Customer Service & Marketing Campaigns Create Repeat Customers

Photo by EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA

Getting previous customers to purchase from your store is probably one of the easiest things you can do as an eCommerce store owner. In fact, statistics show that it is five times cheaper to retain an old customer than to get a new one. However, most online stores focus more on getting new customers than making previous customers return as repeat customers.

If you belong to the category above, you’re leaving so much money on the table. Reports show that 65% of a company’s business comes from existing customers. This means if you can get your previous customers to become repeat customers, they’re likely to think of you anytime they need a product you sell.

However, this is where the quiz comes in. How do you get them to keep buying from you repeatedly? If you want to know why, this short piece is a must-read.

Customer Service

Even after buying the product, how you treat your customers leaves an unforgettable experience for many. There are many ways you could make your customers feel appreciated. This includes leaving handwritten notes or 'thank you' stickers on their packages, or being courteous and attentive when they call to ask questions. Give them an experience that will make them want to come back, and they’ll never forget your store.

Also, this could be a great way to get some word-of-mouth marketing. Customers with a good experience will definitely refer other people to buy from your store.

Include A Surprise Gift

Everyone loves a cheeky little surprise. You could leave them a small gift such as a branded pen, coaster, or keychain in their package. By seeing your brand lying around, they would also remember to return to get other products from you.

Photo by Pixabay

Use the Power of Social Proof

Social proof simply means that when humans see many people/famous people doing a particular activity, they tend to join in too. Social proof could be a great way to get your customers to come back. For example, if you get a micro-influencer to advertise your brand, Getting this advertisement in front of your previous customers and target audience gives your brand more credibility with them.

Send Emails

Email marketing is one of the most popular digital marketing tactics to get previous customers to purchase from you again. Email marketing tools like MailChimp, ActiveCampaign, MailerLite, etc. have collaborated with mainstream eCommerce platforms such as Shopify and Shoplazza, to simplify the process. After they purchase from you, send them emails thanking them for their purchase and pitching various upcoming offers to them.

However, don’t just load them with sales emails. Send them emails that teach them new things and offer value while stylishly including your offers. You should get a great conversion rate by sending around 5 to 10 emails a month. Reports show that the stores that averaged about 10–19 emails a month saw a 250% increase in orders.

Offer Customer Loyalty Programs

Loyalty programs are a great way to get repeat customers. Make sure you’re not doing this to make customers spend huge amounts of money to get meager rewards. Make an actual generous offer to make customers see the good in joining. Rewarding your clients' loyalty generously strengthens the link between your company and their wallets.

Trust is Gained & Loyalty is Returned

Gaining your customer’s trust is the first step to earning their loyalty. You need to gain their trust by offering premium services before you can get your customers to buy from you repeatedly. With these tips, you should be able to develop a loyal customer base in no time.

(Contributed by Oluwafemi Adedeji & Hermes Fang)