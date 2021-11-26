Why Does Building an eCommerce Website Cost More Than You Think?

Creating an eCommerce website is just the beginning. You will, indeed, be venturing into an entirely new realm of online commerce. You’ll need to be familiar with everything from product design and development to product management. When it comes to Web Hosting and domain registration, the design and development of a website are not the only factors to consider.

Pixabay

eCommerce Site

Instead of going to a store, people can buy and sell goods online. Businesses can use eCommerce websites to process orders, collect payments, ship products, and provide customer service. eCommerce platforms like eBay, Shopify and Shoplazza have paved the way for a new, more convenient way to shop.

Despite the fact that eCommerce websites have been around for a while, these companies simplify and facilitate the purchasing and selling of products online. Numerous e-commerce websites sell a wide range of products. Differentiating one's brand from the competition requires creativity in everything from clothing to food to gardening supplies. These days, social media platforms and websites are also used as e-commerce platforms.

eCommerce website owners or managers must be able to monitor and interact with customers at all times, even when they are not physically present. eCommerce sites range in complexity from simple plug-and-play carts to complex websites that cost millions of dollars to develop and maintain. eCommerce sites include types like:

· Business to business – B2B

· Business to consumer – B2C

· Consumer to business – C2B

· Consumer to consumer – C2C

· Business to public administrations – B2A

· Consumer to public administrations – C2A

Creating an eCommerce Site

You can participate in the growing profits of the eCommerce industry by entering the market now. Once you’re up and running, you’ll be able to quickly establish a name for yourself and spread the word. Today's tools for creating an e-commerce website are far superior to those available in the past.

With today’s eCommerce platforms, you can easily and quickly create a custom website for your business with a few mouse clicks. Without any coding knowledge, most eCommerce platforms allow you to create a professional-looking eCommerce website with secure payment, shipping, and marketing capabilities.

There are only a few things you need to do (10 simple steps) to get your eCommerce site up and running:

1. A domain name idea

2. A web hosting plan

3. A fantastic theme that matches your eCommerce vision

4. Display your brand logo

5. Pick an eCommerce platform

6. Install required plugins

7. Store customization

8. Adding products

9. Integrating a payment gateway and configuring the shipping methods

10. Publishing and selling

eCommerce Site Cost

A website typically costs anywhere between $100 to $500. Adding high-end options can raise the price to $30,000 or more. There are numerous large-scale projects ranging in price from $10,000 to $250,000 or more. In the long run, the cost of your website will be determined by the complexity of your project, the platform you select (Shopify or WordPress), the eCommerce features you require, and the eCommerce website company you select (U.S. based or overseas, in-house or outsourced).

When estimating the cost of developing an eCommerce website, it is critical to include the cost of hiring a top-tier developer. It is entirely up to you whether or not to work with an eCommerce developer. Prices differ greatly depending on the level of experience, skill, and pricing system used.

There are a few things to consider when hiring someone to design an eCommerce website:

Previous work experience and portfolio;

List of services offering;

Proficiency and unique skill-set as per your business requirements;

Market competitive pricing;

Website safety and security;

Efficiency and capability to meet deadlines;

Search and filtering capabilities;

Positive feedback from other clients;

Effective communication;

Extensive support and services.

(Contributed by Hamaz & Hermes Fang)