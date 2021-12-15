Ecommerce User Experience: More Than Visually Appealing Design

An eCommerce company may prosper by providing a terrific user experience and excellent customer service. You must prioritize your clients and make it as simple as possible for them to purchase from you. Here are some tips to help you improve user experience on your eCommerce site.

Take advantage of the tips below to enhance the user experience!

Pixabay

1. Personalization

Personalize content to provide a more meaningful experience to customers. Make recommendations based on prior purchases. It enables them to discover new ones, increasing their average order value.

Remember to assist customers in finding items that they are more likely to appreciate. It not only expedites the shopping experience but also ensures that a sale is completed quickly.

2. Detailed Product Description

Customers are likely to carefully inspect items before buying them from a merchant. The online world has limitations in this aspect. To close the gap, you must use clear, compelling photos and succinct, appealing product descriptions. Details should be apparent and easily understood.

By providing improved product information, you can increase consumer retention and improve your user experience.

3. Showcase Product Demonstrations

Some goods are straightforward to use, yet the buyer may be unaware of how to do so. As a result, well-written text alongside an acceptable product image is a necessity.

Certain items, however, are more sophisticated, and users will need to watch YouTube tutorials to understand how to operate them. To increase client understanding, demonstrate how to use and handle your products. You may include these videos on your product page so that shoppers can learn more about your product and how to use it.

4. Interactive Designs

Use interactive designs to deliver a consistent online experience for your clients. This allows you to engage, interact, and automate the visitor's experience, resulting in a more positive user experience.

Voting, completing a form, and inputting a location are all examples of interactive actions. You can also encourage the user to leave a comment or write a review.

5. Straightforward Checkouts

When a customer wants to buy something, you must complete the transaction as soon as feasible. Streamline the workflow as much as possible to improve the user experience. If the checkout process is excessively long, the majority of customers abandon their carts.

Moreover, customers will be more likely to trust your website if it is safe. The site's high level of security offers a pleasant browsing experience. Most ecommerce platforms, such as Shopify and Shoplazza, work with trusted third-party payment providers. Your customers can be sent to PayPal or Stripe to finish the purchase in an easy and secure manner.

6. Simple to Use

A cluttered site with poor navigation may easily confuse and disorient people. Guide your visitors via your design. Make it easier for customers to explore all of your brand's options. A well-organized main menu allows clients to rapidly browse their products through pages.

7. Wishlist/Favorites

Adding items to the cart might be a substantial commitment for some people. They may like a product but wish to look for more to compare later. Alternatively, they may be unsure and desire to keep products for a later period. Allowing customers to save items before purchasing enables them to shop without feeling pressured.

8. Participate in Social Media

Whether it's a complaint or a compliment, it'll be on social media. It is one of the most successful ways to engage with your customers, regardless of the platform they use.

Customers will feel appreciated if you keep an active presence on various channels. Get useful feedback on your brand and correct any flaws that are interfering with the user's experience.

9. Pop-up

Pop-ups aren't all awful if they offer users coupon codes, discounts, or other beneficial information.

When a buyer is ready to leave a website and is thinking about making a purchase, an exit pop-up with a tempting offer could influence their decision.

10. Rewarding

Reward loyal customers with exclusive discounts and product exclusives to encourage them to return to the website. Entice them to check whether any unique promotional codes or deals can be redeemed again. If your consumers discover that all your codes are only valid for single use only, it may result in a terrible user experience.

Conclusion

A good user experience requires more than just a visually appealing design. It is accomplished through various components acting in tandem. Good user experiences help customers navigate a website and achieve their purchasing objectives. Every component of the website, from the structure to the product descriptions, must be optimized for a positive client experience.

(Contributed by Aloukik Rathore & Hermes Fang)