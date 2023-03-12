The Tragic Death of Robert Plant's Son in 1977

Photo by UltimateGuitar.com

According to journalist Jomatami and UltimateGuitar.com, "During a conversation with Classic Rock, Robert Plant recalled his late son Karac, who died of stomach virus in July 1977 at the age of five."

"The boy's death was devastating to the family and made Plant question his future," Jomatami reported. The tragedy also inspired several songs: 'All My Love' from Led Zeppelin's final studio album, 1979's In Through the Out Door, the 'Blue Train' track from Page and Plant's second and final effort, 1998's 'Walking into Clarksdale,' and 'I Believe' from Plant's 1993 solo record 'Fate of Nations.'"

As Jomatami continued to document, "When the interviewer asked about Plant's solo career, 'Am I right in saying that it almost didn't happen? You were all set to go to teacher-training college at one point,'" the singer replied with the following words:

"In 1977 we lost our son, Karac. He was only five years old. I'd spent so much time trying to be a decent dad, but at the same time, I was really attracted to what I was doing in Zeppelin. So when he bowed out, I just thought: 'What's it all worth? What's that all about? Would it have been any different if I was there - if I'd been around?' So I was thinking about the merit of my life at that time, and whether or not I needed to put a lot more into the reality of the people that I loved and cared for - my daughter and my family generally. So yeah, I was ready to jack it in, until [Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham] Bonzo came along."

When Clapton was asked if Bonham convinced him otherwise, he responded with, "Yeah. He had a six-door Mercedes limousine and it came with a chauffeur driver's hat. We lived five or six miles apart, not far from here, and sometimes we'd go out for a drink. He'd put the chauffeur driver's hat on and I'd sit in the back of this stretch Mercedes and we'd go out on the lash. Then he'd put his hat back on and drive me home. Of course, he'd be three sheets to the wind, and we'd go past cops and they'd go: 'There's another poor fucker working for the rich!' But he was very supportive at that time, with his wife and the kids. So I did go back [to Zeppelin] for one more flurry."

To read more about Robert Plant and this challenging time in his life, click here.