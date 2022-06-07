Live Marketing: How Streaming Affects eCommerce Sales

Hermes_Fang

Photo by Max Ravier

Streaming is the new storytelling, but nobody is talking about how to use it to increase your e-commerce sales.

With new technologies coming out every day, it's hard to stay ahead. With more and more brands using live streaming as a marketing strategy, you mustn't fall behind.

Let us explore how live marketing affects e-commerce as we offer valuable insights into how brands can use this unique strategy to thrive on this platform.

Live Marketing: A Step Away from Traditional Marketing

The use of live streaming video to sell products and services is referred to as "online live marketing." Live video is an incredibly effective way to engage with customers and establish trust.

Live streaming video has become increasingly popular in recent years, with a staggering number of platforms available for users to broadcast their content, including Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Periscope, Twitch, and others.

Countless brands and businesses around the globe have noticed this growing trend in e-commerce and many have grabbed the opportunity to add it to their marketing strategy.

The reasons thereof are not a mystery, as live marketing positively affects sales.

Photo by Yan Krukov

How Live Marketing Affects eCommerce Sales

According to McKinsey Digital, the value of live marketing in China reached $171 billion in 2020 and is expected to rise even further by 2022.

Live Marketing may seem too good to be true when it comes to how it can positively increase your e-commerce sales, but the numbers don’t lie. It is the next big thing in retail.

Increased Customer Engagement

According to a Forbes article, the need for human connection is one of the primary reasons why live marketing works.

Armed with a mobile device, ring light, cameras, microphone, and a wicked sense of humor coupled with witty one-liners, live sellers can showcase the features of one or more products.

The live sellers have become somewhat of a celebrity in their own right, and their personality adds flavor to the products they are selling. As a result, people can relate to the person behind the product, which is why it works.

It has completely changed how traditional selling works, and evolved into a profitable kind of entertainment unmatched by the dull and static attraction of infomercials.

Lesser Return Rate

One of the greatest challenges of online selling is managing the rate of returns. According to an article published by Shopify, the typical return rate accounts for about 20% of the total sales.

Some of the most common reasons for returns are incorrect sizes and inaccurate descriptions of items. Can you just imagine the logistical nightmare and the customer dissatisfaction ratings that merchants get from returned items?

While most e-commerce platforms like Shopify and Shoplazza offer logistical support, live selling shows great potential in reducing return rates.

Customers benefit greatly from live marketing because they can compare the product's vital attributes, such as size, color, and style, to the live seller's features, such as height, skin tone, and body type.

Instead of depending just on product descriptions, they can see how the products look and feel in real-time while being advertised. They could also assess the product's durability and determine whether or not it is the type they are looking for.

Photo by George Milton

Live Marketing: Improved Customer Experience

As previously stated, live marketing transforms items into extensions of people rather than vice versa. Live marketers have once again transformed into celebrities who advertise their own products; Audiences and purchasers adore the concept of interacting with an influencer who is within their reach.

In this regard, purchasers may be assured that if they have any problems, they can express them quickly and know that they will be addressed appropriately. There is no substitute for the human touch, as the adage goes.

(Contributed by Renz Moralde & Hermes Fang)

5 years experience in digital marketing. A gracious loser, not a lousy winner.

