Jackie Gleason: A Look Back at the Legendary Star of TV's "The Honeymooners," and the "Smokey and the Bandit" Films

Photo by PeacePulse.blogspot.com

"And away we go...!"

Such is the signature phrase that famed entertainer Jackie Gleason, who died in 1987, would use to open his weekly TV variety that aired in the 1960s. But Gleason found initial small-screen success with his legendary series, The Honeymooners, on which he would tell his TV wife, Alice (played by Pert Kelton, Audrey Meadows, then Shelia McCrae), "Baby...you're the greatest!"

According to IMDB.com, Gleason was an eclectic performer, on and off-screen. For one, he "designed his own fantastic roundhouse that was built in Peekskill, NY, in the 1950s and remains a modern marvel. The precious wood interior took special crafting by Swedish carpenters who were brought to the U.S. for a year to work on the house. It contained a basement disco and one of the very first in-home video projection systems. Despite the enormous cost, the Gleason dream house long suffered from a leaky wooden roof."

"He was legendary for his dislike of rehearsal," IMDB continues to note, "...even in the early days of live TV. Yet he was equally renowned for his total mastery and control over each production detail and insisted on the show credit: 'Entire Production Supervised by Jackie Gleason.'"

"Prone to excess with wine, women, song, and work," IMDB adds, "...a lifestyle that often led to exhaustion. In such cases, he would check into a hospital for some needed rest. One famous story has it that when Gleason really felt 'sick,' he checked himself OUT of the hospital, and went home to be taken care of.

Father of Linda Miller. Grandfather of Jason Patric, Gleason had an interest in the occult as well as an extensive collection of books on the paranormal, IMDB documents. The Jackie Gleason (formerly 5th Avenue) Bus Depot in Brooklyn, NY, is named after him. The Miami Beach Auditorium was renamed the Jackie Gleason Theater and is located on 17th Street and Washington Avenue in South Beach.

In 1960, Gleason won Broadway's Tony Award as Best Actor (Musical) for "Take Me Along" over his two also-nominated co-stars, Walter Pidgeon, and Robert Morse. And though he never won an Emmy Award, Gleason was inducted into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame in 1986.

As IMDB also documents, Gleason was not only a boxer and carnival barker in his early years, but also a pool hustler. Interestingly, he went on to play Minnesota Fats in The Hustler (1961) with Paul Newman."

Gleason found additional success on the big screen with Burt Reynolds and Sally Field in the Smokey and the Bandit movies, and other films like The Toy (1982, co-starring Richard Pryor).

As IMDB concludes, "A mentor and frequent drinking buddy of Frank Sinatra, Gleason reportedly introduced Sinatra to Jack Daniels whiskey, which became Sinatra's signature drink.

As IMDB concludes, Gleason is buried in Miami, FL. His gravesite is all that one would expect. Engraved in the "riser" of the second step from the top is the classic line, "And away we go."

To read more about Jackie Gleason, click here.