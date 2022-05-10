Product Return Policy: Decrease eCommerce Refund Rate

Making sales is always a joy as an eCommerce store owner. However, that joy could easily turn to frustration when shoppers are always requesting refunds and returning products. Research has shown that one-fifth of shoppers online always ask for refunds.

But, what if it was possible to use these returns to your advantage? Sounds impossible? Well, we’ll see. If you want to know why shoppers return products and how to decrease the rate at which your customers return products, you should read this short piece.

Reasons Customers Return Products

Before you can know how to reduce product returns, you need to understand why shoppers are returning the product in the first place. While there are various reasons, here are some of the reasons that are frequently stated:

  • The product did not look like what the shopper expected.
  • The product was damaged on arrival.
  • The shopper purchased the wrong product.
  • The product didn’t fit perfectly (this applies to wearables).
  • The product didn’t look like it matched the description on your store.
  • The shopper bought and used the product and is trying to return it.

Also, you should know that many people use return policies to commit fraud. Data shows that businesses lost over $25 billion to return fraud in 2021. Now that you understand why people return products, you have to find effective ways to reduce the rate of returns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12q8eG_0fYcJp4c00
Photo by Anete Lusina

How to Decrease eCommerce Refund Rate

Here are a few tactical adjustments you could try to reduce the frequency of shoppers returning products bought from your store:

1. Make Your Return Policy Lenient

This probably sounds ironic to you. Giving them more leeway to make returns? Well, you read that right. Statistics have shown that 80% of customers remain loyal to a store with lenient return policies; 82% of online shoppers wouldn’t patronize a store with complex return policies. While it might seem like many shoppers are trying to return products, that’s not the case.

Many shoppers feel safer knowing that they can easily return the product if they don’t like it, giving them the green light to purchase it from the store. Giant stores like Nordstrom and IKEA are famous examples that use this method. However, make sure you’re not too generous as well. Companies like Glossier have recently had to revise their policy due to abuse of their liberal terms.

2. Make Your Return Policies Crystal Clear

While being lenient with your return policy could be advantageous, many shoppers could also use it to their advantage. Reports show that 30% of online shoppers order in excess, knowing they can return it. Hence, to prevent people like this from taking advantage of your policies, make sure the conditions for returns are crystal clear. Clearly state the type of items that can’t be returned, the means of ID needed before you authorize returns, the items that can be exchanged, and the deadline for returns.

Most eCommerce platforms, such as Shopify, Wix, Shoplazza, etc., have preset templates for policies. It saves store owners’ time, but remember to alter it to fit your situation; otherwise, your consumers will be confused.

3. Use Detailed Product Descriptions and Product Imagery

One of the significant reasons shoppers return items is that the products don’t match their expectations. To prevent this, the best way is to make sure your product descriptions are explicit. Statistics show that 87% of consumers review the product description carefully before making a buying decision. Hence, make sure the description is optimized as much as possible.

Ensure the product description highlights the solution the product provides and not the features. Also, make sure you use SEO keywords naturally to make sure your products make it to SERP pages. You should also have a section where previous customers comment on the product to provide social proof for intending buyers.

Finally, the product image is just as important. Make sure you have images showing the product from different angles. If it is a wearable, show how it looks on actual humans. This will give the shoppers an idea of what the item they’re buying is supposed to look like.

Conclusion

While product returns are inevitable, you can always reduce them to the barest minimum. Also, you could make product returns a selling advantage by making them faster for email subscribers. With these tips, you could drastically reduce the return rates in your store in no time.

(Contributed by Oluwafemi Adedeji & Hermes Fang)

