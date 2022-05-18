Adding Donations at Checkout Creates Loyal Customers

Photo by ANTONI SHKRABA

High customer loyalty is something that every eCommerce business wants to achieve. With this, they can get consistent sales without putting in as much effort. Online stores want to show that their products are the best and put the customers first.

However, there are other sneaky tactics to get more loyalty. And one of these is by asking for donations! Humble Bundle collects donations in a clever way, but it is still rare for online stores to do this. So far, Shopify, Wix, or Shoplazza do not seem to have a “donations plug-in” so far.

This article explains why it works, and how can you implement this in your shop.

Continue reading to find out!

Photo by Karolina Grabowska

Why Do Donations help With Customer Loyalty

When you first think about it, you might believe that donations shouldn’t increase your customer’s loyalty! You’re not donating your own money, so why should it impact your brand positively? Well, there are a couple of reasons for it.

The number one reason this works is that your customers see it as a good use of your brand’s power! Just think about it. You’ve built an audience of fans, and you use this power to help the unfortunate have a better life.

Don’t believe me? Well, then check out these statistics!

According to Good Scout’s Study, 71% of people reported giving donations at the checkout; While that’s a high number, it’s not the most impressive statistic; Of those who donated, more than half liked doing it, and about 60% looked at the company in a brighter light.

So in many ways, while you might not profit from it, you’ll get some good press. And when your company is looked at from the brighter side, it’s easier to sell your products!

Photo by Pixabay

Tips for Implementing Donations

Now that you know the power of having a donation option on your checkout, it’s time to implement it. But before you do that, you need to learn a couple of tips to ensure your new campaigns work well. Here are five of them:

Tip #1 Choose a Non-Profit That Speaks To Your Audience

Before we start raising money for non-profit organizations, we will need to pick an organization to send these donations to. We shouldn’t think about what organizations speak to us! Instead, we should think about what speaks to our ideal customers.

That way, we’ll ensure that the campaign makes people want to donate. For example, if your e-commerce store sells camping equipment, a great cause to raise money for would be something about saving the environment and nature.

Tip #2 Choose Non-Profits with the Widest Appeal

Instead of picking one that resonates with your customers, why not give them multiple ones? You can start raising money for various organizations and get more people to like your brand.

But when choosing them, be sure to pick only a couple. If you have too many, you’re making it difficult to choose one to support. So 2-3 non-profits should be enough.

Tip #3 Choose Your Donation Gathering Option

Now that you’ve picked one or multiple non-profit organizations, it’s time to find a way to start gathering donations from your customers. For this, there are three options available! Each one of them has its pros and cons, so pick the one that suits you the best:

Pre-Set Option: With this option, you’ll give your customers a set amount they can donate. When picking this one, be sure not to box them in with high donation amounts.

With this option, you’ll give your customers a set amount they can donate. When picking this one, be sure not to box them in with high donation amounts. Let Your Customers Choose The Amount: While the pre-set works well, it is difficult for many to donate. So instead, you could leave this to your customers. However, this might mean your average donation might be smaller.

While the pre-set works well, it is difficult for many to donate. So instead, you could leave this to your customers. However, this might mean your average donation might be smaller. Rounding Up Their Purchase: This is the easiest way to gather donations. That’s because, with it, you let your customers round up their orders. And the cents from rounding up will go to the non-profit organization. However, you will need to have a high volume of daily orders for this to have any effect.

Tip #4 Make it Visible

Once you’ve picked your donation gathering option, you need to worry about their designs. Not only do they need to match your overall store design, but they should also stand out. That’s the only way people know that they could donate.

So be sure to make it stand out! For example, you could add some bold text about donating or give it a separate box to make it look more visible.

Tip #5 Promote Your Donation Results

It’s not enough to have the option to donate to a charity. Instead, it would be best if you also promoted it. That is great for a couple of reasons:

More Visibility: Since you’re promoting the option to donate, more people will know about it and are more likely to donate when they purchase your products.

Since you’re promoting the option to donate, more people will know about it and are more likely to donate when they purchase your products. Show Your Impact: Once you get many donations, you can show the impact to your fans. That way, the people who donated will feel better for doing it.

So don’t be afraid to boast about your donation results; it will only do good for your brand!

Conclusion

Having a donation option in your checkout process can help boost your customer loyalty. So instead of letting this information collect dust in your mind, why not take some action? That’s the only way your online store will get any benefit from reading this article!

(Contributed by Andreas Ojala & Hermes Fang)