Refund Management: Deal with Unforeseen Refund Situation

Entrepreneurs now have many choices to start an online business. People can use WordPress to build a beautiful blog website or use Shoplazza to build an informative dropshipping store. While there are countless benefits to running an online business, there are some limitations. As e-commerce business owners, you have to find ways to overcome those hurdles. Remember, it is an online store, so your customers can’t have a feel or touch of what they are buying. To make up for this, store owners create a refund policy that is engaging, understandable, and informative.

According to reports, customers return 10% of their total purchases each year. This is not very good for an e-commerce business. Thus, the need to have an effective refund policy in place. This guide will cover everything you need to know about the refund policy and how you can benefit from it.

Benefits of Informative Refund Policy

A refund policy is any document that contains the guidelines for getting a refund for purchased goods and services. It educates your customers on the steps involved in an exchange or refund in your store.

According to research conducted by the Internet Merchant's Association, there are six major reasons for returns and refunds, and they are:

  • Products don't match the customer's expectations;
  • There was no reason to return;
  • Customers decided they didn't want the product anymore;
  • The product is different from the description given;
  • Incorrect product;
  • The product size doesn't match the sizing scale.

Here are some of the benefits you tend to get from creating an excellent refund policy:

  • It enhances the customer experience, attracts new customers, and increases sales;
  • You get to save your customers' time as well as your own;
  • It shows your level of professionalism;
  • A good refund policy eradicates fraudulent returns. Prior problem-solving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8Qbu_0egXcg1Q00
Pixabay

Design a Refund Policy

Since most people would prefer to buy from an online store with a refund policy as part of their standard operating procedure, it is vital to know the right way to write a good refund policy. Here’s a brief breakdown:

The first step is formalizing the policy to communicate it to your customers. A refund policy allows you to treat all return cases the same way, rather than treating them individually. It is less expensive and more productive. Policies vary according to how you run your business and the type of goods you sell.

The basic requirements of a good refund policy are:

  • The items that can be returned;
  • The goods that can be exchanged;
  • What goods are non-refundable?
  • What goods can be exchanged or returned within a speculated time? For example, it could be 30, 60, or 90 days.
  • The condition is that the items have to be accepted back. It could be in original condition, complete with tags and packaging, and so on.
  • How customers can return or exchange goods.

Set Refund Policy Online

Besides having a well-written refund policy, you must ensure that it is visible to customers before making payment. These are some of the places you can put your refund policy:

  • FAQ page
  • Website chat
  • Website banner
  • Website footer
  • Order notification e-mail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iY4vX_0egXcg1Q00
Pexels

Deal with Unforeseen Refund Situation

1. Take a Deep Breathe

When customers ask for refunds, it could accompany a negative comment about your business. Ensure you are calm; do not reply out of frustration. Take your time to think about it before responding.

2. Ask Questions

When a customer asks for a refund, it gives you an avenue to get feedback about your business. Ask them why they want a refund and think the product isn't up to their standards. Do not assume you know the reason for their choice. Getting their answers will help you prevent such conditions in the future.

3. Suggest an Alternative

After asking questions, you should know the customer's needs and wants. It will allow you to offer a solution other than a refund. For example, you may suggest that they try out another product based on their needs. This will help you keep the money you already have.

4. Don't Stress Your Customers

Your customers should not stress about returning goods and getting a refund. If they have to run around to get this, it can leave a bad review on your store's image. You might lose customers this way.

Conclusion

A refund could be a mood spoiler for an online store owner. But, if well handled, you might not have to worry too much. With a review policy, you are one step ahead of having things under control. Create a refund policy today and stand out from your competitors.

(Contributed by Ayotomiwa Omotosho & Hermes Fang)

