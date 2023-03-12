Gerald Ford: A Look Back at His Life and Political Career

Photo by History.com

According to IMDB.com, Gerald Ford was selected as "U.S. President Richard Nixon's vice president after the resignation of Spiro Agnew. Later, Ford succeeded Nixon as U.S. President when Nixon resigned from office. Ford is the first person to hold the office of U.S. President without the vote of the people. Ford was sworn in as Vice President on 6 December 1973, after the resignation of then-Vice President Spiro Agnew."

As IMBD.com reports, Ford "served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1949-1973. In 1963, U.S. President Johnson appointed Ford to the Warren Commission, which investigated the assassination of U.S. President Kennedy. Ford was the longest-lived member of that Commission.

"Ford pardoned U.S. President Nixon for Nixon's involvement in Watergate, which was largely unpopular with the U.S. public. Many believe the pardon cost Ford the 1976 U.S. Presidential election, but Ford maintained that it was the right thing to do for the good of the country. In 2001, Senator Ted Kennedy, a staunch critic of the pardon in 1974, admitted that it had been the right decision for the country."

As IMBD.com continues to document, "On two separate trips to California in September of 1975, Ford was the target of assassination attempts. Both of the assailants were women of Charles Manson's group of criminals, they were Lynette 'Squeaky' Fromme and Sara Jane Moore.

"Ford was born Leslie Lynch King Jr., but his parents separated two weeks after his birth. His mother remarried when Ford was two, and his name was changed to that of his stepfather, Gerald Rudolph Ford Jr. Ford did not know until he was seventeen years old that his stepfather was not his biological father.

Ford "graduated from the University of Michigan and Yale University Law School," and "played football while in college," IMBD adds, "...and, after graduation, was offered positions with both the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. He declined each in favor of coaching boxing and football at Yale University."

IMDM also notes the following:

Ford's children and their birthdates: Michael Gerald, was born on Tuesday, March 14th, 1950. John Gardner was born on Sunday, March 16th, 1952. Steven Meigs was born on Saturday, May 19th, 1956 and Susan Elizabeth, was born on Saturday, July 6th, 1957.

Ford, an avid golfer, "...earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1927; he served in the U.S. Navy during World War Two."

"Ford was left-handed only when sitting down. Although he signed all official documents with his left hand, he was photographed writing on a chalkboard and throwing a softball with his right hand, both while standing," IMDB observes.

