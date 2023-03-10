Fritz Weaver: A Look Back at the Remarkable Life and Career of "The Twilight Zone"/"Star Trek" Actor

Photo by Billboard.com

He was one of those distinguished actors that you knew his face, and maybe his name. But you can never really recognize those two elements together.

His name was Fritz Weaver and died at 90 Years old in 2016. But he left a legacy of remarkable performances.

According to IMBD.com, Weaver was the voice of History Channel specials. But he was also a conscientious objector during the Second World War."

In 1970, he won Broadway's Tony Award as Best Actor (Dramatic) for Child's Play. He had previously been nominated as Best Supporting or Featured Actor (Dramatic) in 1956 for Enid Bagnold's The Chalk Garden.

Among Weaver's countless appearances on screen, he played a defense attorney in two different TV productions: Law & Order (1990) and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993).

As IMDB continues to document, "In the series World War One (1964), narrated by Robert Ryan, he was the voice of President Woodrow Wilson. He was awarded the 2004 Joseph Jefferson Award for Actor in a Principal Role in a Play for Trying, at the Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago, Illinois."

Weaver studied drama at HB Studio in Greenwich Village, New York City, and later made guest TV appearances on both The Twilight Zone (1959) and The Twilight Zone (1985). He also was seen in two of TV's longest-running prime-time dramas: Gunsmoke (1955) and Law & Order (1990).

In 1964, Weaver also played the first THRUSH villain on NBC's The Man from U.N.C.L.E. In 1981, he was awarded the Drama-Logue Award for Outstanding Performance for the play, A Tale Told at the Mark Taper Forum Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

As IMBD also noted, Weaver "was the son of Elsa (Stringaro) and John Carson Weaver. His father had English and German ancestry. His mother was an Italian immigrant, born in Trieste, Provincia di Trieste, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy. A tall man -- Fritz stood 6-foot-3 -- who was blessed with a deep resonant voice. Fritz found roles in every medium, often cast as the aristocratic villain. Weaver, a Tony Award-winning character actor, [also] played Sherlock Holmes and Shakespearian kings on Broadway while he created memorable roles on television and film from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993) to Marathon Man (1976)."

To learn more about Fritz Weaver, click here.