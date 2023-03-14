Man Climbs Building To Save Boy

Photo by SCMP via Twitter

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. We see them on the big-screen with any number of epic feature films from the Marvel Universe. We see them on TV with classic shows like Adventures of Superman, The Six Million Dollar Man, and Wonder Woman. And of course, there are real-life heroes like policemen and policewomen, firemen and firewomen, and others of every gender, who risk their lives every day to save the lives of others.

But then you have other more "ordinary" heroes, even though being a hero has nothing to do with being ordinary.

According to journalist Andy Corbley and The Good News Network (GNN), "It’s time for a redux of Spiderman, but this time in Mandarin."

As Corbley continued to report, "...a man hailed as a hero climbed the side of a building as easily as if he himself were the web-spinning wonder to rescue a toddler that had fallen out of a building window onto a ledge. In the city of Changzhou, a casually-dressed middle-aged man was videotaped scaling a pipe to reach the second-floor ledge of a building where a child was crying, haven previously fallen out of a window another floor above."

"Once there," Corbley noted, "...he edges along the ledge to reach the platform and secure the child, whereby a man from the window above lowers a rope to hoist the child back up to what is presumably his home. The hero, smiling, returned via the same pipe after brushing his hands."

According to the South China Morning Post, the identity of the good spider-samaritan is still unknown, and the child suffered only a few scratches.

"In China," Corbley concluded, "...it’s said of society 'love the children, honor the elders,' which is beautifully encapsulated in this short rescue."