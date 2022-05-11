Improve Average Order Value By Cross-Selling & Discounts

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Apart from adding value to their consumers, every business aims to make as much profit as possible. As long as the goal of your business is to make a profit, you should not keep running a business where operating costs are greater than benefits.

Well, how exactly can you get those profits up? Simple! Increasing your average order value while maintaining the same number of orders will increase your chances of success. What does that mean, you might ask? Let’s get into it then!

What is Average Order Value (AOV)

Let’s start this off with a little bit of basic mathematics. An eCommerce owner (A) who sells a product worth $30 to 1,000 customers in a month makes $30,000. Another online store owner (B) who sells a product worth $1,000 to 30 customers in the same period also makes the same amount—still following? great.

While both of them made the same amount, the AOV of B is way greater than that of A. To calculate AOV, you divide gross sales by the number of sales within a period of time.

AOV = Gross Sales / Number of Sales

From that formula, A’s AOV is $30 while that of B's is $1,000. This means B can get more from consumers even if all other eCommerce metrics are constant. Now, it is worthwhile to note that AOV doesn’t consider expenses. It purely shows total revenue only.

Now, to the important part. How can you increase the AOV for your store? How can you make your customers gladly part with more money for your store? Check out the next section.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

How to Improve Average Order Value

While you want to make profits, you need to stay realistic. You can’t drive a $30 product up to $100 and expect to retain up to a quarter of your customer base. However, there are various ways you could get your customers to spend more without making it seem like much.

1. Upselling and Cross-selling

Upselling and cross-selling are two of the most effective ways to raise AOV. Statistics show that upselling increases the revenues of online stores by 10–30%. Also, Amazon reports that up to 35% of its revenue comes from cross-sells. So, it is obvious these two techniques are proven. However, getting it right is essential to it working.

Upselling means selling a premium version of a product. This will raise the cost per order and, in turn, increase AOV. For example, if you sell a product worth $50, you could get an identical product from a more established brand or another version with additional features on your store. So, when consumers pick the lower-priced products, you can customize your store to suggest the more expensive product while showing them the benefits.

On the other hand, cross-selling means offering related products to the one the customer spends on. For example, you could recommend buying a tire pump for a customer buying a bicycle. However, it would help make sure the products placed complementarily are helpful to the consumer. You can’t recommend a bike to someone purchasing a tire pump.

To get these techniques to work, you need to understand the needs of your consumers.

2. Discounts, Rewards, and Loyalty Programs

No one wants to pass up a really good discount. Making irresistible offers to your clients is a surefire way to get them to spend more. Of course, you must make sure you’re still making your profit. You could offer volume discounts to consumers with a history of bulk buying. For example, you could offer a 10%–20% discount for a 50-pack product to a customer buying a 25-pack.

Also, you could offer rewards for customers who spend a lot on visits to your site. For example, you could offer gift cards or vouchers to customers who spend a particular amount at once. You could also enroll long-term customers in loyalty programs that alert them to upcoming discounts or special events. You could also offer them free shipping to particular locations if the store can afford it.

Retaining your loyal customers can help to increase your AOV. Loyalty statistics show that 80% of a store’s revenue comes from just 20% of its customers. It is easier to target your loyal customers with good deals and get them to spend more.

3. Selling Product in Bundles

Product bundle extensions are a great way to increase your average order value. Shopify, Shoplazza, and many other mainstream eCommerce platforms support bundle extensions. It’s another way to cross-sell to customers.

However, instead of suggesting the frequently bought complementary products, make them into bundles. Then, sell these bundles for prices lower than the accumulated price of these individual products.

Apart from using this technique to sell products frequently bought together, it is an excellent way to clear slow-moving items off your inventory. Bundle them with complementary fast-moving items.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Don’t Forget Other Metrics!

While increasing your AOV is essential, it won’t matter if other metrics are poor. Make sure metrics like your conversion rates, revenue per visitor, and cost per conversion are monitored alongside. This gives you a more comprehensive assessment of your store's performance and keeps you in business.

(Contributed by Oluwafemi Adedeji & Hermes Fang)