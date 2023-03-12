DNA From American Presidents and "Star Trek" Cast Members and Creator Gene Roddenberry Set to Launch into Space

Photo by SWNS

According to journalist Andy Corbley and The Good News Network (GNN), the DNA of George Washington will join that of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry on a spacecraft launch later this year.

As Corbley continued to report, "Hair samples from Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Regan, and a completed human genome are also onboard 'Humanity’s first deep space-time capsule,' set to be launched into space on a rocket carrying an important lunar lander as a primary mission."

"Houston's 'memorial spaceflight' company Celestis Inc. typically blasts urns of cremated ashes into space," Corbley noted. "This year’s Enterprise Mission reflects most of what’s great about the modern space industry, and science-fiction fans."

When Roddenberry died in 1991, Corbley observed, "...it was 6 years later that some of his ashes were launched into deep space by Celetis in what most people found a fitting end for the science-fiction titan.

"Now his late wife, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, who played Nurse Chapel and the voice of the computer on the original Star Trek, and Lwaxana Troi on Star Trek: The Next Generation (and who passed away in 2008), will join her husband’s ashes in space when hers are launched on a "Vulcan" rocket. [Vulcan is the name of the culture, heritage, and planet of Leonard Nimoy's Mr. Spock character from Star Trek.]

As Corbley documented further, the remains of other Star Trek actors will also be launched into space, including the ashes of James “Scotty” Doohan, Nichelle Nichols (Lt. Uhura), and DeForest Kelley (Dr. McCoy).

"The mission will also be sporting a state-of-the-art moon lander designed by Astrobotics for payload missions to the moon," Corbley noted. "In total 150 ash-containing capsules will be launched into space, which also include the Apollo astronaut Philip Chapman and special effects master Douglas Trumbull, who worked on 2001: A Space Oddysey, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind."

As Corbley also noted, "Altogether the payload is one that celebrates fiction and fact, as well as the unquenchable enthusiasm of space-bound firms and sci-fi fans, two groups that largely intersect; evidenced by the fact that the rocket is called a Vulcan, and the mission is called Enterprise."

“We’re very pleased to be fulfilling, with this mission, a promise I made to Majel Barrett Roddenberry in 1997 that one day we would fly her and husband Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry together on a deep space memorial spaceflight,” said Celestis Co-Founder and CEO Charles M. Chafer.

“The mission is named Enterprise in tribute to them."

To read more about this story, click here.

