Eric Clapton and the Tragic Death of His Young Son

As journalist Colin Bertram documented on Biography.com, "'Would you know my name if I saw you in heaven? Would it be the same, if I saw you in heaven?' asks the lyrics to 'Tears in Heaven,' the emotionally wrought hit song by guitar idol Eric Clapton. Released in 1991 it charted in the top 10 in more than 20 countries and won Grammys for Song of the Year, Album of the Year (Unplugged), and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance."

"Though it achieved incredible international success," Bertram continued to report, "...the creation of the song, like many adored ballads and laments, was heavily influenced by the emotional state of its creator. For Clapton, it arose out of the pain following the accidental death of his 4-year-old son Conor, and it is infused with all the loss, heartache, and longing of a grieving parent."

"Clapton’s son with his ex-girlfriend, Italian actress Lory del Santo, was playing in the New York City apartment he shared with his mother on the morning of March 20, 1991. Conor accidentally fell to his death from the 53rd-floor residence through a window that had been inadvertently left open following janitorial work in the apartment. Clapton was staying in a hotel nearby and was preparing to pick up Conor for a planned father-son lunch and visit to the Central Park Zoo," relayed Bertram.

“The first I knew was a telephone call from their apartment,” Clapton recalled in a 1992 interview with British journalist Sue Lawley. “I was actually getting ready to go out of the hotel room to go and pick him up for lunch. Lory was on the other end of the phone, and she was hysterical, saying he was dead. And I could not let myself believe it.”

Clapton said he “went cold” and “shut down right away” after hearing the news.

As Bertram went on to document, "In a state of disbelief, the 'Layla' singer remembers rushing from his hotel to the apartment block where he 'saw ambulances and fire engines and paramedic vehicles' outside. Upon entering the apartment, then filled with emergency service responders, Clapton recalled feeling like the scene had nothing to do with him. 'I felt like I had walked into someone else’s life,' Clapton told Lawley in measured tones. 'And I still feel like that.' Conor’s funeral was held two days prior to the performer’s 46 birthday."

