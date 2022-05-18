Adding Donations at Checkout Creates Loyal Customers

Hermes_Fang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31elff_0fhrV2Tw00
Photo by ANTONI SHKRABA

High customer loyalty is something that every eCommerce business wants to achieve. With this, they can get consistent sales without putting in as much effort. Online stores want to show that their products are the best and put the customers first.

However, there are other sneaky tactics to get more loyalty. And one of these is by asking for donations! Humble Bundle collects donations in a clever way, but it is still rare for online stores to do this. So far, Shopify, Wix, or Shoplazza do not seem to have a “donations plug-in” so far.

This article explains why it works, and how can you implement this in your shop.

Continue reading to find out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KlKU9_0fhrV2Tw00
Photo by Karolina Grabowska

Why Do Donations help With Customer Loyalty

When you first think about it, you might believe that donations shouldn’t increase your customer’s loyalty! You’re not donating your own money, so why should it impact your brand positively? Well, there are a couple of reasons for it.

The number one reason this works is that your customers see it as a good use of your brand’s power! Just think about it. You’ve built an audience of fans, and you use this power to help the unfortunate have a better life.

Don’t believe me? Well, then check out these statistics!

According to Good Scout’s Study, 71% of people reported giving donations at the checkout; While that’s a high number, it’s not the most impressive statistic; Of those who donated, more than half liked doing it, and about 60% looked at the company in a brighter light.

So in many ways, while you might not profit from it, you’ll get some good press. And when your company is looked at from the brighter side, it’s easier to sell your products!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8NQw_0fhrV2Tw00
Photo by Pixabay

Tips for Implementing Donations

Now that you know the power of having a donation option on your checkout, it’s time to implement it. But before you do that, you need to learn a couple of tips to ensure your new campaigns work well. Here are five of them:

Tip #1 Choose a Non-Profit That Speaks To Your Audience

Before we start raising money for non-profit organizations, we will need to pick an organization to send these donations to. We shouldn’t think about what organizations speak to us! Instead, we should think about what speaks to our ideal customers.

That way, we’ll ensure that the campaign makes people want to donate. For example, if your e-commerce store sells camping equipment, a great cause to raise money for would be something about saving the environment and nature.

Tip #2 Choose Non-Profits with the Widest Appeal

Instead of picking one that resonates with your customers, why not give them multiple ones? You can start raising money for various organizations and get more people to like your brand.

But when choosing them, be sure to pick only a couple. If you have too many, you’re making it difficult to choose one to support. So 2-3 non-profits should be enough.

Tip #3 Choose Your Donation Gathering Option

Now that you’ve picked one or multiple non-profit organizations, it’s time to find a way to start gathering donations from your customers. For this, there are three options available! Each one of them has its pros and cons, so pick the one that suits you the best:

  • Pre-Set Option: With this option, you’ll give your customers a set amount they can donate. When picking this one, be sure not to box them in with high donation amounts.
  • Let Your Customers Choose The Amount: While the pre-set works well, it is difficult for many to donate. So instead, you could leave this to your customers. However, this might mean your average donation might be smaller.
  • Rounding Up Their Purchase: This is the easiest way to gather donations. That’s because, with it, you let your customers round up their orders. And the cents from rounding up will go to the non-profit organization. However, you will need to have a high volume of daily orders for this to have any effect.

Tip #4 Make it Visible

Once you’ve picked your donation gathering option, you need to worry about their designs. Not only do they need to match your overall store design, but they should also stand out. That’s the only way people know that they could donate.

So be sure to make it stand out! For example, you could add some bold text about donating or give it a separate box to make it look more visible.

Tip #5 Promote Your Donation Results

It’s not enough to have the option to donate to a charity. Instead, it would be best if you also promoted it. That is great for a couple of reasons:

  • More Visibility: Since you’re promoting the option to donate, more people will know about it and are more likely to donate when they purchase your products.
  • Show Your Impact: Once you get many donations, you can show the impact to your fans. That way, the people who donated will feel better for doing it.

So don’t be afraid to boast about your donation results; it will only do good for your brand!

Conclusion

Having a donation option in your checkout process can help boost your customer loyalty. So instead of letting this information collect dust in your mind, why not take some action? That’s the only way your online store will get any benefit from reading this article!

(Contributed by Andreas Ojala & Hermes Fang)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# donation# ecommerce# online store# loyalty# customer

Comments / 7

Published by

5 years experience in digital marketing. A gracious loser, not a lousy winner.

N/A
264 followers

More from Hermes_Fang

Customer Service & Marketing Campaigns Create Repeat Customers

Getting previous customers to purchase from your store is probably one of the easiest things you can do as an eCommerce store owner. In fact, statistics show that it is five times cheaper to retain an old customer than to get a new one. However, most online stores focus more on getting new customers than making previous customers return as repeat customers.

Read full story

Take Advantage of Referral Medium & Gain More Traffic

A referral is when a person tells another person about a particular brand or product in business history. According to statistics, only 59% of people believe offline recommendations in the United States. When you hear people say things like, “I used this, and I love it. You should also try it,” they use reference language. However, this is a little different from referral traffic.

