Use Straightforward Checkout Procedure for Fast Payment

Hermes_Fang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMVZj_0eRoJmmL00
Photo by Ivan Samkov from Pexels

It should come as no surprise that you are continually refining your website as the owner of an eCommerce business. You are aware that even minor changes can significantly influence conversion rates. And one of these things is most likely the checkout procedure.

Whether you use Shopify, Shoplazza, or WordPress, these website builders often have a variety of checkout layouts. Some are simple, while others are more difficult and take more clicks.

This article compares complicated and simple checkouts to assist you in deciding which is best for you.

Complex & Simple Checkouts

Let’s start by looking at the differences between the two checkouts and deciding which one is better for us! While that might sound obvious at first, it gets pretty complex when you start going in deep.

Let’s first start with simple checkouts. These will usually be one-page checkouts, which has one incredible benefit!

It removes friction!

It’s the number one reason why checkouts are abandoned. Most complex checkouts have processes that are too long or too complicated. And according to Baymard Institute research, this can be as high as 18%.

However, this does not mean that you should avoid complicated checkouts at all costs. Sometimes, simplicity makes it way more difficult to complete some orders.

Special orders, for example, are more straightforward to execute than more complex ones. These orders include:

  • Gift orders that have multiple shipping addresses;
  • Special orders that require special shipping.

"Which one is better for me?" you might ask.

There is no clear answer because it is highly dependent on your business. However, I strongly advise you to take the more basic approach. That's because most people won't receive any special orders anytime soon.

And if you are, you may build a separate contact form where you can discuss the customized order with your client before sending them an invoice.

However, the cumbersome checkout process is preferable for individuals who regularly get customized orders or manufacture one-of-a-kind things for each customer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVC74_0eRoJmmL00
Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Practices for Checkouts

Now that you've decided on a checkout method that works for you, I'd want to share some best practices for making your checkout experience as efficient as possible. These four suggestions can be used for both complex and simple checkouts.

#1 - Have a Progress Bar

One of the problems with complex checkouts is that they’re long, and the customer can lose motivation and abandon its checkout! That’s because they don’t know when it ends, which frustrates them.

So the best way to counteract that is by having a progress bar on top of your checkout page. That will show your potential client how far they have come, motivating them to fill out the checkout forms and complete their order.

#2 - Don’t Make Registering a Requirement

While getting contact details to market more products to the client is important, you should never force it. For many of them, it is frustrating, which leads them to abandon the cart!

Don’t do that; otherwise, you’ll lose a lot of sales.

#3 - Prevent Any Shipping Cost Surprises

There’s nothing that makes people abandon their carts other than being surprised by how much shipping costs. Actually, according to Baymard, it’s the number one reason people leave the checkout; the number is as high as 49%.

But how do you eliminate any surprises? Well, there are a couple of ways to do it:

  • Provide free shipping. If possible, it is the best option. Your customers won’t have to pay extra fees to get what they want. You may also raise your pricing to cover the shipping costs.
  • Include a shipping statement in the product description. If you cannot offer free delivery, the next best option is to include fixed pricing on your product pages. Just make sure to put it at the beginning of the description.

#4 - Display Trust Signals & Guarantees

While not as successful as the other suggested practices, this can help you acquire more orders. Your new consumers are undoubtedly hesitant to buy from you since they don't want to be taken advantage of.

As a result, it is critical to provide trust signals and guarantees at the checkout to combat this. This will give your customers more confidence in purchasing from you.

Conclusion

As you can see, the subject is a little more complicated than it appears! Most of you will benefit from a straightforward checkout procedure since it reduces friction and speeds up the completion of your transaction.

And by using the four best practices, your online business will have one of the highest converting checkouts available.

(Contributed by Andreas Ojala & Hermes Fang)

# business# checkout# online store# ecommerce# digital marketing

