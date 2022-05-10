Build Trust with Potential Customers through Influencer Marketing

For some thriving businesses or brands to find their target audience, converting potential customers to paying customers seems daunting. But it's easy with influencer marketing.

80% of businesses in the online space have established trust with their customers through influencer marketing. This has increased their income revenues compared to other means of generating traffic.

It's no news that the world has gone digital, especially with improved technologies, which have forced businesses to advance their means of advertisement for maximum customer satisfaction. Apart from this, the pandemic wave has also contributed to the forceful transition of offline corporations to the online space, which has made the online space very competitive.

This shift in dynamics has made influencers a force to reckon with in the e-commerce world. Especially if you sell women's and teens' products, influencer marketing might do you good. According to research, 70% of teens trust their favorite influencer more than any celebrity. Also, 40% of respondents in a study conducted by Twitter revealed that many of their purchasing decisions were made after seeing the item on social media.

So, if you want your business to thrive in the digital space, you need to boost your online presence by optimizing the best social media platforms through influencer marketing.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska

What Is Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing is a type of social media marketing that many businesses and brands use to promote their products or services in a competitive online market area.

They leverage the existing audience of an influencer or popular social media user to build their business credibility and increase sales. An influencer is someone or an organization that has gained massive followers with high engagement.

Millions of people follow and trust this person or organization. They would not hesitate to purchase a product or seek out the services of a company or brand that had received positive feedback. Influencer marketing is simply word-of-mouth marketing that highly converts.

The social media platform is filled with billions of monthly active users. Initially, the social media space was seen as an avenue to have fun, post funny videos and pictures, and keep up with social trends, but now it has become value-oriented.

This is where people go when looking for the perfect place to shop for their clothes, skincare products, or any other product. They follow and buy from those they trust, through the conviction of a social media influencer.

Businesses, marketers, public figures, brands, content creators, bloggers, etc., want to make the best use of influencer marketing to boost their online presence and build credibility and trust. This will help convert their potential customers into paying customers.

Through influencer marketing, it is possible to grow your business online and drive massive traffic to your website with a high conversion rate. This is particularly beneficial for those involved in e-commerce. With a State of Influence report showing that average companies make $5.78 in return for every dollar spent on influencer marketing, there's a chance for e-commerce stores to earn even more. In fact, many e-commerce platforms, such as Shopify, Shoplazza, etc., have apps for store owners to let them find and collaborate with influencers easily.

Photo by Los Muertos Crew

How Does An Influencer Help Promote Your Brand

Every business or personal brand has a goal: to stay ahead of the competition in the online market or to 10X their business income. Whichever it is, it can be achieved with active followers and good engagement with them. But doing this on your own can be time-consuming and stressful.

You can hire an influencer to market or showcase your services or products to thousands or millions of people who trust what they say or do to make this easy.

An influencer helps convert your potential customers into paying and loyal customers. They constantly talk about your product or services on their social media platforms with the highest number of followers and engagement. They post your products or services on their page and then wait for their followers to pay for them because they trust them to bring the best.

Influencers help build your business credibility in no time. People tend to buy from a trusted brand. They might not know why people keep buying from you, but they will buy from you to understand why your product or service is the most sought-after. This will put you one step ahead of your competitors.

Increasing your business revenue or sales to 10X of what it is at present will be achieved in a short period through influencer marketing. They can drive traffic to your site and increase sales by constantly selling your products to millions of dedicated followers.

Conclusion

Influencer marketing is one of the easiest and fastest ways of generating traffic, building business credibility, and earning the trust of millions of customers in the marketplace. A business can easily thrive in the competitive online space through influencer marketing. Customers' trust is what every brand or company strives to earn, as it's the foundation of building a lasting business.

(Contributed by Oluwafemi Adedeji & Hermes Fang)