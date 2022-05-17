Increase Mobile Conversion Rates for E-commerce Businesses

Hermes_Fang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1Ri7_0fgYjDpi00
Photo by Tyler Lastovich

Technological advancements now cause people to spend more time on their phones than before. Reports show that about 55% of internet traffic originates from mobile devices. It further reveals that 6% of people use their phones to look for products before purchasing.

However, if your store does not offer customers a seamless experience, you risk losing them. So how can you increase mobile conversion rates for your e-commerce store? You will find your answers here.

1. Begin With a Responsive Website Theme

For any responsive online store, you need a high-quality website theme. The theme is the basis for any e-commerce site, so select one that provides a swift experience on all devices. Shopify may charge for popular themes, while Shoplazza and Wix tend to provide free themes. Except for the pricing, the following are other criteria for assessing a theme:

  • Test the theme demo on phones and tablets. The element should look perfect on all screen sizes, and it should be easy to use, simple to read, and nothing should be cut off;
  • While checking the theme demo, change the size of your browser. Ensure the contents are well placed and nothing is off;
  • Check for responsive features in the description;
  • Run the demo with Google’s mobile-friendly testing tool;
  • Read reviews and ratings from users of the theme.

2. Have Mobile Usability in Mind

Usability is how efficiently and effectively buyers can interact with your website. Meager usability affects sales, SEO, brand perceptions, and conversion negatively. Consider these to ensure adequate usability:

Thumblike Thoughts

Mobile device operators interact with their thumbs on any website. Let all images, buttons, links, and menu items be large enough to be noticed by shoppers.

Avoid Any Form of Distraction

The screens of mobile devices are usually small, so you must arrange what you show your shoppers. Pop-ups and ads covering the entire screen can negatively affect your search engine rankings. If you need to add things like that, ensure they’re easy to dismiss and won’t take up much space.

Use Product Filters

If you sell many products, shoppers might take some time to select what they want. Customers can get tired, mainly if their mobile device displays different products simultaneously. Product filters help them go straight to what they’re looking for.

Use Large Fonts

If your website fonts are too small, users might find it hard to read them. Shoppers should not have to zoom and pinch to find out about your products. You may have to use different fonts for different devices. However, this depends on your font choice and size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sHJz_0fgYjDpi00
Photo by Pixabay

3. Break Up Text

Suppose a particular page has too much information. In that case, you can break it up into pieces to make it easy to navigate on smaller screens. You can achieve this by using bullet points, toggles, or accordions.

4. Edit Product Pages

Each product page must respond well. Customers should be able to add items to the cart, flip through images, and read product details.

5. Accept Multiple Payment Methods

Allow multiple payments to speed up the buying process. You can also include credit card transaction choices like Amazon Pay or PayPal. You can also have customers pay with their old account rather than filling in details every time.

6. Include the Sticky Add to Cart Button

The "add to cart" button boosts orders by 7.9%. It follows an online shopper to the end of the page as they go through the product details. So, if they want to buy, they don’t have to scroll back up, thereby reducing cart abandonment.

7. Test Your E-commerce Site on Mobile

You need to constantly test your online store to understand how it works on mobile devices. The procedure for testing your site is similar to how you try for a theme demo. Scroll through everything and check every function.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GI42k_0fgYjDpi00
Photo by Pixabay

Final Thoughts

Shoppers may visit your e-commerce store, but what’s the assurance they will patronize you? Listed above are steps to follow to ensure your customers have a seamless experience and increase your chances of getting patronized. Follow these steps to improve your mobile conversion rates!

(Contributed by Ayotomiwa Omotosho & Hermes Fang)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mobile# business# online store# ecommerce# marketing

Comments / 0

Published by

5 years experience in digital marketing. A gracious loser, not a lousy winner.

N/A
264 followers

More from Hermes_Fang

Customer Service & Marketing Campaigns Create Repeat Customers

Getting previous customers to purchase from your store is probably one of the easiest things you can do as an eCommerce store owner. In fact, statistics show that it is five times cheaper to retain an old customer than to get a new one. However, most online stores focus more on getting new customers than making previous customers return as repeat customers.

Read full story

Adding Donations at Checkout Creates Loyal Customers

High customer loyalty is something that every eCommerce business wants to achieve. With this, they can get consistent sales without putting in as much effort. Online stores want to show that their products are the best and put the customers first.

Read full story
7 comments

Take Advantage of Referral Medium & Gain More Traffic

A referral is when a person tells another person about a particular brand or product in business history. According to statistics, only 59% of people believe offline recommendations in the United States. When you hear people say things like, “I used this, and I love it. You should also try it,” they use reference language. However, this is a little different from referral traffic.

