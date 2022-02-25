Landing Pages SEO: Stuffing Selling Points Is Not Enough

The SEO algorithms work in mysterious ways, and no one has been able to figure out what to do to boost the ranks of their websites, especially since Google never reveals what affects the rankings of websites. But, despite all of these uncertainties, you can be sure of one thing: stuffing your articles with keywords is not enough.

Many review sites on the internet only add keywords without offering any meaningful information. Today, we'll take a closer look at this circumstance and explain why it's a terrible decision. We'll also go through what you can do to improve your search engine rankings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AoRe_0eOVrM9x00
Pixabay

How Keyword Stuffing Harms Landing Pages

1. Unnatural

Reviews are supposed to be objective, informative, and authentic. Unfortunately, there are a lot of paid review sites.

Instead of providing valuable and relevant information, these sites add articles that convince readers to buy a specific product. And overstuffing the keyword is one of the most common practices among them.

You may think of doing the same to keep up with your competitors. However, this strategy does not work and harms the rankings.

2. Suspicious

Adding too many selling points makes people hate your reviews. Besides, it isn’t good for your SEO either. If the review seems too positive, people will think that the review is fake and stop visiting your site.

This will affect your business because visitors believe review articles are essential in the buying process. And a lot of them check for the downsides of the product to make sure that their purchase decision is correct.

People who read genuine reviews on your site will have an understanding of a product's merits as well as its worst-case scenario. People will trust your website more and spend more time on it, which will enhance your search engine results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQYi8_0eOVrM9x00
Pixabay

Things You Can Do to Boost Your Rankings

When it comes to websites that contain reviews, stuffing too many keywords and selling points is a big no-no. Instead, here are some things you can do to boost your SEO rankings.

1. Added-Value Information

One of the best ways to get good rankings in the search engine index is to make your content more information-friendly for shoppers and search engines alike.

You must make sure that your content is easy to understand. If you believe people worldwide will see your site, you should keep measurements in both standard and metric. You should add more product images as well.

Furthermore, try to keep your reviews as up-to-date as possible. If some product adds new features to its product line, you can update your article about it. This will also allow you to add more keywords and selling points.

2. Give Easy Titles and Meta Description

Shopify, Wix, Shoplazza, and many other e-commerce platforms allow store owners to edit titles, meta descriptions, and keywords. This helps entrepreneurs build their ideal websites and rank higher on search engines.

Adding a good title will also help in boosting the ranks. Make sure that the title is easy to read. Keep keywords at the start of the title. The title should also be attractive and unique. Don’t make the title too short or long – keep it between 40–60 characters.

A meta description gives your readers brief information about what they will read, even though it might not appear in the search results. The same conditions that we mentioned above apply to writing meta descriptions as well. However, keep the meta description between 100–150 characters.

3. Keep URLs Clean & Informative

A clean URL structure will not only help visitors understand what a specific URL is about, but it will also help search engines understand the site structure.

If people send a link to your article to their friends, the link is more likely to be clicked if the URL conveys what the site is about. Aside from that, you can obtain more Google hits if a consumer looks for a product review and discovers that your URL matches their search term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jrn4S_0eOVrM9x00
Pixabay

Conclusion

Review sites prefer to load their articles with marketing elements to persuade consumers to buy a product. However, this is a damaging practice since it harms the site's ranks and makes users mistrust the site's validity. Keeping your evaluations honest, including more information, using simple meta titles and descriptions, and using clean and functional URLs is preferable.

(Contributed by Aloukik Rathore & Hermes Fang)

# SEO# landing page# business# online store# ecommerce

5 years experience in digital marketing.

