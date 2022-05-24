Bounce Rate: Why Visitors Leave Your Online Store & How to Improve It

It shouldn’t be a surprise that having a well-designed online store is crucial to your eCommerce success. That’s because, with it, you’ll ensure your visitors will have a great experience, which in turn will increase your conversion rates.

And one of the best ways to see your website's performance is by checking your site’s bounce rate. eCommerce website builders, like Shopify and Shoplazza, have considered the bounce rate as a critical metric. They provide many ways to monitor and reduce it.

But what is it exactly, and how can you improve upon it? Continue reading to find out.

Bounce Rate: A Definition

The "bounce rate" is a statistic that shows how many people clicked on your website and left without checking out any of your other pages.

So, for example, if you’ve got 200 visitors today and the bounce rate was 55%, then it means 110 visitors left after seeing the first page.

But why is that statistic so important?

Well, that’s because it shows how good your eCommerce store’s experience is. If the bounce rate is too high, most people just leave without adding a product to the cart. But the lower it is, the better your conversions should be.

And now you might wonder what a reasonable bounce rate is.

Well, that’s difficult to answer as there isn’t an absolute number. That’s because the average bounce rate varies depending on your industry. Neil Patel found out that the average bounce rate could range between 45% and 65%; if you’re able to get a bounce rate that is less than 40%, it usually means you’ve got a great site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dyrpH_0foFBhy500
Photo by Pixabay

5 Ways of Reducing your Bounce Rate

To figure out how you can reduce the percentages, we should understand why people leave in the first place. While each case is unique, they usually tend to be for these four reasons generally:

  • You’ve targeted the wrong people;
  • Your user experience is confusing or bad;
  • You weren’t able to compel them to go further;
  • Or maybe you just gave them everything they wanted.

To improve on these problems, we’ve listed five ways you could reduce your bounce rate:

#1 - Reduce Your Page Load Times

One of the reasons people leave your site is that the page is loading too slowly. According to Pingdom, if your page doesn’t load in 6 seconds, 46% of people will leave your site.

So how can you improve it?

There are a couple of ways to do that, but you should first go to GMTmetrix. You can get a report on how fast your page is and what is slowing it down. Usually, it has to do with the browser's need to load large images. To counteract that, you could use TinyPNG to optimize your image size without losing any quality.

#2 - Simplify your Store Pages

Another reason your visitors leave is that your website might be confusing. Maybe they don’t understand how to navigate or just don’t know what your business is selling.

Instead of confusing them, you should simplify your pages as much as possible. For this, you can do a couple of things:

  • Reduce Your Text: Only leave the most critical information. If you need to talk in more detail, you can create a separate page for it.
  • Add Product Images: Add images of your products to keep your site visually appealing and help visitors understand what you’re selling quickly. That way, people will stay interested in what you’re offering and want to find out more.
  • Simplify Navigation: Don’t have too many different links on your main menu. Instead, create only a couple, and clump similar ones together with a dropdown menu.

#3 - Add CTAs

How could you compel your visitors to check out other pages?

Well, that’s easy! It’s by creating calls to action! Usually, when people check through your website, they won’t know what to do next unless you tell them.

For example, if you want to increase your Add To Carts, then the best thing you can do is tell them at the end of your product description. Since they’ve already read all of the product descriptions, you know they are interested! So why not ask them to add it to the cart?

Then try to find other places to add CTAs. For example, you could write a CTA to check out other blog posts or your products when writing blog posts!

#4 - Make Your Store Look Professional

Sometimes, people might just feel uneasy about purchasing from you! That is usually because they don’t trust your brand enough. So, to make your shop that much more professional, make sure you add some social proof.

For example, you should add trust badges like SSL certifications and guarantees. Additionally, you should add anything else like how many 5-star reviews you have, how many orders have been placed, etc.

To put it simply, find ways to increase your social proof!

#5 - Continue Improving Your Bounce Rate

While the previous tips might have already helped you reduce, this doesn’t mean it’s the end. There are many other reasons your site might have problems, so the best solution is to continue the work and look for other solutions.

For this, we highly recommend you get heatmaps for your online store. You can check out where your site needs improvement, giving you a better outlook.

You should also do A/B testing. That way, you can check out if your changes made it easier or not. Just make sure to have each version out for a couple of weeks before switching back for accurate results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgeRF_0foFBhy500
Photo by Coffee Bean

Conclusion

And that’s how you reduce your bounce rates. And now that you know it; why not start improving today? That’s the only way the information will bring results. So, review your website and implement changes.

(Contributed by Andreas Ojala & Hermes Fang)

