The Tragic Death of Johnny Carson's Son in A Car Accident

As originally reported by The Associated Press (AP) on June 24, 1991, the son of famed Tonight Show host Johnny Carson was killed when his car ran off a rural road and plunged 100 feet down an embankment.

As AP continued to report at the time, "Richard Wolcott Carson, 39, was thrown from his 4-wheel-drive vehicle and apparently died instantly in [the] accident, said Officer Russ Johnson of the California Highway Patrol. Carson was driving on a narrow service road adjacent to Highway 1 about 180 miles northwest of Los Angeles when he apparently became distracted and plummeted down the embankment, Johnson said."

A press release from Johnny Carson's then-TV network, read as follows:

″Everyone at NBC is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Ricky Carson. Our hearts go out to Johnny Carson and the entire family on this tragic loss.″

Johnny Carson, who later died from emphysema in 2005, did not issue a statement about his son's demise. As AP noted, "The late-night talk show host had been preparing to leave for the Wimbledon tennis championships in England when he was notified of his son’s death."

"Richard Carson was one of three grown sons from the entertainer’s first marriage to Joan Buckley. The other children are Christopher, 40, and Cory, 38," AP added.

As The Associated Press Concluded, "Johnson said the hilly, scenic area overlooking the Pacific Ocean is popular with artists. "

"It appears as though he was taking photographs," Johnson said. "There was camera equipment alongside the road. It appears his attention was just diverted. He wasn’t traveling at a high rate of speed or carelessly.″

Carson’s vehicle landed on its top in a concrete culvert, Johnson also noted.