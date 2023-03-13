JonBenét Ramsey: Her Tragic Death 25 Years Later

Photo by huffingtonpost.com

According to Maryn Liles and Parade.com, "On Dec. 26, 1996, in Boulder, Colorado, Patsy Ramsey claimed to have discovered a ransom note for her 6-year-old daughter JonBenét Ramsey on the back staircase inside the Ramsey home. This prompted her to call the police at 5:52 am to report JonBenét as missing. The only people inside the house were John Ramsey, her father, Patsy, her mother, and her brother Burke."

"Oddly enough," Liles continued, "...JonBenét’s body was found inside the home in the utility room in the basement less than eight hours later. The body was found by John and duct tape was found across her mouth and a smooth cord around her neck. When police arrived, it was suspected that the crime scene was heavily compromised due to multiple people arriving at the scene. The police had also claimed that they had not searched the house after Patsy’s initial call because there was no reason to believe that JonBenét was in the house."

At the time of her demise, "JonBenét was known as a child beauty queen superstar," noted Liles, "...having won at least five high-end child beauty competitions. Her death was ultimately ruled a homicide. The autopsy stated that JonBenét's official cause of death was "asphyxia by strangulation associated with craniocerebral trauma.” Due to JonBenét’s beauty queen popularity and her mother being a former beauty queen, the case caused nationwide and media interest. Today, the crime is still unsolved and remains an open investigation by the Boulder Police Department."

