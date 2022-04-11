Evolution & Adaption of E-commerce Changes

Because the e-commerce sector evolves so quickly, online store managers frequently find it challenging to keep up with the current developments. Having a better understanding of the future of e-commerce can be beneficial when planning, making pricing decisions, etc.

E-commerce is a cutting-edge industry. From technological improvements to the adoption of non-traditional business structures, company owners are developing innovative strategies to stand out among rivals and attract more people.

Now let's look at the trends that will be among the most critical change drivers in e-commerce in the coming period.

1. The Mix of Traditional and Online Shopping

The notion of real pop-up stores, which allow online businesses to display their wares in a physical location, is gaining traction among retailers. According to reports, about 90% of customers value human-to-human connections while buying, whether through online chats, phone calls, or in-person interactions.

Physically connecting with a product is an essential element of making a purchasing choice, and more shops will understand this in the future.

In reality, some fashion businesses, like eBay and ASOS, have already begun to use a click-and-collect purchasing strategy, which allows customers to connect with the brand both physically and online.

2. The Rise of Mobile Payment

According to estimates, the global smartphone user base will reach 8 billion by 2021. As a result, retail trend experts predict that smartphone-based payments will gain popularity. By the end of 2022, near-field communication is predicted to be another leading technology for mobile payments, with billions of users.

Smartphone-based payments are far more efficient thanks to apps like Google Pay. E-commerce administrators must also adjust to this trend by designing a user-friendly checkout procedure for smartphone customers.

3. Augmented Reality Is A Game-Changer

Augmented reality is a means to create a long-term link between brick-and-mortar and online businesses. Early adopters of AR as an in-store experience already exist, and the trend will grow in popularity over the next several years. According to a supplementary study, by the end of 2022, over 120,000 stores will have used augmented reality. The following are the most promising applications of this technology in retail:

  • Increasing the usability of in-store navigation;
  • Obtaining additional information about clients' buying habits;
  • Assisting customers in developing product connections while shopping online-try before you buy;
  • Managing augmented reality and virtual reality showrooms.

4. Customers' Emotional Attachment to A Brand

E-commerce firm owners have been exposed to new customer data thanks to social media platforms, cellphones, and wearables. In the next few years, marketing and sales managers will be able to acquire a full view of potential customers. Here are some examples of data that e-commerce business managers may use to make decisions:

  • The sorts of gadgets and how often they are used, as well as the platform and type of connectivity a person uses;
  • Environmental data, such as the weather, whether or not traffic is congested, and how polluting the region is;
  • Gender, age, employment, income, hobbies, and interests are all examples of demographic data.

Conclusion

The emergence of new technologies, such as wearables, AR and VR tools, drones, and autonomous vehicles, has significantly impacted the evolution of retail. Retailers will need to build engaging digital experiences, think of methods to mix brick-and-mortar retail, and develop innovative, cost-effective delivery strategies in the coming years.

It's critical to have the right technology for e-commerce shop administration if you want to respond to e-commerce trends successfully. To help merchants engage with their audiences, Bvblogic creates scalable websites, mobile applications, and assistive technologies such as CRMs and analytics dashboards; Shoplazza and Shopify allow retailers to display 360° product previews.

The new age has come. And people seem to have adapted to it very well so far.

(Contributed By Muhammad Zeeshan & Hermes Fang)

