Content is King: What to Do if Your Online Store is Not Indexed in Search Engines

Photo by PhotoMIX Company

As an online store owner, you need all the visibility you can get. How else would most of your customers find you if not through Google? However, after taking your store online, you decide to do a Google search to confirm its availability. You type in your keywords, and your store doesn’t come up. You even type in the page name with no better luck. Now, you’re confused. Why is your site not coming up in Google search? The simple reason: Google hasn’t indexed your website yet.

Now, you’re probably wondering what indexing is. Google Indexing is when the Googlebot (Google Crawler) analyzes your website for content to see if it follows Google SEO guidelines. Once the bot certifies your website as relevant to the relevant keywords, it stores it in the Google Index.

Yes, we know some technical terms are in there, but you’ll understand all of them in a minute if you stick with us. We promise that.

Why is Google not Indexing Your Page?

Before we go into the solution to the problem, let’s check out some reasons why Google is not indexing your page in the first place.

1. Irrelevant Content

Just like the title says, CONTENT IS KING! Google will not index a page containing irrelevant information to the topic or written about a topic that no one searches for. Make sure the content is relevant and follows SEO guidelines.

2. Robot.txt Files

Robot.txt files are used when you don’t want the Googlebot to crawl through a particular page or display some media on the public view of your site. However, it could lead to the site not getting indexed if it is not used well.

3. Google Hasn’t Discovered Your Site

If your site is new, Google may be ignorant of its existence. If you use Shopify, Shoplazza, or any other preset website builder for your eCommerce site, they’ve already optimized your site. It's only a matter of time before Google indexes your site.

However, there's a way to speed up the indexing process. Check out the next section to find out how.

Photo by Tirachard Kumtanom

What to do if Your Site Hasn’t Been Indexed

There are quite a few ways to fix any indexing issues you might have with your online store. They include:

1. Content is King!

The first qualification for Google indexing is for your store to have outstanding and relevant content. Whatever product or service you sell, let your content be based around it. Use the relevant keywords for your industry and find the keywords with little competition to help distinguish your store. If you can afford it, you could get a freelance writer to write content for your store.

2. Your Store Must be Well Optimized

The design and loading speed of your store matter too. Google will not prioritize pages that have slow loading times. This is because many people will close the site before even viewing it, leading to bad Google rankings.

3. Submit a Sitemap to Google

This is a fix for those with new sites that Google might not have discovered yet. To speed up the indexing process, submit a sitemap to Google. To get a sitemap, check the left tab on your verified domain that reads “index.” Under it, you should find a sitemap. Add a new sitemap and click on “Submit.”

To get Google to crawl through the site, go back to the left sidebar and click on "URL Inspection." Type the name of your site in the bar that comes up, and you’ll see if your site is indexed. If not, click on the request indexing button, and it will get indexed in no time.

Photo by Nothing Ahead

Conclusion: Indexing is the Goal

Getting the Google indexing for your store is crucial to visibility. In fact, not finding your store on Google could serve as a potential red flag for some clients. So, make sure you get indexed as soon as possible.

(Contributed by Oluwafemi Adedeji & Hermes Fang)