Read full story

Shipment for Online Store: Zero Price VS. Lower Price

If you run an online business, you want to make money while keeping your customers happy. These two are the foundation of your company's existence. Offering free delivery and online discounts are two of the most common methods. You'll add value to your clients' orders while saving them money. A lousy plan for using both free delivery and discounts, on the other hand, might lose your company a lot of money.

Read full story

Branding with Fonts for Online Stores

When it comes to your e-commerce store, branding is everything!. With it, you’ll make your company recognizable and stand for something. That helps you create loyal customers and keep your business afloat and profitable for years to come. And to do that, you need to create brand assets.

Read full story

Improve Average Order Value By Cross-Selling & Discounts

Apart from adding value to their consumers, every business aims to make as much profit as possible. As long as the goal of your business is to make a profit, you should not keep running a business where operating costs are greater than benefits.

Read full story

Product Return Policy: Decrease eCommerce Refund Rate

Making sales is always a joy as an eCommerce store owner. However, that joy could easily turn to frustration when shoppers are always requesting refunds and returning products. Research has shown that one-fifth of shoppers online always ask for refunds.

Read full story
2 comments

Build Trust with Potential Customers through Influencer Marketing

For some thriving businesses or brands to find their target audience, converting potential customers to paying customers seems daunting. But it's easy with influencer marketing.

Read full story
2 comments

Crisis Management: Handle Online Store Problems

The world of online shopping is on a constant upward trajectory. Most retailers are now moving towards e-commerce, as that’s where customers are moving as well. However, this incredible growth brings incredible challenges. Running a successful online store is difficult as many things could go wrong and have to be managed the right way so that you don’t lose any of your customers.

Read full story

Brand Differentiation: Set Your eCommerce Store Apart From the Competition

The e-commerce business is one of the most competitive industries where everyone is trying to get more market share. So, in this competitive industry, if you don’t follow the right strategy, you can’t sustain your business.

Read full story

The Power of Content: Why Online Store Owners Need a Blog Section

Have you ever wondered how you can attract customers to your online store and still boost their loyalty and satisfaction? The first thing you probably thought of is marketing. Marketing is an effective way of improving the performance of your business. One excellent marketing strategy is adding a blog section to your e-commerce website.

Read full story

Deal with Supply Shortages: You Don’t Have to Take Products Offline

You might have had difficulties getting some of your favorite products on the shelves or even online recently. Lumber, medications, food, and cars are a few limited supply items. The disruption of the supply chain makes things a lot more challenging. Reports show that these disruptions went up by about 638% in 2021. This can be a significant disadvantage for e-commerce stores.

Read full story
1 comments

Lost in Translation: What to Consider When Pushing Your Local Store Worldwide

In the quest to increase your sales, international expansion is necessary. According to a study conducted by SEMrush, they claimed that the US e-commerce industry leads the global market with 42.9% of traffic, followed by the UK (6.7%), Germany (6.2%), and France (4.5%). The first step to taking your e-commerce business worldwide is to have a multi-lingual website. Such a website will give you an audience from all over the world, provided it is expertly handled.

Read full story

Free E-commerce Misunderstanding: Common Costs When Selling Online

Like a physical one, an online store requires investment to generate awareness, increase sales, and see returns. However, unlike a physical business, your online storefront can reach many customers regardless of their location.

Read full story

Advantages and Disadvantages of Drag-and-Drop Website Builders

When looking to build a website for your online business, there are a couple of options. If you know how to program and code, you could design it from scratch. However, if you’re not a programmer, you can hire someone to build the website for you. Aside from coding, you can save yourself stress by using a drag-and-drop website builder. These website builders allow you to be creative and independent, using a drag-and-drop editor to develop your website.

Read full story

Against Online Store Cart Abandonment

Getting new clients to your e-commerce store is hard enough! You need to get potential clients to know about your existence and then convince them to purchase from you. And sometimes we’re successful at it, but the customer abandons the checkout for some reason.

Read full story
6 comments

Anti-Fraud: What to Do When Scammers Attack Your Online Store

The internet has improved our lifestyle. Besides its significant benefits to our modern lives, there is a risk to using it as it's a dark place where virtual thieves may steal your password, identity, and even your money.

Read full story

Buy Now, Pay Later: How BNPL Mode Changes eCommerce

Buy Now, Pay Later mode is a new payment method that changes the way people purchase their desired products online. Before introducing this mode, people would have to buy the product in full, or use their credit cards and suffer substantial interest rates.

Read full story

Increase eCommerce Customer Loyalty without Coupons & Discounts

Getting new customers for your online store is hard. So, instead of solely focusing on convincing strangers to become customers, many eCommerce businesses focus on getting more orders from returning customers.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy