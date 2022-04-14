Buy Now, Pay Later: How BNPL Mode Changes eCommerce

Buy Now, Pay Later mode is a new payment method that changes the way people purchase their desired products online. Before introducing this mode, people would have to buy the product in full, or use their credit cards and suffer substantial interest rates.

However, the trend is changing. According to a survey by Ascent, the number of American adults who have used the “buy now, pay later” mode has jumped from 31% to 62% from 2020 to 2021. That is more than half of the market, and the growth has been tremendous in just a year.

Undeniably, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) can be a real game-changer for eCommerce websites as it encourages shoppers to have the confidence to check out your products.

We’ve created this blog to help you navigate “Buy Now, Pay Later” and how it is changing eCommerce.

How Buy Now, Pay Later Changes eCommerce?

Buy Now, Pay Later for online stores is an innovative way to purchase goods online. It continues to change eCommerce trends in more ways than one and is worth considering.

1. Better than Credit Cards

Consumer buying practices have been changing. With the after-effects of the pandemic, more and more people are veering away from traditional credit card payments. Younger generations are now more aware of the “credit trap” and are looking for other ways to make payments.

BNPL has opened the door for a new wave of consumers to shop online without jeopardizing their credit score or incurring excessive interest rates.

2. More Payment Options

Unlike traditional credit, which has a stringent screening process for new users, BNPL provides consumers from all walks of life with a chance to purchase products. Even if they don’t have a robust credit score and history, they can get approval fast. Some installment plans offer zero interest rates so long as due payments are made on time.

3. Easy & Convenient

Getting the items they want now without hesitation makes BNPL very attractive to consumers. Consumers gain the confidence to check out the product since they wouldn't have to pay upfront for it.

Instead of waiting to free up some cash, consumers can enjoy the convenience of buying the products when they need them and getting approved instantly.

Why Do eCommerce Stores Apply BNPL Mode

BNPL has genuinely changed the way we make our purchases online. With more than half of online buyers preferring alternative payment options, having BNPL on eCommerce websites can give businesses an edge over their competitors.

If you are still on the fence about adding BNPL mode to your online store, here are some things you should consider:

1. Offer Competitive Advantage

As more stores offer BNPL on their websites, not having one will put your website at a significant disadvantage. Adding BNPL as an alternative payment option will turn random visitors into buyers, winning more customers in the long run. You may just get ahead of your competitors who don’t have it yet.

2. Increase Gross Sales

As mentioned earlier, according to a survey done by Ascent, the number of American consumers who have used BNPL has jumped from 37% in 2020 to 62% in 2021. It only shows how it can increase your conversion rate. Consumers will have the confidence to buy products when given various payment options.

By giving consumers leeway to make payments, they feel more comfortable making a purchase and more confident that they can pay for it.

3. Reduce Abandoned Carts

Turn visitors into paying customers by giving them the option to check out their carts right away. With the right marketing strategy partnered with the BNPL option, your consumers will be more likely to keep the products and not look elsewhere.

BNPL Platforms for eCommerce Websites

Many eCommerce site builders, such as Shopify and Shoplazza, support various integrations for BNPL mode. Some of the major BNPL platforms you can choose from are:

Klarna

Affirm

Quadpay

Sezzle

Afterpay

Each of these platforms is unique in offering payment options to your customers. Make sure you understand the terms before signing up for one. Also, ensure that the payment modes are in line with your eCommerce website’s long-term goals.

Integration is easy. All you have to do is talk to your website developer and ensure the BNPL mode is one of the alternative payment options.

Conclusion

BNPL can be a real game-changer for your eCommerce website. Whether you choose to have it or not, it doesn't change the fact that it is here to stay.

As more and more stores offer creative ways to pay, consumers will have greater confidence in making bigger purchases online. With all the advantages, one could not find a reason not to add it to their stores.

