a potential customer.

Describe Products with Straightforward Words

Your product title and product name should be a basic description of the product. The description should focus on a unique feature of the product. It could be the color, design, or pattern imprinted on the product.

This description is intended to let the customer know what the product is at a glance. Therefore, you shouldn't cram too many words into the title in a bid to accurately describe the product. An excellent example of this is “Women’s casual dress, Yellow.”

Be Brief

Brevity is paramount in the world of eCommerce. When creating a product title, you need to keep it short while employing well-thought-of keywords to increase your site's ranking.

Avoid Keyword Stuffing

It is a manipulative technique used to increase a site's ranking by overusing the keyword. Keyword stuffing would only lower your rank, and you wouldn't get the kind of traffic you want on your site. You need to ensure that your titles aren’t stuffed because most SEO tools have advanced to the point where they can be easily detected.

Avoid Keyword Cannibalism

This happens when you have too many similar keywords in the same description. This would lower the ranking because the search engines can’t decide which one ranks higher. It is advisable to keep your keywords precise and minimal to raise the ranking of your website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nvA1_0g8m5yNY00
Photo by Jimmy Chan

Conclusion

Creating the perfect product title is an art. Many different things come together to make the ideal title. Choosing the right font style, size, and boldness, ensuring that it is properly coded so that search engine software can easily identify it.

Keyword optimization is also an important consideration when creating a suitable product title. This helps your site rank higher in search engine software. Higher ranked websites gain more traffic, ultimately leading to more potential customers for your eCommerce website.

(Contributed by Oluwafemi Adedeji & Hermes Fang)

# ecommerce# online store# business# SEO# keyword

