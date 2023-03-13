The Disturbing Demise of Elisa Lam at the Cecil Hotel

Photo by huffingtonpost.com

According to Maryn Liles and Parade.com, "On Jan. 26, 2013, 21-year-old Canadian tourist Elisa Lam checked into the Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. When she never checked out on Feb. 1, nor had any contact with her parents, the Los Angeles Police Department was contacted. On Feb. 19, 18 days from the last time she was seen, Lam’s body was found floating and naked in a water tank on the roof of the Cecil Hotel. Her body was found due to hotel guests complaining about the hotel’s water pressure. One couple even reported that the water was coming out black and had a bad taste."

As Liles continued to report, "According to the hotel’s manager, when Lam first checked in, she was staying in a hostel-style room with other travelers, but later was moved to her own private room due to complaints from her roommates about odd behavior. The last time she was seen was on surveillance footage on the hotel’s elevator. The footage showed Lam acting strange and peculiar, almost like she was hiding. She also moved her hands in strange ways, and it looked like she was talking to someone who was out of the security camera’s view."

"After her body and the surveillance footage were found," Liles concluded, "...it was suggested she was on some sort of hallucinogenic drug. Even though Lam took four different medications for her bipolar disorder, toxicology studies reported that there were no traces of any drugs or alcohol that could have contributed to her death. There was also a theory that she was murdered and died as a result of drowning, but the autopsy report showed no evidence of trauma. To this day, no one knows how she was able to access the roof or climb into the water tank and shut the 20-pound lid by herself."