Read full story

Increase Mobile Conversion Rates for E-commerce Businesses

Technological advancements now cause people to spend more time on their phones than before. Reports show that about 55% of internet traffic originates from mobile devices. It further reveals that 6% of people use their phones to look for products before purchasing.

Read full story

Shipment for Online Store: Zero Price VS. Lower Price

If you run an online business, you want to make money while keeping your customers happy. These two are the foundation of your company's existence. Offering free delivery and online discounts are two of the most common methods. You'll add value to your clients' orders while saving them money. A lousy plan for using both free delivery and discounts, on the other hand, might lose your company a lot of money.

Read full story

Branding with Fonts for Online Stores

When it comes to your e-commerce store, branding is everything!. With it, you’ll make your company recognizable and stand for something. That helps you create loyal customers and keep your business afloat and profitable for years to come. And to do that, you need to create brand assets.

Read full story

Improve Average Order Value By Cross-Selling & Discounts

Apart from adding value to their consumers, every business aims to make as much profit as possible. As long as the goal of your business is to make a profit, you should not keep running a business where operating costs are greater than benefits.

Read full story

Product Return Policy: Decrease eCommerce Refund Rate

Making sales is always a joy as an eCommerce store owner. However, that joy could easily turn to frustration when shoppers are always requesting refunds and returning products. Research has shown that one-fifth of shoppers online always ask for refunds.

Read full story
2 comments

Build Trust with Potential Customers through Influencer Marketing

For some thriving businesses or brands to find their target audience, converting potential customers to paying customers seems daunting. But it's easy with influencer marketing.

Read full story
2 comments

Crisis Management: Handle Online Store Problems

The world of online shopping is on a constant upward trajectory. Most retailers are now moving towards e-commerce, as that’s where customers are moving as well. However, this incredible growth brings incredible challenges. Running a successful online store is difficult as many things could go wrong and have to be managed the right way so that you don’t lose any of your customers.

Read full story

Brand Differentiation: Set Your eCommerce Store Apart From the Competition

The e-commerce business is one of the most competitive industries where everyone is trying to get more market share. So, in this competitive industry, if you don’t follow the right strategy, you can’t sustain your business.

Read full story

The Power of Content: Why Online Store Owners Need a Blog Section

Have you ever wondered how you can attract customers to your online store and still boost their loyalty and satisfaction? The first thing you probably thought of is marketing. Marketing is an effective way of improving the performance of your business. One excellent marketing strategy is adding a blog section to your e-commerce website.

Read full story

Deal with Supply Shortages: You Don’t Have to Take Products Offline

You might have had difficulties getting some of your favorite products on the shelves or even online recently. Lumber, medications, food, and cars are a few limited supply items. The disruption of the supply chain makes things a lot more challenging. Reports show that these disruptions went up by about 638% in 2021. This can be a significant disadvantage for e-commerce stores.

Read full story
1 comments

Lost in Translation: What to Consider When Pushing Your Local Store Worldwide

In the quest to increase your sales, international expansion is necessary. According to a study conducted by SEMrush, they claimed that the US e-commerce industry leads the global market with 42.9% of traffic, followed by the UK (6.7%), Germany (6.2%), and France (4.5%). The first step to taking your e-commerce business worldwide is to have a multi-lingual website. Such a website will give you an audience from all over the world, provided it is expertly handled.

Read full story

Free E-commerce Misunderstanding: Common Costs When Selling Online

Like a physical one, an online store requires investment to generate awareness, increase sales, and see returns. However, unlike a physical business, your online storefront can reach many customers regardless of their location.

Read full story

Advantages and Disadvantages of Drag-and-Drop Website Builders

When looking to build a website for your online business, there are a couple of options. If you know how to program and code, you could design it from scratch. However, if you’re not a programmer, you can hire someone to build the website for you. Aside from coding, you can save yourself stress by using a drag-and-drop website builder. These website builders allow you to be creative and independent, using a drag-and-drop editor to develop your website.

Read full story

Against Online Store Cart Abandonment

Getting new clients to your e-commerce store is hard enough! You need to get potential clients to know about your existence and then convince them to purchase from you. And sometimes we’re successful at it, but the customer abandons the checkout for some reason.

Read full story
6 comments

Anti-Fraud: What to Do When Scammers Attack Your Online Store

The internet has improved our lifestyle. Besides its significant benefits to our modern lives, there is a risk to using it as it's a dark place where virtual thieves may steal your password, identity, and even your money.

Read full story

Buy Now, Pay Later: How BNPL Mode Changes eCommerce

Buy Now, Pay Later mode is a new payment method that changes the way people purchase their desired products online. Before introducing this mode, people would have to buy the product in full, or use their credit cards and suffer substantial interest rates.

Read full story

Increase eCommerce Customer Loyalty without Coupons & Discounts

Getting new customers for your online store is hard. So, instead of solely focusing on convincing strangers to become customers, many eCommerce businesses focus on getting more orders from returning customers.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy