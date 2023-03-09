"Everybody Loves Raymond": A Look Back at the Iconic TV Sitcom

Photo by FanPop.com

When it debuted in 1996, Everybody Loves Raymond, created by star Ray Romano, and prolific writer/producer Phil Rosenthal, changed TV sitcom history forever.

Several behind-the-scenes bits of trivia about the show are documented on IMDB.com.

For example, "Throughout the series when Ray comes home, he calls Debra a different nickname. All of these were improvised by Ray Romano. Sometimes he would have to come up with as many as fifteen names depending on how many takes were required."

As further noted, "The three Barone children, Ally, Geoffrey, and Michael, were played by real-life siblings Madylin Sweeten, Sawyer Sweeten, and Sullivan Sweeten. Sawyer Sweeten took his own life at age 19, on April 23, 2015.

Supporting actor Peter Boyle, who starred opposite Doris Roberts as Romano's TV parents, claimed "that he was aided in getting the part of Frank Barone by events prior to his audition in New York City. He had gotten lost and couldn't find the location of the audition, so when he showed up, he was agitated and sarcastic."

According to what Romano once said, Patricia Heaton got the part of Debra because "she was the only one willing to kiss me on the lips in the auditions."

In the show, the character of Robert, Roman's TV sibling (as played by stand-up comedian-turned-actor Brad Garrett), has a habit of touching his food to his chin; a bit that was inspired by Romano's brother, who had the same quirky mannerism.

The exteriors used for the establishing shots of Raymond's and his parents' homes are located on Margaret Blvd. in Merrick, NY, and are actually across the street from each other.

As IMDB concluded, "Romano hated the title of the show so much, the producers made a deal with him that if he could make it a Top 10 show, they would change the name. The day the show cracked the Top 10, Ray went in and said it was time to change the title. He was told, "Well, we can't change it now. It's a Top 10 show."

