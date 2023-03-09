"I Dream of Jeannie" Star Barbara Eden Still On Magic Carpet Ride

Photo by express.co.uk

According to Nicole Wert and Parade.com and Yahoo! News, 'I Dream of Jeannie' Actress Barbara Eden, 91, Seems to Be Aging Backwards in Stunning Red Carpet Shots.

As Wert went on to note, Eden "ages like fine wine," and "is a timeless beauty."

"The 91-year-old I Dream of Jeannie actress stepped out on Wednesday, March 8," Pert explained, "...for the Remus Pre-Award Tea Time party, hosted at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. She showed up on the red carpet looking as stunning as ever, donning a navy silk blouse, black slacks, and matching pointed heels. Eden accessorized her look with a black necklace that featured a jewel in the middle and a black clutch."

"As for her glam," Pert continued to document, " she wore her hair partly pulled back in curls with her bangs perfectly framing her face. She stunned with light pink lipstick and soft eye makeup."

The actress "struck several poses as she strutted down the red carpet before making her way into the event," Pert relayed. "She even hit her signature iconic I Dream of Jeannie pose that we all know and love, more than 50 years after the show wrapped!"

"Back in August 2021, the actress spoke with Closer Weekly where she detailed her diet and workout regimen that keeps her looking and feeling as young as ever," Pert observed.

“I’m very careful about [my] diet,” Eden said, adding, “I’m a carnivore…I like steak. We eat a lot of pork, chicken, steak [and] vegetables. We don’t stint ourselves on desserts,” she said, in reference to her spouse of three decades, Jon Eicholtz. “I eat a lot. I like dessert. I like gumdrops. Those are fun.”

As Pert concluded, "Eden also finds different ways to stay active, noting that she "walks a lot," and also incorporated indoor cycling into her routine.

“I was spinning and I had a trainer,” she said, adding, “But I haven’t done that now [in] over a year since COVID-19.”