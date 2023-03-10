"Nakia": The Groundbreaking TV Series Starring Robert Forrester

Photo by Pinterest.com

Nakia, starring the late, Oscar-nominated actor Robert Forrester (who died October 11, 2019) is a unique TV series in the history of the medium.

According to Wikipedia.com, Forrester played Nakia Parker, "...a full-blooded Navajo in his mid-30s who is a deputy sheriff in the fictional town of Concord in fictional Davis County in 1974 New Mexico. In the sheriff's department, he works for Sheriff Sam Jericho, as does fellow deputy sheriff Hubbel Martin and the office secretary, Irene James. Ben Redearth is a Native American friend of Nakia's, and Half Cub is Nakia's 12-year-old nephew."

As Wikipedia continues to report, "Nakia is often torn between ancient tribal customs and the use of modern police methods. Rather than use a police car, he alternates between driving a pickup truck and riding a horse while investigating cases. Sometimes inscrutable and prone to voicing tribal proverbs, Nakia is deeply committed to protecting his fellow Native Americans from injustice, and at times this leads to opposition from his more narrow-minded white neighbors – including Sheriff Jericho."

"The pilot for the series aired on ABC as the made-for-television movie Nakia on April 17, 1974," Wikipedia notes. "Nakia premiered as a weekly ABC series on September 21, 1974. In addition to the pilot, thirteen episodes aired before the show, with low ratings in the face of tough competition in its time slot from CBS's The Carol Burnett Show, was canceled after the broadcast on December 28, 1974.[1][2] The show aired at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday throughout its run."

According to IMDB.com, Forrester and actress Pam Grier notably co-starred in Quentin Tarantino's 1997 feature film, Jackie Brown. But that was the second time that they had appeared together in a movie. The first was Larry Cohen's Original Gangstas, which was released the year before.

As IMDB also notes, Forrester played two characters who had to describe another character with multiple personalities: Dr. Simon in Psycho (1998) who had to diagnose Norman Bates with multiple personalities, and Col. Partington, in Me, Myself & Irene (2000), who had to describe how Jim Carrey's Charlie had multiple personalities.

One of Forrester's last films, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, premiered the day he died.

