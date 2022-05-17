Increase Mobile Conversion Rates for E-commerce Businesses

Photo by Tyler Lastovich

Technological advancements now cause people to spend more time on their phones than before. Reports show that about 55% of internet traffic originates from mobile devices. It further reveals that 6% of people use their phones to look for products before purchasing.

However, if your store does not offer customers a seamless experience, you risk losing them. So how can you increase mobile conversion rates for your e-commerce store? You will find your answers here.

1. Begin With a Responsive Website Theme

For any responsive online store, you need a high-quality website theme. The theme is the basis for any e-commerce site, so select one that provides a swift experience on all devices. Shopify may charge for popular themes, while Shoplazza and Wix tend to provide free themes. Except for the pricing, the following are other criteria for assessing a theme:

Test the theme demo on phones and tablets. The element should look perfect on all screen sizes, and it should be easy to use, simple to read, and nothing should be cut off;

While checking the theme demo, change the size of your browser. Ensure the contents are well placed and nothing is off;

Check for responsive features in the description;

Run the demo with Google’s mobile-friendly testing tool;

Read reviews and ratings from users of the theme.

2. Have Mobile Usability in Mind

Usability is how efficiently and effectively buyers can interact with your website. Meager usability affects sales, SEO, brand perceptions, and conversion negatively. Consider these to ensure adequate usability:

Thumblike Thoughts

Mobile device operators interact with their thumbs on any website. Let all images, buttons, links, and menu items be large enough to be noticed by shoppers.

Avoid Any Form of Distraction

The screens of mobile devices are usually small, so you must arrange what you show your shoppers. Pop-ups and ads covering the entire screen can negatively affect your search engine rankings. If you need to add things like that, ensure they’re easy to dismiss and won’t take up much space.

Use Product Filters

If you sell many products, shoppers might take some time to select what they want. Customers can get tired, mainly if their mobile device displays different products simultaneously. Product filters help them go straight to what they’re looking for.

Use Large Fonts

If your website fonts are too small, users might find it hard to read them. Shoppers should not have to zoom and pinch to find out about your products. You may have to use different fonts for different devices. However, this depends on your font choice and size.

Photo by Pixabay

3. Break Up Text

Suppose a particular page has too much information. In that case, you can break it up into pieces to make it easy to navigate on smaller screens. You can achieve this by using bullet points, toggles, or accordions.

4. Edit Product Pages

Each product page must respond well. Customers should be able to add items to the cart, flip through images, and read product details.

5. Accept Multiple Payment Methods

Allow multiple payments to speed up the buying process. You can also include credit card transaction choices like Amazon Pay or PayPal. You can also have customers pay with their old account rather than filling in details every time.

6. Include the Sticky Add to Cart Button

The "add to cart" button boosts orders by 7.9%. It follows an online shopper to the end of the page as they go through the product details. So, if they want to buy, they don’t have to scroll back up, thereby reducing cart abandonment.

7. Test Your E-commerce Site on Mobile

You need to constantly test your online store to understand how it works on mobile devices. The procedure for testing your site is similar to how you try for a theme demo. Scroll through everything and check every function.

Photo by Pixabay

Final Thoughts

Shoppers may visit your e-commerce store, but what’s the assurance they will patronize you? Listed above are steps to follow to ensure your customers have a seamless experience and increase your chances of getting patronized. Follow these steps to improve your mobile conversion rates!

(Contributed by Ayotomiwa Omotosho & Hermes Fang)