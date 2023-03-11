Couple in Their 80s Wed After Meeting on Dating Website

Photo by SWNS

According to journalist Andy Corbley and The Good News Network (GNN), "A pair of geriatric lovebirds tied the knot in their 80s after they fell for each other on an internet dating site."

"The besotted 85-year-old Tricia Shaw admitted she was smitten 'at first sight' when she went online and found her 'toy boy' 82-year-old Ian," Corbley continued to report.

Ian felt there was “something about her” and, as Corbley also noted, Ian "...had to accept her offer of meeting up, and Tricia, who’d previously met four potential suitors online, said she was left 'wobbly at the knees' when she first tucked into a fish supper with him."

"The couple," Corbley added, "...who now live together, went ahead with their wedding in February after Ian was diagnosed with heart disease and needed a risky bypass operation. Tricia now believes more octogenarians should embrace online matchmaking after the pair enjoyed a 'magical' wedding in front of 115 guests."

“I highly recommend online dating because you tick so many boxes before you even meet,” said Tricia, who worked at times as a private detective. “You can tell you’ve got a lot in common. The wedding was the most magical time of my life. Everything was spot on, and I couldn’t have imagined anything as wonderful.”

As Corbley concluded, "Great-grandmother-of-five Tricia, from Lancastershire, England, came across Ian’s profile after going on the dating platform Plenty More Fish seven years ago. She joined the site after losing her previous husband of 33 years and had met a handful of men before messaging Ian, who had been previously married for 35 years and was originally from Glasgow."

