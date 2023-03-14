Christina Kettlewell and the Tragic Demise of the "Eight Day Bride"

Photo by TrueCrimeNeverSleeps.com

According to journalist Maryn Liles and Parade.com, "On May 20, 1947, the body of 22-year-old Christina Kettlewell was found 150 feet away from her honeymoon cottage, in just nine inches of water on the banks of a river in Severn Falls, Ontario. Just eight days prior on May 12, Christina had eloped with 26-year-old war veteran, John Ray 'Jack' Ketterwell after knowing each other for three years. Jack had a friend named Ronald Barrie who was a 28-year-old immigrant from Italy who was a professional ballroom dancer. It was reported that Jack, Christina, and Ronald spent an 'inordinate amount of time' together. Christina’s family even thought that Ronald was in love with Christina."

"Following the elopement," Liles continued to report, "...the newlywed Ketterwells spent the next few days at a rented apartment in Toronto. Bizarrely, Ronald joined them for the entirety of their honeymoon, and on May 17, the trio headed to Ronald’s remote cottage in Severn Falls which was only accessible by boat. During that time, it was reported that Christina began to act out of character. She would go into crying fits and at other times, seemed dazed. Evidence suggests that Christina had conversations with Ronald about whether or not Jack truly loved her. On May 20, Christina disappeared and Ronald’s cabin mysteriously caught on fire."

"Ronald returned to the cabin to find a disoriented Jack sitting in the cabin with an apparent head injury and pulled him out of the flames," Liles noted. "It was then reported he looked for Christina, but couldn’t find her anywhere in the cottage. Ronald then said that the cottage burned down in just an hour. He then took Jack into the boat back to the mainland of Severn Falls, took his friend to the hospital, and then contacted the police."

"It was then that the situation became worse," Liles added. "Later, Christina’s body was found by an owner of a boathouse in the area. Her body was free from burns or any signs of violence. An autopsy found traces of codeine in her stomach, but her ultimate cause of death was declared a drowning. Interestingly enough, Major Lawrence Scardifield who acted as a first responder to the fire reported that he saw no signs of Christina’s body in the area when he went to go get water to help extinguish the flames from the house just hours earlier.

As Liles concluded, "Jack, Ronald, and 20 other people were questioned by police and despite possible theories, including that Christina committed suicide, this case remains unsolved."

