Tony Curtis Once Talked About His Brief TV Series, "McCoy"

Photo by The Classic TV Preservation Society

In the early to mid-1970s, NBC-TV found great success with mystery shows that began with three letters "McC," which was really just two letters. Namely, McMillan & Wife, starring Rock Hudson and Susan Saint James, and McCloud, starring Dennis Weaver, which were part of the network's very popular Sunday Night Mystery Movie series.

But for a brief time, that "mystery wheel" rotating series also featured a show titled, McCoy, which starred big-screen legend, Tony Curtis (who died in 2010).

According to IMDB.com, McCoy originally aired from 1975 to 1976. The show was about a man who "...has expensive tastes with an equally costly lifestyle offset with a gambling problem. To make ends meet he becomes a con man relieving others of their ill-gotten gains with the aid of Gideon, a nightclub comedian" (played by the terrific Roscoe Lee Brown, who died in 2007).

Author Peggy Herz interviewed Curtis about the show for her book from the era, TV's Top Ten Shows and Their Stars. As Herz noted, Curtis had appeared in over 60 major feature films, and "he was a movie star long before many of today's film idols were born" (even in the 1970s!).

As Curtis explained to Herz, "McCoy is trying to find his own way. He's a loner - even more of a loner than WIld Bil Hickcok and some of our early Western heroes. he's trying to make his way in a life where everybody is just a statistic, a plastic credit card. It's a life in which everybody wants to know all about you so they can put you in a slot. I object to that myself, and I do anything I can to find roles to express the way I feel."

"That's the nice thing about my profession," Curtis continued to tell Herz. "if you want to know what kind of person an actor is, look at the movies he's made. They give you insight into his ideas about life, children...everything."

"You can't make a picture by trying to appeal to any one age group or by asking everyone what they like," Curtis concluded. "If you did that, you'd end up with the tail wagging the dog. A picture is an individual statement. When I'm offered a part, I ask myself, 'Does the part interest me? Does it express something about me? I think McCoy does."

