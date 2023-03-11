The Strange Case of the Jamison Family Disappearance

Photo by Shared.com

According to journalist Maryn Liles and Parade.com, "On Oct. 8, 2009, the Jamison family, 44-year-old Bobby Dale, 40-year-old Sherilyn Leighann, and their six-year-old daughter, Madyson Stormy Star were seen for the last time before vanishing without a trace. The family lived in Eufaula, Okla., and was last seen by a man who lived in the mountains in southeastern Oklahoma. However, the witness claimed that he only saw the family and no one else in that area during the time. The Jamisons were there to view a 40-acre plot of land that they were looking to purchase. They were looking to live in a shipping container that they had already been living in on their plot of land in Eufaula."

As Liles continued to document, "On Oct. 16, eight days after the Jamisons were last seen alive, the first major discovery in the case occurred. Hunters in a remote location in the woods about a quarter-mile away from the last spot the Jamisons were seen discovered the Jamisons’ abandoned truck, which was still locked. Inside the truck, investigators found Bobby’s wallet; Sherilyn’s purse; jackets; a GPS; Bobby’s cell phone; $32,000 cash in a bank bag, and the Jamisons' pet dog, Maisy, who was incredibly malnourished but still alive. Bobby’s cellphone had a picture of Madyson and it is believed to have been taken the day before they disappeared. The truck showed no evidence of any kind of struggle."

Former Sheriff Beauchamp remarked, “I think they were forced to stop and got out of the truck to meet with someone they recognized. And I think they either left willingly or by force.”

"The GPS unit in the truck indicated that the family had been farther up a nearby hill," Liles noted, "...prior to the location where the truck and belongings were found. Investigators followed the coordinates and found footprints. One day later, on Oct. 17, 300 people including authorities and volunteers staged a large-scale air and ground search party, but unfortunately, any leads went cold and the search for the Jamisons was called off."

As Liles concluded, "On Nov. 16, 2013, hunters were scouting for deer hunting locations when they found partial skeletal remains of three bodies: two adults and one child. The remains were found less than three miles from where the Jamison family had parked their truck four years earlier. The search uncovered shoes, bits of clothing, adult teeth, an adult arm, and leg bone and bone fragments. The bones would eventually be confirmed as the missing Jamison family. However, no cause of death was determined and the circumstances surrounding their disappearance remain unknown."