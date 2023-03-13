Two Kitten Siblings Survive and Thrive Against the Odds

Photo by WeLoveCatsandKittens.com

According to journalist Jan Travel and WeLoveCatsandKittens.com, "Upon their arrival at the animal shelter, Pumpkin, and Spice, two feline siblings, were in a distressing state, thankfully help was at hand."

As Travel continued to document, "Thoa Bui is the cofounder of Mini Cat Town, and when she became aware of their situation she welcomed them into her rescue. The pair had upper respiratory infections and cloudy eyes, but they found solace in each other's company. They were named Pumpkin and Spice."

"Spice had Dalmatian-like markings on her chest and legs and her sister Pumpkin was a cute calico," Travel noted. "She was particularly delicate and leaned on her sister for comfort and support.

"They were very sick with eye infections so severe that we were unsure what the outcome would be," Bui said.

As Travel noted, "It was clear they required a foster home with an unwavering caretaker to watch over them constantly. For the first couple of nights, it was touch and go for pumpkin – she was in a terrible state. After a few days of round-the-clock care, Pumpkin began to show signs of improvement and became more active. Spice remained by her side throughout, cheering her on."

"Meanwhile," Travel continued, "...Spice herself was making remarkable progress under the watchful eyes of her carers. The cloudiness in her eyes began to dissipate, and she grew more energetic with each passing day. Spice's upbeat demeanor motivated Pumpkin and as a result, Pumpkin's swollen eyes began to subside, and she started to gain weight and become more fluffy."

"After about a week," Travel added, "...even though their eyes were still being treated, it was obvious they were starting to feel better. They were eating on their own and began playing with each other."

"Their newfound energy and playfulness is a far cry from their arrival when they were feeling so sick, sleeping a lot," concluded Bui. "Their eye treatment regiment was tough on them. We're so proud of them for their perseverance."

